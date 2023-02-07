Today's Top Stories
Porsche's New 3-Row Electric SUV: Everything You Need to Know

Expect the new flagship to be sporty, off-road capable and pricey.

By Tyler Duffy
taycan cross turismo
Porsche

Porsche announced its expansive growth plans in the summer of 2022. A key component of that growth plan is targeting “higher margin” segments. And Porsche announced one vehicle that will do that: a new three-row, flagship, all-electric luxury SUV that will slot above the Macan and Cayenne and reportedly goes by the codename "K1."

Porsche has not revealed the full details yet. But here’s what we know about the new three-row SUV so far.

Porsche’s new three-row SUV should look sporty
porsche cayenne headlight
Porsche

Then Porsche CEO Oliver Blume described the new three-row model as “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV.” Dealers who saw a rendering described it as “rakish” and “part sedan, part crossover.” Autocar believes it will have a short hood and a curved roof that extends back to a liftback in the rear.

But Porsche's new three-row should still have solid off-road capability
porsche cayenne review gear patrol 09
Porsche

Autocar says the new SUV will feature an advanced 4x4 system with torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering. An air suspension will provide “considerable ride height” in its most extreme setting.

Porsche's new three-row SUV should have ample range and fast-charging
porsche cayenne turbo gt
Porsche

According to Autocar, Porsche’s new three-row will run on an upgraded version of the PPE platform underpinning the new Macan. It will feature even faster 920V charging architecture, battery capacity exceeding 100 kWh and, in its most efficient spec, range of 435 miles WLTP (around 388 miles under EPA standards).

Porsche’s new SUV will move considerably upmarket
porsche logo
Porsche

The new SUV could be pricey, even by already pricey Porsche standards. Autocar notes that the price should exceed the top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo GT, which currently starts at $188,700. The starting price could be triple that of the current Cayenne, which starts at $72,000.

When will Porsche’s new three-row SUV arrive?
porsche electric macan
Porsche

Porsche's three-row SUV should show up in the second half of the 2020s. Reports differ on precisely when. Some reports say 2026. Autocar believes it will be in 2027 and should arrive after the upcoming Macan EV, Boxster/Cayman EV and Cayenne EV.

