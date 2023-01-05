The Ram 1500 Revolution EV Is Unlike Any Pickup You've Ever Seen

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept looks different than your typical pickup. The doors are rear-hinged suicide doors; there is no B-pillar between the front and rear doors. It has third-row jump seats that are mounted to the mid-gate. The center console can fold into a flat surface and be removed for added flexibility. The concept can create a Bollinger-like pass through the vehicle to the frunk and accommodate objects up to 18-feet long.