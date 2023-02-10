The Ram 1500 REV: Everything You Need to Know

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept featured two features you don't typically find in pickup trucks: rear-hinged suicide doors that close together without a B-pillar and third-row jump seats mounted to the midgate. The concept's center console folded into a flat surface and was removable, creating a Bollinger-like pass through the vehicle to the frunk to accommodate objects up to 18-feet long.

If we're guessing, the coach doors probably won't make it to production. Like in other EV concepts, they highlight how spacious the EV platform allows the cabin to be. The third-row jump seats — as multi-function midgates become the new tailgates — has a better shot. We'd bet the pass through to the frunk definitely ends up in the production truck.