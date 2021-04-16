Way Day 2021: Your Guide to Wayfair's Biggest Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

What Is Way Day?

Every year, budget shoppers' favorite furniture website, Wayfair, holds Way Day, a multi-day sale with some of its biggest markdowns to date — up to 80 percent off. And it's about to go live.



Like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Way Day is the best time to shop the best deals on almost every item you've had your eyes on throughout the year. And unlike Amazon Prime Day, no paid membership is required, and everything ships for free. The event runs across all of Wayfair's subsites — Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane — which cover different home decor styles. Get your credit cards ready because Way Day only lasts two days. This year, the sale will run April 28-29 and there will be deals on just about every category Wayfair offers.



What Should I Buy?



Almost everything you could possibly want is on sale. Living room seating will be up to 70 percent off, outdoor furniture will be up to 65 percent off, mattresses will be up to 65 percent off – you get the picture. Head to the link below for a preview of all the deals you'll have access to. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to hit "Notify Me" to set up alerts, ensuring that you'll be in the know the second the sale starts.



