The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado: What You Need to Know

All signs point to the Colorado going four-pot. Muscle Cars & Trucks reported the midsize pickup will ditch its 3.6-liter V6 and diesel engine options and move to one engine — probably the turbocharged 2.7-liter "high-output" inline-four from the Silverado (no word on whether Chevy will admit it is a four-cylinder in the smaller truck).

Chevy updated the 2.7-liter engine to put out 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque — more than the GM 5.3-liter V8 — which should match up against pretty much any powertrain in the segment. That would likely mean an upgrade to a 10-speed automatic transmission as well.

With GM going all-electric by 2035, this may be the last pure combustion Colorado we see.