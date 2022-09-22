These 15 Cars Have the Highest Dealer Markups Right Now
If you want one of these popular vehicles, you'll probably pay a hefty premium.
The coronavirus pandemic that's raged the last couple years has caused all sorts of harm, but it also increased disposable income for millions — which in turn boosted car demand. Meanwhile, supply chain issues have dramatically limited the supply of new vehicles. This has resulted in an advantageous situation for dealers...who can charge huge markups for the cars they have available.
An iSeeCars.com study examined 1.9 million new car listings. And if you are in the market for a new car, it will be hard to find a deal. The average dealer markup on a new car listing was 10% above MSRP. And certain popular vehicles are commanding much more than that.
Here's a list of 15 new cars with the highest resale values, which includes some of our favorite luxury crossovers, SUVs and pickups. Don't be surprised if these vehicles end up receiving a price bump next year.
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,433
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 24.4%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $14,221
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 23.1%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $10,278
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 22.4%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $10,847
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 21.9%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,697
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 21.6%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,877
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 20.0%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,335
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 19.9%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $16,750
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 19.6%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $14,697
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 19.5%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $7,650
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 19.0%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $5,426
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18.8%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $9,423
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18.8%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,478
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18.5%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $4,614
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18.4%
Avg. Price Above MSRP: $10,124
Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18%
What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.