The Internet's Favorite Pan Is Cheaper Than Ever

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

When I reviewed Our Place's Always Pan , I called it a steal for the $145 price tag. The all-in-one pan is a near-perfect buy for those short on space and cash. Today, Our Place is launching its Black Friday sale, bringing its $145 Always Pan down to $95 — the cheapest it's ever been.

The Always Pan is a 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray. Essentially, it's a lot of things in one very photogenic pan. Because of its modular construction, everything tucks away neatly in the pan. If you want to cook something, you can probably do it in this pan, which is good for nearly every cooking task: sautéing, searing, steaming, boiling, frying, braising — you get the idea.

The Always Pan is always coming in and out of stock because of its popularity, so buy one right now while it's available and marked down $50. Just use code SUPERSALE at checkout to get the deal. While you're at its website, check out Our Place's other Black Friday deals like $20 off its tabletop set, which includes a four-person setting of plates, bowls and drinking glasses.

Price: $145 $95

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io