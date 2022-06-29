Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Complete Buying Guide to Panerai Watches

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands You Can Buy

General Motors is having a strong 2022.

By Tyler Duffy
ford f150 lightning
Ford

J.D. Power has just published its annual Initial Quality Study for 2022. The 2022 study surveyed more than 80,000 new car owners and lessees from February to May with a 223-question survey looking at nine different categories of potential issues. Tesla was included for the first time, though remains ineligible for awards since the brand is not fully participating.

The survey data is helpful, particularly in establishing broad trends. For instance, buyers and lessees reported 11% more problems with vehicles in 2022 than 2021, which could indicate issues with supply chains are having an impact.

That said, there are a few caveats we'd offer for assessing individual brand performance.

Any new features will be less reliable initially

Looking at initial quality penalizes brands on the cutting edge. If a company is launching new electric or hybrid cars or a new cloud-based infotainment system (infotainment was the most problematic area in the study), there are bound to be a few software hiccups. If a brand has been building more-or-less the same muscle car since the George W. Bush era, they will have worked out most of the kinks.

Initial Quality Does Not Equal Long-Term Reliability

Not all problems are created equal. Many of the problems in a modern car will be software-related rather than mechanical. Software issues can generally be fixed. Furthermore, J.D. Power is examining the initial period of ownership, not how well a car holds up after 100,000 miles. So the list may disfavor certain brands like Toyota and Honda that specialize in giving you fewer headaches over time.

The Most Reliable Car Brands of 2022

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10. Ford
new ford bronco driving through the forest
Ford

Problems/100 Vehicles: 167

READ THE BRONCO RAPTOR REVIEW

9. BMW
bmw x5m
BMW

Problems/100 Vehicles: 165

READ THE BMW M4 REVIEW

8. Cadillac
cadillac escalade best road trip car
Cadillac

Problems/100 Vehicles: 163

READ THE CT5-V BLACKWING REVIEW

7. GMC
the gmc hummer ev is driven by next generation ev propulsion technology that enables unprecedented off road capability, extraordinary on road performance and an immersive driving experience
GMC

Problems/100 Vehicles: 162

READ THE GMC YUKON DENALI REVIEW

6. Lexus
lexus lx 600
Lexus

Problems/100 Vehicles: 157

READ THE LEXUS LX 600 REVIEW

4(tie). Kia
kia ev6
Kia

Problems/100 Vehicles: 156

READ THE KIA EV6 REVIEW

4(tie). Genesis
genesis gv80
Tyler Duffy

Problems/100 Vehicles: 156

READ THE GENESIS GV70 REVIEW

3. Chevrolet
the first ever 2022 chevrolet silverado zr2
Chevrolet

Problems/100 Vehicles: 147

READ THE SILVERADO ZR2 REVIEW

2. Dodge
the dodge charger scat pack widebody is powered by the 392 cubic inch hemi® v 8 engine with the best in class naturally aspirated 485 horsepower mated to the torqueflite 8hp70 eight speed transmission
FCA US LLC

Problems/100 Vehicles: 143

READ THE DODGE DURANGO SRT REVIEW

1. Buick
the 2021 envision has a lower, wider stance with more athletic proportions to appeal to buyers who like the look of a car but want the functionality of an suv
JESSICA LYNN WALKER

Problems/100 Vehicles: 139

READ THE BUICK ENCLAVE AVENIR REVIEW

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know
toyota 4runner side profile against a blank background
Toyota

The 4Runner is due for a redesign. Here's what to expect.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Jack Daniel's Newest Whiskey Is Its Booziest Yet
Get Up to $60 Off Hyperlite Mountain Gear
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save 50% on G Pen's All-in-One Travel Weed Vape
Love Sonos Speakers? Get a Deal on the IP67 Roam
Toyota's Most Exciting New Car Should Arrive Soon
Meet B&W's New Noise-Canceling Headphones
Save Big on the Best Mattress You Can Buy Online
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of June
Away’s New Collection Is for Adventure Travelers
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss