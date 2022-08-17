Today's Top Stories
11 Electric Cars That Should Qualify for the Federal Tax Credit

These EVs are affordable, currently available and made in North America.

By Tyler Duffy
ford f150 lightning
Ford

The Inflation Reduction Act passed in Congress and has been signed into law. The IRA makes some critical changes to the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles, expanding or restricting access depending on the vehicle. The 200,000 manufacturer limit has been removed. But to be eligible, a new EV must now be assembled in North America. It must also be sold beneath a $55,000 cap for electric cars and an $80,000 cap for electric trucks and SUVs. Here are the 11 vehicles currently on the road that meet those thresholds.*

* Note that the formula also has complicated provisions to ensure both the battery manufacturing and key battery materials are sourced in America. Those may affect the availability of the full tax credit for vehicles that would otherwise qualify.

Cadillac Lyriq
cadillac lyriq pairs next generation battery technology with a bold design statement which introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of evs images display show car, not for sale some features shown may not be available on actual production model
Cadillac

The Cadillac Lyriq is built in Tennessee and starts at $61,795, which is less than the $80,000 threshold for SUVs.

LEARN MORE

Chevrolet Bolt EV
2023 bolt ev front three quarter backed in on a residential driveway
Jeff@jeffludes.com

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is manufactured in Michigan and starts at $28,800, well below the $55,000 threshold for cars.

LEARN MORE

Chevrolet Bolt EUV
the 2023 chevrolet bolt euv redline edition includes 17 inch black painted aluminum wheels preproduction model shown actual model may vary available summer 2022
Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV is manufactured in Michigan and starts at $27,200, below the $55,000 threshold for cars.

LEARN MORE

Ford F-150 Lightning
ford f 150 lightning driving in forest with a dirt bike in the bed
Ford

The Ford F-150 Lightning is assembled in Michigan. Prices have increased for 2023. But all Standard Range models will fall below the $80,000 threshold and be eligible for the tax credit.

READ OUR REVIEW

Ford Mustang Mach E
ford mustang mach e on a carpet
Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach E is built in Mexico, which is part of North America. It starts at $43,895 — well below the $80,000 threshold for SUVs — so all trim levels qualify.

READ OUR REVIEW

Nissan Leaf
nissan leaf driving with palm trees and a park in the backgorund
Jay K. McNally

Nissan builds the Leaf in Tennessee. It starts at $27,800, well below the $55,000 threshold for electric cars.

READ OUR REVIEW

Rivian R1S
red rivian r1s parked in a rocky stream
Steve Mazzucchi

The Rivian R1S is built in Illinois. It starts at $72,500. Certain configurations will fall under the $80,000 threshold for SUVs and trucks.

READ OUR REVIEW

Rivian R1T
rivian r1t electric pickup truck 2022
Will Sabel Courtney

The Rivian R1T is built in Illinois. It starts at $67,500. Certain configurations will fall below the $80,000 threshold for SUVs and trucks.

READ OUR REVIEW

Tesla Model 3
tesla model 3
Tesla

Tesla builds the Model 3 in California. As of this writing, the RWD Model 3 starts at $46,990, which is beneath the $55,000 threshold for electric cars. The 200,000 vehicle limit has been lifted making it eligible again.

LEARN MORE

Tesla Model Y
tesla model y rendering
Tesla

Tesla assembles the Model Y at facilities in California and Texas. As of this writing, the Model Y starts at $58,190, which is below the $80,000 threshold for SUVs.

LEARN MORE

Volkswagen ID.4
vw id 4
Volkswagen

VW began production of the ID.4 in Tennessee in July. The ID.4 starts at $37,495, well below the $80,000 threshold for SUVs.

READ OUR REVIEW

