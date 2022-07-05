10 New Cars That Are Actually Selling Well in 2022
A few bright spots amidst the bleak sales reports.
It;'s early July, which means car manufacturers are publishing their second-quarter sales figures. And the numbers across the board are, in a word, bleak.
The chip shortage and supply chain issues have seen companies struggling to build enough vehicles to meet demand. It's an ideal situation for car dealers, who are enjoying record profits as they mark up the prices of cars they do have and offer far fewer incentives.
But some cars have managed to avoid the malaise. Whether it's due to general availability, changes in the market, or manufacturers funneling every available chip into a profitable new vehicle, their sales have increased — when even stalwarts like the Ford F-150 are seeing double-digit declines.
Here are 10 cars that are selling well in 2022.
Ford's electric crossover is selling well amidst record-high gas prices. It would not be surprising if it's the best-selling Mustang vehicle in a few years.
YTD Sales: 17,675
Change: +36.2%
The Compass isn't the most fun or off-road capable Jeep you can buy. But it is the safest.
YTD Sales: 46,335
Change: +36%
Why buy a Ford edge? Well, it has been one of the few cars actually getting some incentive deals in certain markets.
YTD Sales: 51,453
Change: +30.7%
Jeep launched the all-new 5th generation Grand Cherokee including the new three-row Grand Cherokee L and plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe.
YTD Sales: 134,469
Change: +25%
The Chrysler Pacifica offers pretty much everything you want whether that's a PHEV version, an AWD version or a cushy Pinnacle trim with fancy leather throw pillows.
YTD Sales: 58,463
Change: +23%
The 4 Series isn't the best-looking BMW out there. But it is one of the best to drive (and you don't have to look at it while driving it).
YTD Sales: 14,025
Change: +11.9%
Subaru's smallest crossover may be underpowered and is due for an overhaul soon. But it's still one of the most versatile and capable vehicles in its class.
YTD Sales: 70,050
Change: +9.1%
The Subaru Ascent is basically a big three-row Forester, which is what many Subaru buyers were looking for.
YTD Sales: 30,931
Change: +9%
Honda launched its all-new HR-V for the 2023 model year, which borrows heavily from the GP100 Award-winning Honda Civic.
YTD Sales: 73,016
Change: +6%
The Lincoln Corsair is one of the most American-made vehicles you can buy and can be had with a fuel-efficient PHEV powertrain.
YTD Sales: 14,038
Change: +3.9%
What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.