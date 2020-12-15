Sony's New Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Down to Their Lowest Price

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Amazon is discounting Sony's newest flagship noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, down to $278, bringing them to the lowest price we've seen so far.

Sony just released the WH-1000XM4 this past August and they boast a number of key upgrades over their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM3, including improved acoustics and noise-cancellation, plus they finally are able to pair via Bluetooth to two devices at once. They're our pick for the best noise-canceling headphones of 2020.



