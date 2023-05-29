There are long-enduring nameplates in the automotive world...and then there's the Chevrolet Suburban. The brand first slapped the badge on a passenger vehicle back in 1934 — back, arguably, before even the current idea of the American suburb even was born, assuming you peg that to the post-WWII housing boom.

That long history means the Chevy Suburban also long predates even the progenitor of the modern sport-utility vehicle: the jeep (note the lower-case j). The primitive Army transport of World War II went on to inspire everything from the Jeep Wrangler and the whole Jeep brand, the Land Rover brand, the Ford Bronco, the Toyota Land Cruiser, even to some extent the Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen ... yet it has less of a past than Chevy's long two-box.

So with nearly nine decades and 12 generations of history to inform (and weigh upon) it, how does this O.G. SUV hold up in a modern market filled with just about every type of sport-ute imaginable? I took it for a spin to find out.

2023 Chevrolet Suburban: What We Think

The Suburban may be big, it may be heavy, it may drink a lot of gasoline — but there's no denying its excellence in doing exactly what it's designed to do: carry a lot of people and a ton of gear through just about any conditions the world will realistically throw at it. If you need one vehicle to handle as wide a variety of tasks as possible, it's hard to beat.