The Best "Dumb" Phone Is Cheaper Than Ever

Right now, Huckberry is discounting the Light Phone 2 by $50. The normally $350 minimalist smartphone is on sale for $300, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it go for.

The Light Phone 2, for example, can send and receive calls and text messages. It it can play music (if you've downloaded music to it) to a wired or wireless pair of headphones, too. It can't access the internet or apps like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Ideally, it's a way to reject the impulse to check your email, the news or social media while still being reachable by call or text if necessary. The Light Phone 2 comes with a universal SIM card and works with most cell service providers in the US, including T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T.

Check out our conversation from last year with the two founders of Light Phone 2, Joe Hollier and Kai Tang, to find out more about the unique smartphone.

Price: $350 $300

SHOP NOW



