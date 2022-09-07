Today's Top Stories
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz: Everything You Need to Know

It's coming to America in 2024. Here's what we know (and don't know).

By Tyler Duffy
id buzz parked on side of road with mountains in the background
Volkswagen

Volkswagen's ID lineup promised a vibrant future with fresh new electric vehicles and exciting reinterpretations of VW classics. So far in America, VW has shelved fanciful concepts like the ID. Buggy for more broadly appealing electric cars like the ID.4 crossover. But Volkswagen has finally unveiled one of its more flavorful electric vehicles — at least to counterculture nostalgists — the ID. Buzz.

The ID. Buzz is still a conventional van that will be used for things like VW's self-driving vehicle project. But it pays visual homage to an all-time classic, the Type 2 VW Microbus. And that, plus some compelling practicality, could make the ID. Buzz incredibly popular in America and the world at large.

Here's what you need to know about the new ID. Buzz.

Wait, didn't VW already reveal the ID. Buzz?
volkswagen id buzz
Volkswagen

Yes, but not the one coming to America. VW revealed the short wheelbase and commercial wheelbase versions bound for Europe. America is getting the extended wheelbase ID. Buzz, which will be more of a fashionable luxury EV and less of a workhorse.

When will the ID. Buzz go on sale in America?
volkswagen id buzz
Volkswagen

VW says we will meet the ID. Buzz bound for America sometime in 2023. It will go on sale in North America in 2024.

How will the American ID. Buzz be different?
volkswagen id buzz
Volkswagen

The American version should look similar. We'd expect the two-tone paint and LED lights to carry over. But it will reportedly be about 10.6 inches longer, putting it at 195.1 inches. That would make the ID. Buzz about seven or eight inches shorter than a standard minivan. But with the EV's lack of a combustion engine and short overhangs, it should offer comparable cargo space. It will also be a seven-seater, three-row vehicle.

Will the Volkswagen ID. Buzz be eligible for the federal tax credit?
vw id buzz
VW

The IRA has changed the federal tax credit for EVs. But it looks like the ID. Buzz should still qualify for it. VW announced that the ID. Buzz will be built in America and plans to expand battery production in the U.S. The ID. Buzz should start significantly below the price cut-off for vans, which is $80,000.

Will the Volkswagen ID. Buzz get all-wheel drive?
volkswagen id buzz
Volkswagen

It should. Thus far, VW has only confirmed a single-motor RWD layout for the ID. Buzz with 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque — the same output as the base ID.4 crossover. In Europe, that version will be electronically limited to 90 mph.

VW has said more powertrain options will arrive in 2023. One of them is likely to be a 295-hp dual-motor AWD version.

How much range will the ID. Buzz get?
volkswagen id buzz
Volkswagen

VW has not released the battery configurations yet. And the EPA has not released its assessments. But it's believed VW is targeting about 260 miles of range for the ID. Buzz.

The European ID. Buzz, per VW, will get up to 170kW fast charging, permitting it to charge from 5 to 80% in just 30 minutes. It will get Plug & Charge functionality, alleviating owners from using apps and charging cards. And at least in Europe, the ID. Buzz will get F-150 Lightning-like V2L capability to send power back into your home.

The ID. Buzz should offer a lot of space and utility
vw id buzz
VW

The ID. Buzz will function similarly to the original Microbus, offering a large interior volume in a compact footprint. The rear motor sits where the gasoline motor on the original bus did but lower. The dedicated EV platform allows for a short front and overhangs, allowing ample space for people and things. The original VW Bus could hold eight people and their stuff in a space about the size of a modern Jetta.

The ID. Buzz channel stereotypical Microbus devotees in spirit, using organic paint, an animal-free leather alternative for seating and recycled plastic.

Will there be an ID. Buzz campervan?
vw id buzz
Ingo Barenschee

Volkswagen confirmed it is building an electric ID. California camper van, which may be based on the ID. Buzz. It's not clear whether VW will offer that version in America. Though even if VW does not, we'd expect the ID. Buzz to launch with a wide range of camping accessories.

How much will the Volkswagen ID. Buzz cost?
vw id buzz
VW

We don't know yet. But reports have suggested it could be more expensive than one would anticipate. Pre-booking in the U.K. showed the ID. Buzz starts for around $60,000 before taxes.

Judging from other popular EV releases, we could see VW launch a more expensive version in America with plans to get to the cheaper model as they ramp up production.

