Range anxiety remains one of the biggest mental hurdles preventing car buyers from going electric. But technology has improved dramatically since Nissan launched the Leaf with 73 miles of EPA range back in 2010.

Tesla took the Model S past 400 miles of EV range in EPA testing back in 2020. Lucid Motors pushed its Air sedan past 500 miles of EV range in EPA testing in 2021. Several production EV models from traditional manufacturers like Mercedes, BMW and Ford now have top ranges exceeding 300 miles. And the next few years may see the boundary pushed much further.

What to watch for when buying a long-range electric car

Charge to 80%: EV manufacturers typically recommend charging only 80 or 90 percent to maintain battery health. So, an EPA estimate of 350 miles could translate to 280 miles of usable range.

Climate has an impact: Cold temperatures can decrease the EV range from a single charge and slow down charging times. Operating the vehicle's climate control system also diminishes the range.

Watch out for flashy wheels: Manufacturers typically achieve range with an optimal set of wheels. Opting for bigger wheels can knock up to 40 miles off the expected range in some vehicles.

EPA Range is just one measurement: The EPA is just one body measuring EV range. Their testing is more stringent than other standards used abroad, like WLTP. Certain cars may perform better or worse in actual driving. And like with gas mileage, how you drive the vehicle will also have a significant impact.

The Electric Cars With the Longest Range in 2022