The Ram 1500 REV: Everything You Need to Know
Ram's electric pickup is on the way to challenge the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Ford is selling the F-150 Lightning. Chevy has already launched the Silverado EV. Ram plans to match and exceed them with a new pickup, the Ram 1500 REV, which the brand has said will "redefine the pickup segment." We haven't seen the production truck yet. But Ram did reveal a "visionary road map" concept version at CES 2023. And at least in concept form, it looks like a broader reimagining of the pickup than competitors are offering.
Ram toyed around with "Revolution." The concept released in January was the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept. But Ram has officially confirmed the name for the new truck: the Ram 1500 REV.
Ram CEO Mike Koval confirmed that the Ram 1500 REV's trim lineup will track with the combustion Ram 1500 and will include a top-of-the-line TRX trim that (hopefully) will rival the GMC Hummer EV SUT.
Ram has offered a few details about what the new truck will look like mechanically. They aren't too surprising. The concept runs on the new STLA Frame EV platform. It has dual electric motors front and rear offering AWD and an adjustable air suspension with ingress/egress, aero and off-road modes. It also has four-wheel steering for added maneuverability with up to 15 degrees of articulation
The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept featured two features you don't typically find in pickup trucks: rear-hinged suicide doors that close together without a B-pillar and third-row jump seats mounted to the midgate. The concept's center console folded into a flat surface and was removable, creating a Bollinger-like pass through the vehicle to the frunk to accommodate objects up to 18-feet long.
If we're guessing, the coach doors probably won't make it to production. Like in other EV concepts, they highlight how spacious the EV platform allows the cabin to be. The third-row jump seats — as multi-function midgates become the new tailgates — has a better shot. We'd bet the pass through to the frunk definitely ends up in the production truck.
Ram's concept reveal was short on specific numbers. But they claim the electric truck will lead the segment in the "areas customers care about the most," which they believe are range, towing, payload and charging time.
One number RAM did offer with the 1500 Revolution BEV concept is that the truck will have 800-volt fast-charging tech that should allow it to add up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes on a 350 kW fast charger.
Ram showed off the "Ram Charger," an inductive robot charger (picture a Roomba attached to a power cable) that can automatically position itself under the vehicle to charge at off-peak hours. That could be a compelling option for folks who don't want to install a traditional Level 2 charger and remember to plug in.
Ram plans to debut the truck during a 60-second Super Bowl ad. But the "formal reveal" when we presumably learn all the specs will be later "in the coming months." The Ram 1500 REV will enter production in 2024.
