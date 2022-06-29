J.D. Power has just published its annual Initial Quality Study for 2022. The 2022 study surveyed more than 80,000 new car owners and lessees from February to May with a 223-question survey looking at nine different categories of potential issues. Tesla was included for the first time, though remains ineligible for awards since the brand is not fully participating.

The survey data is helpful, particularly in establishing broad trends. For instance, buyers and lessees reported 11% more problems with vehicles in 2022 than 2021, which could indicate issues with supply chains are having an impact.

That said, there are a few caveats we'd offer for assessing individual brand performance.

Any new features will be less reliable initially

Looking at initial quality penalizes brands on the cutting edge. If a company is launching new electric or hybrid cars or a new cloud-based infotainment system (infotainment was the most problematic area in the study), there are bound to be a few software hiccups. If a brand has been building more-or-less the same muscle car since the George W. Bush era, they will have worked out most of the kinks.

Initial Quality Does Not Equal Long-Term Reliability

Not all problems are created equal. Many of the problems in a modern car will be software-related rather than mechanical. Software issues can generally be fixed. Furthermore, J.D. Power is examining the initial period of ownership, not how well a car holds up after 100,000 miles. So the list may disfavor certain brands like Toyota and Honda that specialize in giving you fewer headaches over time.

The Most Reliable Car Brands of 2022