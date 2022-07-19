Today's Top Stories
The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado: What You Need to Know

It could get a game-changing new powertrain.

By Tyler Duffy
chevy colorado zr2 showing off articulation on rocks
Chevrolet

Chevy was the first American manufacturer to return to the midsize truck segment with the Colorado. The second generation — which entered production in 2014 in North America — is getting up there in years. A substantially (if not all) new third-generation Colorado is coming for 2023. Here's what you need to know about it.

When will the new Chevy Colorado be revealed?

Chevy scheduled the Colorado ZR2 reveal for July 28, 2022. We know that it will be a 2023 model year vehicle. That timeline suggests the new Colorado will hit dealerships in late 2022 or early 2023.

Don’t expect radical changes to the 2023 Colorado
teaser of the front end of the new colorado zr2
Chevrolet

GM terminated several projects during a 2018 restructuring. One was a new 32XX midsize truck platform that would have underpinned the new Colorado/Canyon and a body-on-frame SUV to take on the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.

Expect the Colorado to continue on a modified version of its current body-on-frame platform. Anticipate clever tweaks more than a dramatic rethinking of the current truck. It should get more modern LED lighting, an updated interior and styling cues that tie it into the new Silverado.

The 2023 Chevy Colorado may be getting a four-cylinder engine
rear teaser shot of new chevy colorado zr2 pickup
Chevrolet

All signs point to the Colorado going four-pot. Muscle Cars & Trucks reported the midsize pickup will ditch its 3.6-liter V6 and diesel engine options and move to one engine — probably the turbocharged 2.7-liter "high-output" inline-four from the Silverado (no word on whether Chevy will admit it is a four-cylinder in the smaller truck).

Chevy updated the 2.7-liter engine to put out 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque — more than the GM 5.3-liter V8 — which should match up against pretty much any powertrain in the segment. That would likely mean an upgrade to a 10-speed automatic transmission as well.

With GM going all-electric by 2035, this may be the last pure combustion Colorado we see.

The new Chevy Colorado ZR2 could get 33-inch tires
far away shot of the new chevy colorado zr2 driving with mountains in the background
Chevy

TFL Truck looked at spy shots of the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 in testing. It looks broadly similar to the outgoing model. But there appear to be two significant changes. Chevy was testing the prototype on 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires, which should be a popular upgrade over the 31-inch tires on the current model.

The truck appears to stick with rear leaf springs and Multimatic DSSV dampers (for the ZR2). But it looks like components are tucked into the wheel a lot more, which should improve off-roading angles and ground clearance.

