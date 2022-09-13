The Kia EV9: Everything You Need to Know

Kia is pivoting toward electric vehicles. The brand has released its first EV-branded electric vehicle, the excellent and sporty EV6. The next vehicle in the pipeline will be the EV9. The EV9 will be a boxy, off-road capable three-row SUV, basically an electric version of the World Car of the Year Award-winning Kia Telluride SUV.

We've already seen the EV9 in concept form; Kia unveiled the Concept EV9 back in fall 2021. Here's what we know about the production EV9 and when you should expect to see it.