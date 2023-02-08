One of These 10 Cars Will Be the 2023 World Car of the Year

The World Car Awards happen every April. A panel of 100 journalists from across the globe vote on the World Car of the Year, as well as other World Car Award winners in several categories. Last year's overall winner was the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which also took home awards for best electric car and best car design.

Which car will take top honors this year? We don't know yet. But the World Car Awards has released a list of the top 10 finalists. Here's what we know about them.