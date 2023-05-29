Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban Review: Iconic and Enduring for Good Reason
The original big SUV still remains a compelling choice, almost nine decades years after its arrival.
There are long-enduring nameplates in the automotive world...and then there's the Chevrolet Suburban. The brand first slapped the badge on a passenger vehicle back in 1934 — back, arguably, before even the current idea of the American suburb even was born, assuming you peg that to the post-WWII housing boom.
That long history means the Chevy Suburban also long predates even the progenitor of the modern sport-utility vehicle: the jeep (note the lower-case j). The primitive Army transport of World War II went on to inspire everything from the Jeep Wrangler and the whole Jeep brand, the Land Rover brand, the Ford Bronco, the Toyota Land Cruiser, even to some extent the Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen ... yet it has less of a past than Chevy's long two-box.
So with nearly nine decades and 12 generations of history to inform (and weigh upon) it, how does this O.G. SUV hold up in a modern market filled with just about every type of sport-ute imaginable? I took it for a spin to find out.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban: What We Think
The Suburban may be big, it may be heavy, it may drink a lot of gasoline — but there's no denying its excellence in doing exactly what it's designed to do: carry a lot of people and a ton of gear through just about any conditions the world will realistically throw at it. If you need one vehicle to handle as wide a variety of tasks as possible, it's hard to beat.
A minivan can comfortably seat seven or eight people; a pickup truck can tow four tons or more; an off-road-oriented SUV can give you low-range four-wheel-drive for plowing up the steep, icy road to the AirBnB in January. But a Suburban-class vehicle can do all three. Hell, even just being able to combine two of those feature sets is enough to create an ideal vehicle for a lot of folks.
Granted, it's not going to be the absolute best at any of those particular tasks; a Wrangler or Bronco will always be better for rock-bashing or mud-splashing, a Silverado or F-150 will be better for towing and hauling, and a Sienna or Carnival will be a more comfortable road trip partner for a half-dozen folks. But much in the same way a great sport sedan can fill the dual roles of sports car and family transport, the Suburban takes on multiple roles better than any single ride might logically be able to do. If you simply need one vehicle that can do as much as possible, it's hard to beat this big Chevy or its kin. That's why GM sells hundreds of thousands of them a year, in spite of their price tags and thirst; that's why the Suburban has been on sale and making friends for the better part of a century.
Considering it's based on a full-size truck's body-on-frame chassis, weighs in at three tons or more with a driver aboard and stretches 225.7 inches from tip to tail (with a wheelbase as long as two Tom Cruises lying head-to-toe), you might assume the Suburban is about as much fun to drive as a freight train. You'd be wrong.
General Motors still has some of the best chassis engineers in the business, and they did a good job making the Suburban's steering and handling responsive, even fairly nimble; it never feels unwieldy, even in New York City. On the highway, it's even better, with that ample wheelbase providing plenty of stability even if crosswinds try and batter those broad flanks.
And for 2023, GM's excellent Super Cruise technology can be found on select Suburbans, making long road trips even easier and less stressful by taking the wheel off your hands for lengthy stretches of highway driving. Believe my colleague Steve Mazzucchi — Super Cruise is a game-changer. (Also: While I'd generally steer buyers towards the gas-powered V8 models, if you're planning bladder-busting road trips across the heartland, it's worth considering the 3.0-liter turbodiesel; between the Suburban's 28-gallon tank and the diesel's 26–27 mpg highway fuel economy ratings, you can knock out 700-plus miles without stopping if you're so inclined.)
In terms of usability, there's little to complain about from the driver's seat of Chevy's monster SUV. The all-digital gauges are easy to read; the touchscreen infotainment system is set up appreciably high, making it easier to use while keeping your eyes close to the road; and just about all vital controls still use physical buttons, making them easy to commit to muscle memory. Even the push-button gear selector shift, while perhaps lacking in character, are simple and easy to adopt.
Once you level up to the higher trims, however, the Suburban starts to lag behind its counterparts in terms of fanciness. My top-shelf High Country trim costs almost exactly as much as a GMC Yukon XL Denali — it's $95 more expensive, actually — but while the Denali scores a bespoke dashboard layout to set itself apart from less-luxurious variants, the only real difference between the High Country and the $64,595 volume-trim LT is the color and quality of the leather trim. (And in all honesty, even the base Yukon's interior is more aesthetically pleasing than the Chevy's.)
Extra-long three-row SUVs have long been roomy, of course, but the latest generation of Suburban sets a new high bar for usable interior volume. Credit not just the massive size, but GM's decision to switch over to an independent rear suspension for this generation, which freed up extra space for legs and things in the rear. All three rows pack enough leg room for even a six-foot-tall adult (though admittedly, the quality of the accommodations does go from Business Class to Comfort Plus to Basic Economy as you head towards the back of the plane), and with all the seats raised, there's still 41.5 cubic feet of storage space — about three times as much as the trunk of a Honda Accord. In practical terms, that's around enough for six occupants to each bring a carry-on bag without blocking the view out the rear-view mirror.
And if you don't need butts in all those seats at once, the cargo carrying capabilities become even more expansive. Fold down the third row, and the four-to-five occupants that can still fit inside could each bring multiple checked bags and carry-ons without concern. Moving a kid to college? Leave one second row seat up, and you can fit their entire life back alongside and behind them.
And if you really need space, plop both second and third rows down. That doesn't just produce 144.7 cubic feet — literally, a gross amount — of usable space, but space with a completely flat load floor and enough length for even your six-foot-four narrator to lie flat inside. Forget air mattresses for camping — you could put an actual memory foam double back here and have a decent sleeping area for two with the seats all down. Throw a rooftop cargo box on top, and two people could practically live out of the Suburban for weeks at a time — so long as they didn't mind seeking out public restrooms on the regular.
Base Price / Price as Tested: $59,095 / $91,665
Powertrain: 5.3-liter V8 / 6.2 liter V8 / 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six; 10-speed automatic; two- or four-wheel-drive
Horsepower: 355 / 420 / 277
Torque (lb-ft): 383 / 460 /460
EPA Fuel Economy: 14–21 mpg city, 18–27 mpg highway
Seats: 7–8
