10 New Cars That Are Actually Selling Well in 2022

A few bright spots amidst the bleak sales reports.

By Tyler Duffy
subaru crosstrek
Subaru

It;'s early July, which means car manufacturers are publishing their second-quarter sales figures. And the numbers across the board are, in a word, bleak.

The chip shortage and supply chain issues have seen companies struggling to build enough vehicles to meet demand. It's an ideal situation for car dealers, who are enjoying record profits as they mark up the prices of cars they do have and offer far fewer incentives.

But some cars have managed to avoid the malaise. Whether it's due to general availability, changes in the market, or manufacturers funneling every available chip into a profitable new vehicle, their sales have increased — when even stalwarts like the Ford F-150 are seeing double-digit declines.

Here are 10 cars that are selling well in 2022.

ford mustang mach e red premium rear wheel drive
Will Sabel Courtney
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford's electric crossover is selling well amidst record-high gas prices. It would not be surprising if it's the best-selling Mustang vehicle in a few years.

YTD Sales: 17,675

Change: +36.2%

jeep compass
Jeep
Jeep Compass

The Compass isn't the most fun or off-road capable Jeep you can buy. But it is the safest.

YTD Sales: 46,335

Change: +36%

ford edge suv in front of an office building shot from the rear
Ford
Ford Edge

Why buy a Ford edge? Well, it has been one of the few cars actually getting some incentive deals in certain markets.

YTD Sales: 51,453

Change: +30.7%

jeep grand cherokee l
Stellantis
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep launched the all-new 5th generation Grand Cherokee including the new three-row Grand Cherokee L and plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe.

YTD Sales: 134,469

Change: +25%

chrysler pacifica minivan with all wheel drive performing a powerslide in snow
Stellantis
Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica offers pretty much everything you want whether that's a PHEV version, an AWD version or a cushy Pinnacle trim with fancy leather throw pillows.

YTD Sales: 58,463

Change: +23%

bmw 4 series parked on a track with a field and forest in the background
Tom Kirkpatrick
BMW 4 Series

The 4 Series isn't the best-looking BMW out there. But it is one of the best to drive (and you don't have to look at it while driving it).

YTD Sales: 14,025

Change: +11.9%

subaru crosstrek viewed from the side while parked with horse stables in the background
Subaru
Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru's smallest crossover may be underpowered and is due for an overhaul soon. But it's still one of the most versatile and capable vehicles in its class.

YTD Sales: 70,050

Change: +9.1%

subaru ascent parked on forest ground in front of al one of trees
Subaru
Subaru Ascent

The Subaru Ascent is basically a big three-row Forester, which is what many Subaru buyers were looking for.

YTD Sales: 30,931

Change: +9%

2023 honda hr v crossover parked on snowy wooded trail
Honda
Honda HR-V

Honda launched its all-new HR-V for the 2023 model year, which borrows heavily from the GP100 Award-winning Honda Civic.

YTD Sales: 73,016

Change: +6%

2021 lincoln corsair grand touring
Lincoln
Lincoln Corsair

The Lincoln Corsair is one of the most American-made vehicles you can buy and can be had with a fuel-efficient PHEV powertrain.

YTD Sales: 14,038

Change: +3.9%

toyota tacoma nightshade
Toyota
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.

