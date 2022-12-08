The BMW M5 has a clear mission: to look like a boring midsize banker’s sedan, but be an absolute missile that can accelerate from 0-60 in around three seconds and hit a top speed approaching 200 mph. And it’s a mission at which it excels.

The current sixth-generation M5 bucked tradition, eliminating the manual transmission and abandoning its classic rear-wheel drive layout for all-wheel-drive. Enthusiasts eventually withdrew their knives, mainly because it didn’t suck. But BMW may be planning even bolder changes for the next model, which should be just around the corner.