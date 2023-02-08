One of These 10 Cars Will Be the 2023 World Car of the Year
And some of our favorite electric cars are in contention.
The World Car Awards happen every April. A panel of 100 journalists from across the globe vote on the World Car of the Year, as well as other World Car Award winners in several categories. Last year's overall winner was the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which also took home awards for best electric car and best car design.
Which car will take top honors this year? We don't know yet. But the World Car Awards has released a list of the top 10 finalists. Here's what we know about them.
Alfa Romeo finally launched a brand new car, and it's the Tonale compact crossover. It looks great. It packs a PHEV powertrain. And it may have the world's first useful NFT.
The new BMW 2 Series is the spiritual successor to the pure "ultimate driving machine" BMWs of old and may be the last of the old ways.
The X1 is BMW's smallest subcompact crossover, and it's all-new for the 2023 model year.
Honda needed a vehicle that was sort of "the new Civic, but a crossover." And they built precisely that with the all-new, Civic platform-based HR-V.
Hyundai is following up the award-winning Ioniq 5 with a swoopy, super aerodynamic Ioniq 6 sedan that will deliver an impressive amount of range.
Kia overhauled the Niro for the 2023 model year, and it can be had as a 50-plus mpg hybrid, a PHEV with 33 miles of EV range or a great value EV with more than 250 miles of EPA range.
The CX-60 is a midsize Mazda crossover that slots between the CX-50 and the new CX-90. It's not sold in America. We'll eventually receive a wider version, the CX-70.
Mercedes unveiled an all-new C-Class compact sedan for 2023. And it remains true to form as a miniature S-Class on a budget.
Nissan has finally gotten the Ariya EV to market. We drove the FWD version. We look forward to driving the more powerful AWD one very soon.
Nissan finally put the aging 370Z out to pasture and replaced it with the 400 hp Z. It's earned rave reviews, though Nissan has struggled to get it into buyers' hands.
Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.