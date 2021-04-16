Today's Top Stories
1
How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Way Day 2021: Your Guide to Wayfair's Biggest Sale

If the sale were any bigger, Wayfair would be giving things away for free.

By Tyler Chin
sofa, sidetable and ottoman in a room
Wayfair

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

What Is Way Day?

Every year, budget shoppers' favorite furniture website, Wayfair, holds Way Day, a multi-day sale with some of its biggest markdowns to date — up to 80 percent off. And it's about to go live.

Like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Way Day is the best time to shop the best deals on almost every item you've had your eyes on throughout the year. And unlike Amazon Prime Day, no paid membership is required, and everything ships for free. The event runs across all of Wayfair's subsites — Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane — which cover different home decor styles. Get your credit cards ready because Way Day only lasts two days. This year, the sale will run April 28-29 and there will be deals on just about every category Wayfair offers.

What Should I Buy?

Almost everything you could possibly want is on sale. Living room seating will be up to 70 percent off, outdoor furniture will be up to 65 percent off, mattresses will be up to 65 percent off – you get the picture. Head to the link below for a preview of all the deals you'll have access to. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to hit "Notify Me" to set up alerts, ensuring that you'll be in the know the second the sale starts.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop This Spring
These Are The Best Deals on Grills

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond avantlink.com
$28 $40

$12 OFF (30%)

The Spot from Black Diamond is our pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple, extremely effective and has all of the small features that make a headlamp worth having. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

SHOP NOW
Hydro Flask Oasis Insulated Container
Hydro Flask Oasis Insulated Container
4.7 skimresources.com
$71 $95

$24 OFF (25%)

This summer we'll hopefully be able to share drinks with friends again, but regardless, this 64oz container from Hydro Flask keeps glass out of parks and drinks in your hands. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
shrsl.com
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Bouqs Mother's Day Flowers
Bouqs Mother's Day Flowers
mother's day
$31+ $39+

20% OFF W/ CODE INAFLASH

Yes, Mother's Day is almost here and you should probably get flowers for your mom. If you pre-order from Bouqs, you can get 20% off any of its Mother's Day selection. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLOWER DELIVERY SERVICES

SHOP NOW
SHOP NOW
Hoka One One Carbon X
Hoka One One Carbon X
skimresources.com
$145 $180d

$35 OFF (19%)

As Nike has stepped its game up, so have other elite running brands. The Carbon X is Hoka One One's foray into running shoes with a springy carbon plate for efficiency and a propulsive ride.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES 

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Men's Running Shoe skimresources.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training. These rarely go on sale, so pick some up while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

The Mirror Home Gym
The Mirror Home Gym
mirror skimresources.com
$1,345 $1,745

$150 OFF + FREE SHIPPING AND INSTALLATION WITH CODE SPRING21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Nike Has a Sale Shoe For Everyone
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get a Rare Deal on Garrett Leight Sunglasses
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
Don't Sleep on Uniqlo's Sale Section
Love Sonos Speakers? Get a Deal on the New Roam
Mirror Is Offering a Big Deal for Mother's Day
Design Within Reach Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale
Buy a Weber Grill Before Prices Go Up