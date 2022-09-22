The coronavirus pandemic that's raged the last couple years has caused all sorts of harm, but it also increased disposable income for millions — which in turn boosted car demand. Meanwhile, supply chain issues have dramatically limited the supply of new vehicles. This has resulted in an advantageous situation for dealers...who can charge huge markups for the cars they have available.

An iSeeCars.com study examined 1.9 million new car listings. And if you are in the market for a new car, it will be hard to find a deal. The average dealer markup on a new car listing was 10% above MSRP. And certain popular vehicles are commanding much more than that.

Here's a list of 15 new cars with the highest resale values, which includes some of our favorite luxury crossovers, SUVs and pickups. Don't be surprised if these vehicles end up receiving a price bump next year.