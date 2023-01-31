The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
Ford's new midsize truck should arrive in America very, very soon.
The midsize truck segment is about to get a major overhaul. Nissan has already shown us the new Frontier. Chevy is dropping a new Colorado soon. And we're all waiting on the next-gen Toyota Tacoma. But another truck that has us excited is the all-new Ford Ranger which should hit dealers next year. Ford whetted our appetites by revealing the global model first.
Here's what we know about the Ranger pickup that Americans will be getting.
Ford unveiled the global Ranger in November 2021. The U.S. version was expected to look identical. And that seems to be the case. A Ranger6G forum user snagged spy shots of what appears to be a 2024 Ranger Raptor model coming off the production line with a Ford Bronco behind it.
Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Ranger and Ranger Raptor are coming in 2023. The Ranger6G forum — citing insider sourcing — reported that the 2024 Ford Ranger will enter production on July 10, 2023. That would have the truck arriving in dealers in late summer or early fall of 2023. The previous reporting from Ford Authority had production beginning in May 2023.
That timeline means Ford should unveil the 2024 Ford Ranger very soon. However, we have not heard any information from Ford yet regarding that.
When Ford brought the current-gen Ranger back to America, they did not bring the Ranger Raptor version. But that's about to change. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Ranger Raptor would be coming to the U.S. with the next generation. It should be similar to the global model Ford revealed in February.
Ford launched the Global Ranger with three engine options. All three were diesels and unlikely to make it to the American market. So there isn't much of a basis to work from there.
The best bet is that Ford will track with the Bronco for its base engine, returning the turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four with power numbers similar to the 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque from the previous model.
The global Ranger Raptor is getting a 392 hp twin-turbo V6. We would bet that the American version receives the same engine.
It seems likely, but probably not at launch. Automotive News reported that a hybrid Ranger will hit the market for 2025 at the earliest.
Ranger PHEV prototypes have been spotted testing in Europe. Ford did file a trademark for Ranger Thunder, which would be an apt name for a plug-in hybrid. And there have been signs Ford may be working on a hybrid Bronco (which presumably would lead to a hybrid Ranger) to battle with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.
Ford has not confirmed anything yet. But we expect the answer will be yes on both fronts — eventually, if not for the official launch. Ford planning to go hybrid and electric only by 2026 in Europe suggests they will electrify the Ranger.
What appears to be Ranger PHEV prototypes have been spotted testing in Europe. Reports have Ford collaborating with VW on an electric Ranger pickup for 2025. Ford notably filed a trademark application in Europe for Ranger Lightning too.
Eventually. But we may need to wait for the next generation. Ford reportedly has been collaborating with VW on an electric version of the Ranger. And Ford did file a trademark application for "Ranger Lightning" in Europe. But the latest forecasting does not have Ford putting a Ranger EV into production until 2029.
Ford Authority uncovered spy photos of new Rangers testing with what appears to be a Ranger testing with the larger SuperCrew cab and the longer six-foot bed. On the current model, you must have the smaller SuperCab configuration to get the longer bed.
Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.