These 15 Cars Have the Highest Dealer Markups Right Now

If you want one of these popular vehicles, you'll probably pay a hefty premium.

By Tyler Duffy
preproduction model with available equipment shown available summer 2022
Ford

The coronavirus pandemic that's raged the last couple years has caused all sorts of harm, but it also increased disposable income for millions — which in turn boosted car demand. Meanwhile, supply chain issues have dramatically limited the supply of new vehicles. This has resulted in an advantageous situation for dealers...who can charge huge markups for the cars they have available.

An iSeeCars.com study examined 1.9 million new car listings. And if you are in the market for a new car, it will be hard to find a deal. The average dealer markup on a new car listing was 10% above MSRP. And certain popular vehicles are commanding much more than that.

Here's a list of 15 new cars with the highest resale values, which includes some of our favorite luxury crossovers, SUVs and pickups. Don't be surprised if these vehicles end up receiving a price bump next year.

1. Jeep Wrangler
jeep wrangler rubicon driving in europe
Stellantis

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,433

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 24.4%

READ OUR REVIEW

2. Porsche Macan
porsche macan parked in front of porsche building
Porsche

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $14,221

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 23.1%

READ OUR REVIEW

3. Genesis GV70
genesis gv70 suv
Genesis

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $10,278

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 22.4%

READ OUR REVIEW

4. Lexus RX 450h
lexus rx450h parked on sloped driveway in front of modern looking house
Lexus

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $10,847

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 21.9%

LEARN MORE

5. Ford Bronco
new ford bronco
Ford

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,697

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 21.6%

READ OUR REVIEW

6. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
wrangler rubicon 4xe parked in front of mountains
ALDO_FERRERO

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,877

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 20.0%

READ OUR REVIEW

7. Cadillac CT5
cadillac ct5 v
Tyler Duffy

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,335

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 19.9%

READ OUR REVIEW

8. Porsche Cayenne
porsche cayenne turbo gt performance suv
Will Sabel Courtney

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $16,750

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 19.6%

READ OUR REVIEW

9. Chevrolet Corvette
2020 chevrolet corvette stingray
Chevrolet

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $14,697

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 19.5%

READ OUR REVIEW

10. Mercedes GLB
mercedes benz glb parked on a cliff with ocean in the background
Mercedes-Benz

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $7,650

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 19.0%

READ OUR REVIEW

11. Mini Hardtop 2-Door
mini 2 door
www.guenterschmied.com

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $5,426

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18.8%

LEARN MORE

12. Lexus RX 350L
lexus rx parked in the driveway of a fancy modern house
Lexus

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $9,423

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18.8%

LEARN MORE

13. Jeep Gladiator
jeep performance parts jpp introduces new, industry leading gorilla glass replacement windshield for latest jeep wrangler and gladiator models  the light, durable jpp gorilla glass windshield uses the same chemical strengthening technology used for cell phone screens and is backed with a two year limitedunlimited mile warranty
Stellantis

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $8,478

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18.5%

READ OUR REVIEW

14. Ford Maverick
ford maverick
Ford

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $4,614

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18.4%

READ OUR REVIEW

Genesis GV80
genesis gv80
Tyler Duffy

Avg. Price Above MSRP: $10,124

Avg. Percent Above MSRP: 18%

READ OUR REVIEW

