Motorcycle backpacks, by their very nature, have to be Swiss Army knives. The best motorcycle backpack needs to be comfy for the ride ahead, no matter how short or long it is. Ideally, that backpack will be waterproof, carry your helmet and hold more than a Clif Bar and a multi-tool. It also needs to transition well to off-the-bike use.

In our experience, the best motorcycle backpack actually may be two separate packs: a big gun that can do double duty as a tail bag and a smaller model that will work for cross-town sprints. Still, everyone has their own wants and needs, so feel free to peruse these options and see what's available.

Here's a guide to the best motorcycle backpacks you can buy in 2021, whatever your style and budget.