11 Electric Cars That Should Qualify for the Federal Tax Credit

The Inflation Reduction Act passed in Congress and has been signed into law. The IRA makes some critical changes to the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles, expanding or restricting access depending on the vehicle. The 200,000 manufacturer limit has been removed. But to be eligible, a new EV must now be assembled in North America. It must also be sold beneath a $55,000 cap for electric cars and an $80,000 cap for electric trucks and SUVs. Here are the 11 vehicles currently on the road that meet those thresholds.*

* Note that the formula also has complicated provisions to ensure both the battery manufacturing and key battery materials are sourced in America. Those may affect the availability of the full tax credit for vehicles that would otherwise qualify.