The Ram 1500 Revolution EV Is Unlike Any Pickup You've Ever Seen
Come for the suicide doors and third-row jump seats. Stay for the robots.
Ford is selling the F-150 Lightning. Chevy launched the Silverado EV. And Ram has just unveiled its new electric pickup, in concept form, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept (Ram REV BEV?). Ram says it’s a “visionary road map” for a new truck that will “redefine the pickup segment.” And at least in concept form, it looks like a broader reimagining of the pickup than competitors are offering.
Ram offered a few details about what the truck will look like mechanically. The concept runs on a body-on-frame STLA Large platform. It has dual electric motors front and rear offering AWD and an adjustable air suspension with Ingress/Egress, Aero and Off-Road modes. The concept has four-wheel steering for added maneuverability with up to 15 degrees of articulation.
The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept looks different than your typical pickup. The doors are rear-hinged suicide doors; there is no B-pillar between the front and rear doors. It has third-row jump seats that are mounted to the mid-gate. The center console can fold into a flat surface and be removed for added flexibility. The concept can create a Bollinger-like pass through the vehicle to the frunk and accommodate objects up to 18-feet long.
Ram offered few specific numbers. But the brand noted that the production 1500 Revolution BEV will lead the segment in the “areas customers care about the most,” which they believe are range, towing, payload and charging time. One figure Ram did offer is that the 1500 Revolution BEV has 800-volt fast-charging tech, which should let the truck add up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes when hooked to a 350kW fast charger.
Yes. Ram will offer the “Ram Charger” an inductive robot charger that can detect the vehicle’s presence and charging needs and automatically position itself under the vehicle to charge at off-peak hours.
Ram says it will unveil the production version of the 1500 Revolution BEV pickup in “the coming months.” The production launch for it will be sometime in 2024.
