Say Goodbye to Hill City with This (Bitter)sweet Sale

Farewell savings.

By Gerald Ortiz
two people running
Courtesy Hill CIty

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Sadly, less than two years since its introduction, the newest brand in the Gap portfolio is being shut down. Hill City is saying its farewells with a sitewide sale that puts everything at 50 percent off for Black Friday and through the end of the year.

Everything from joggers to chinos to comfy tees, and weather-ready outerwear is on sale. You can score major savings on accessories, too, like its silky smooth line of underwear and athletic-minded backpacks.

Near the end of 2018, we were stoked to see the formation the brand we called 'Athleta for Men'. Its modern take on athletic goods for men was fresh, sleek, minimal — and it performed. They inspired people to go out and be active, elevating running clothes with beautiful lifestyle imagery and telling personal stories of avid runners.

It was a short run, but a good one. And if you're looking to get a piece of Hill City, there's literally no other time than now.

SHOP NOW


Best Black Friday Workout Clothing Deals

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech SS
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech SS
lululemon huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $54 (21% off)

With its soft and well-ventilated fabric, this is one of the best workout tees you'll ever wear and is well worth its price.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech LS 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech LS 2.0
lululemon huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $70 (20% off)

See the previous shirt for info, then add long sleeves.

Outdoor Voices Weekender Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices Weekender Longsleeve
outdoorvoices.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $24 (65% off)

Signature OV comfort in a hi-vis color perfect for winter. 

READ OUR WORKOUT SHIRTS GUIDE

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve
lululemon.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $89 (40% off)

This merino wool-blend is designed to retain heat with free range of movement.  

Rhone Reign Short Sleeve
Rhone Reign Short Sleeve
rhone.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $47 (30% off)

The perfect any-time-any-place workout shirt.  

Under Armour Rival Fleece Joggers
Under Armour Rival Fleece Joggers
underarmour.com
SHOP NOW

$55.00 $40.99 ($14.01 off)

Hit everything from weights to weekend errands in these cozy technical pants made of a mid-weight cotton-blend fleece material.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Hoodie 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Hoodie 2.0
lululemon.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $59 (40% off)

Equally good as a base layer or by itself, this hoodie lets you breathe while keeping you covered.  

Janji Circuit Hoodie
Janji Circuit Hoodie
Janji janji.com
SHOP NOW

$92 $74 (20% off)

Post-workout comfort will remain at an all-time high with a moisture-wicking hoodie that feels just like — no, better than — a cotton hoodie.

Fourlaps Flex Jogger
Fourlaps Flex Jogger
Fourlaps huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 (20% off)

You need not ever go jogging to appreciate a pair of joggers as comfortable as these.

Lululemon Textured Tech Pant 29"
Lululemon Textured Tech Pant 29"
lululemon.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% off)

At home at the gym or on a Sunday run, joggers are a must have. 

On Hybrid Shorts
On Hybrid Shorts
On huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $70 (30% off)

Running shorts that are a cut above.

Surge Short 6"
Surge Short 6"
lululemon huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $54 (21% off)

Lululemon's running shorts are mighty comfortable, sure, but more importantly they have a thigh-mounted phone pocket that'll fit the latest devices and keep them from bouncing around.

Ten Thousand Interval Short
Ten Thousand Interval Short
tenthousand.cc
SHOP NOW

$58-$68 $48-$58 (15%-17% off)

Buy two pairs of shorts from Ten Thousand and they'll knock $20 off the price. 

READ OUR GYM SHORTS GUIDE

Saxx Aerator Long Sleeve
Saxx Aerator Long Sleeve
saxxunderwear.com
SHOP NOW

$50.00 $39.89 ($10.11 off)

An ergonomic fit, flat-out seams and breathable materials make this one of the softest, comfiest workout tees around. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

Ten Thousand Foundation Short
Ten Thousand Foundation Short
tenthousand.cc
SHOP NOW

$58-$68 $48-$58 (15%-17% off)

Pair these with the Interval Short for an unbeatable duo.  

Adidas Own The Run Two-In-One Shorts
Adidas Own The Run Two-In-One Shorts
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $28 (30% off)

Crush your personal best with these two-in-one shorts from Adidas.   

Rhone Swift Academy Jacket
Rhone Swift Academy Jacket
rhone.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% off)

90s soccer vibes anyone? 

Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike Windrunner Jacket
nike.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $100 (20% off)

Nike really doesn't do wrong — this is no exception.  

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni ooni.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

READ ABOUT OTHER PIZZA-MAKING OPTIONS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off )

Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN BLANKET SHIRT

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
snowehome.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $36 (20% off)

Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.

READ OUR GUIDE TO COFFEE MUGS

Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $198.40 (20% off)

Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.

READ ABOUT OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH TAYLOR STITCH

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
amazon.com
$149.99
SHOP NOW

$230 $150 (30% off)

One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE COWAY MIGHTY AIR PURIFIER

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
bowflex.com
$179.00
SHOP NOW

$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

READ OUR TIPS ON HOW TO USE KETTLEBELLS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $320 (57% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 ($20 OFF)

Oxo's Conical Burr Grinder is as good as a $100 coffee grinder gets. Get it for 20 bucks off and dial in that grind.

READ OUR GUIDE TO COFFEE GRINDERS

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $55 (30% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
garrettleight.com
SHOP NOW

$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)

Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.

READ MORE ABOUT GARRETT LEIGHT

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

