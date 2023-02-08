Today's Top Stories
One of These 10 Cars Will Be the 2023 World Car of the Year

And some of our favorite electric cars are in contention.

By Tyler Duffy
hyundai ioniq 6 driving on a road
DREW PHILLIPS

The World Car Awards happen every April. A panel of 100 journalists from across the globe vote on the World Car of the Year, as well as other World Car Award winners in several categories. Last year's overall winner was the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which also took home awards for best electric car and best car design.

Which car will take top honors this year? We don't know yet. But the World Car Awards has released a list of the top 10 finalists. Here's what we know about them.

Alfa Romeo Tonale
2023 alfa romeo tonale veloce european spec
Stellantis

Alfa Romeo finally launched a brand new car, and it's the Tonale compact crossover. It looks great. It packs a PHEV powertrain. And it may have the world's first useful NFT.

LEARN MORE

BMW 2 Series
bmw 2 series
BMW

The new BMW 2 Series is the spiritual successor to the pure "ultimate driving machine" BMWs of old and may be the last of the old ways.

LEARN MORE

BMW X1
bmw x1
BMW

The X1 is BMW's smallest subcompact crossover, and it's all-new for the 2023 model year.

LEARN MORE

Honda HR-V
2023 honda hr v crossover parked on snowy wooded trail
Honda

Honda needed a vehicle that was sort of "the new Civic, but a crossover." And they built precisely that with the all-new, Civic platform-based HR-V.

READ OUR REVIEW

Hyundai Ioniq 6
hyundai ioniq 6 parked on a beach
Hyundai

Hyundai is following up the award-winning Ioniq 5 with a swoopy, super aerodynamic Ioniq 6 sedan that will deliver an impressive amount of range.

LEARN MORE

Kia Niro
kia niro
Kia

Kia overhauled the Niro for the 2023 model year, and it can be had as a 50-plus mpg hybrid, a PHEV with 33 miles of EV range or a great value EV with more than 250 miles of EPA range.

LEARN MORE

Mazda CX-60
mazda cx60
Mazda

The CX-60 is a midsize Mazda crossover that slots between the CX-50 and the new CX-90. It's not sold in America. We'll eventually receive a wider version, the CX-70.

LEARN MORE

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
mercedes benz c class parked on a roof deck
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes unveiled an all-new C-Class compact sedan for 2023. And it remains true to form as a miniature S-Class on a budget.

READ OUR REVIEW

Nissan Ariya
nissan ariya
Nissan

Nissan has finally gotten the Ariya EV to market. We drove the FWD version. We look forward to driving the more powerful AWD one very soon.

READ OUR REVIEW

Nissan Z
2023 nissan z
Chris Chin

Nissan finally put the aging 370Z out to pasture and replaced it with the 400 hp Z. It's earned rave reviews, though Nissan has struggled to get it into buyers' hands.

READ OUR REVIEW

13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023
kia ev9 concept pictures on desert salt flats
Kia

Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.

LEARN MORE

