Land Rover is overhauling its product lineup. Every model of SUV the company sells will offer a battery-electric option by 2030 — by which point Land Rover expects 60 percent of its vehicle sales to be electric. The Range Rover EV, an all-electric version of the new Range Rover, will be the first electric model. It joins the lineup in 2024, which means we could see it launch sometime in 2023.

We should find out more about the 2024 Range Rover EV, from sources official and unofficial, later this year. But here's what we know about the new electric SUV so far.