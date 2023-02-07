Porsche's New 3-Row Electric SUV: Everything You Need to Know
Expect the new flagship to be sporty, off-road capable and pricey.
Porsche announced its expansive growth plans in the summer of 2022. A key component of that growth plan is targeting “higher margin” segments. And Porsche announced one vehicle that will do that: a new three-row, flagship, all-electric luxury SUV that will slot above the Macan and Cayenne and reportedly goes by the codename "K1."
Porsche has not revealed the full details yet. But here’s what we know about the new three-row SUV so far.
Then Porsche CEO Oliver Blume described the new three-row model as “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV.” Dealers who saw a rendering described it as “rakish” and “part sedan, part crossover.” Autocar believes it will have a short hood and a curved roof that extends back to a liftback in the rear.
Autocar says the new SUV will feature an advanced 4x4 system with torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering. An air suspension will provide “considerable ride height” in its most extreme setting.
According to Autocar, Porsche’s new three-row will run on an upgraded version of the PPE platform underpinning the new Macan. It will feature even faster 920V charging architecture, battery capacity exceeding 100 kWh and, in its most efficient spec, range of 435 miles WLTP (around 388 miles under EPA standards).
The new SUV could be pricey, even by already pricey Porsche standards. Autocar notes that the price should exceed the top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo GT, which currently starts at $188,700. The starting price could be triple that of the current Cayenne, which starts at $72,000.
Porsche's three-row SUV should show up in the second half of the 2020s. Reports differ on precisely when. Some reports say 2026. Autocar believes it will be in 2027 and should arrive after the upcoming Macan EV, Boxster/Cayman EV and Cayenne EV.
