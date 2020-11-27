It's that time of year again. Black Friday, Cyber Monday — a.k.a. the biggest shopping holiday of the year.
Editor's Picks: Best of Black Friday
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
$148 $104 (30% off )
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$45 $36 (20% off)
Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.
$248 $198.40 (20% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$230 $150 (30% off)
One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $320 (57% off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$100 $80 ($20 OFF)
Oxo's Conical Burr Grinder is as good as a $100 coffee grinder gets. Get it for 20 bucks off and dial in that grind.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$79 $55 (30% off)
Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.
$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)
Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.
$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.
Black Friday Deals Under $100
$59 $47 (20% off) $55 $39 (30% off)
Cozy isn't just a feeling — it's a lifestyle.
$158 $79 (50% off)
Just like Hill City, this deal won't last forever.
$38 $30 (20% off)
You read the product name right. These are East Fork's seconds mugs, as in they've got a slight imperfection that makes them not-quite-right.
$145 $95 ($50 off)
The pan that broke the internet won't break your budget.
$30 $18 (40% off)
Water? Coffee? Booze? Who knows what's inside?
$160 $72 (55% off)
One of our editors loves this fleece jacket, and he thinks you will, too.
$139 $79 ($60 off)
An automatic watch for under $100 shouldn't exist, but it does.
$80 $48 (40% off)
You don't need to be a worker to wear this worker overshirt.
$10 $1 (90% off)
This deal is giving Spotify a run for its money.
$105 $59 (44% off)
Welcome to peak pour-over coffee (or tea) territory.
$68 $34 (50% off)
You know you need new jeans.
$180 $60 (66% off)
There's no such thing as too much storage and with 400 GB at your disposal, your Switch's library will be an infinite expanse.
$119 $39 (68% off)
Tick, tock, this Timex deal is going to end soon.
$150 $100 (33% off)
Keep track of how much — or how little — physical activity you do in a day.
$129 $70 (46% off)
The retail price for these jeans was already unbelievable. For $70, you should just buy 10 pairs.
$130 $98 (25% off)
This windproof, water-resistant softshell (with a big zippered pocket in back) is perfect for cold-weather rides.
$130 $98 (25% off)
Streetwear may have turned Hoka One One into a cool style brand, but don't forget it's a great running shoe brand.
Deals with the Deepest Discounts
$1,299.99 $899.99 ($400.00 off)
Best Buy is offering steep discounts on Vizio's first OLED TV, which just released in the past two months. It's a great deal for anybody looking for an OLED TV for less than $1,000.
$179.99 $99.99 ($80.00 off)
The Jaybird Vista is a favorite thanks to its small design and high water-resistance rating (IPX7).
$199.95 $99.95 ($100.00 off)
If you're looking for affordable noise-canceling headphones, you can't do much better than the Sennheiser HD 450BT. And now they're half off.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Lodge's always-affordable griddle, even more affordable.
$140 $79 (44% off)
Set it, and forget it — your morning coffee waits for no one.
$100 $30 (70% off)
"Hey, Google. Is this a good deal?"
"Gear Patrol says, Yes."
$30 $18 (40% off)
Water? Coffee? Booze? Who knows what's inside?
$82 $45 (45% off)
This classic American folding pocket knife features an ebony wood handle that's super durable and will age nicely over time.
$39.00 $19.97 (49% off)
This chunky knit beanie is made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fleece.
$625.00 $312.50 ($312.50 off)
Victorinox's INOX is famously indestructible and is the perfect outdoor watch.
The Best Bedding Deals
$139.00 $125.10 (10% off)
Boo! Just kidding, this is Casper the mattress and bedding brand, not Casper the Friendly Ghost.
$120.00 $84.00 (30% off)
Sateen is just as luxurious as it sounds.
$49.00 $31.50 (36% off)
Did you know some people sleep on pillows without pillowcases? Don't be one of those people.
$189.00 $151.20 (20% off)
This is gravity you can't defy, Wicked.
$89 $45 (50% off)
Bamboo is the underrated bedding material you didn't know you wanted.
$259.00 $155.40 (20% off)
You know you've always wanted to buy something from Brooklinen. Do it now.
$89 $45 (50% off)
Get these sheets, and you'll be hitting the snooze on your alarm more often than usual.
$120.00 $84.00 (30% off)
On the fence on weighted blankets? Layla's is a very good option for a very good price.
$250.00 $200.00 (20% off)
Tell me you don't want to be bundled up under that comforter. Do it, and you'd be lying.
$224.00 $168.00 (25% off)
No, that isn't a marshmallow, but it is as soft and plush as one.
$29.99 $22.99 (23% off)
These will probably last one season. At least it'll be a cozy season.
The Best Cast-Iron Cookware Deals
$299 $99 ($200 off)
A kitchen grail on the level of Le Creuset for $200 less is a quintessential Black Friday buy.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Lodge's always-affordable griddle, even more affordable.
$84 $49 ($40 off)
It's ceramic, not cast iron, but it's from one of the best cast-iron cookware makers in the world and it works — heat retention, weight and durability — just like iron.
$60 $40 ($20 off)
Ideal for cast-iron griddle pizzas or making pancakes.
$33 $15 (55% off)
Perfect for WFH quesadilla happy hour.
$220 $195 (12% off)
A whole 10-inches of premium cast-iron cooking surface area with a handy little lid.
$55 $38 ($17 off)
Heavy duty cast-iron grill griddle, ideal for indoor pork chops.
The Best Cooking and Kitchen Deals
$495 $395 ($100 off)
Show off your cookware even when it's not in use.
$89 $67 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$285 $99 (65% off)
A grail-level Dutch oven for 65 percent off? If you don't scoop this up, you're doing Black Friday all wrong.
$285 $228 (20% off)
It's like the bakeware your grandma has, but with Great Jones' iconic millennial aesthetic.
$160 $140 (12% off)
It's not All-Clad, but you can't beat that price for a cookware set.
$90 $80 (11% off)
I don't think enough people out there know how useful an immersion blender is.
$160 $128 (20% off)
Just how smart this oven is depends on how smart you are.
$300 $240 (20% off)
Like the thumbnail, you will be surrounded by carby goodness.
$40 $24 (40% off)
Just imagine how much food you can save.
$150 $100 ($50 off)
Deep-fried foods that aren't actually deep fried? Hell yeah.
$220 $180 ($40 off)
I don't care what Gordon Ramsay says — Chef Mike rules.
$50 $40 (20% off)
Gear Patrol Roast of Thanksgiving Turkey
$200 $160 (20% off)
Pretty sure Vin Diesel came up with this name.
$100 $80 (20% off)
The Instant Pot hype is real, and so is this deal.
$280 $220 (21% off)
Quit smoking inside. This includes cigarettes and meats.
READ OUR INDOOR GRILLS GUIDE
$350 $260 (25% off)
If you stock this cooler to the max, you might want to cut back on drinking.
The Best Coffee Deals
$170 $136 (20% off)
The best single-cup coffee maker that doesn't use single-use pods.
$149 $119 (20% off)
Fellow officially made the best electric gooseneck kettle. It's 20 percent during this rare sale.
$140 $79 (44% off)
Set it, and forget it — your morning coffee waits for no one.
$200 $160 (20% off)
"Good morning, coffee," is what you'll be saying when this machine is awake before you are.
$100 $80 (20% off)
Like the coffee maker your parents had, but better.
$100 $80 (20% off)
Grind your own beans. Thank us later.
$200 $139 (31% off)
In about a month, this espresso maker will pay for itself.
$212 $159 (25% off)
A whole year of coffee covered. Just use code THANKS25 to get the savings.
$50 $40 (20% off)
How does cold brew cost so much when this cold brew coffee maker costs so little?
$105 $61 (42% off)
Welcome to the pour-over coffee fandom.
The Best Coffee Table Deals
$395 $356 (10% off)
You can't hide your clutter, but you can show off your impressive collection of coffee table books.
$495 $446 (10% off)
And a coffee table that can hide all your clutter.
$469 $399 (15% off)
This green marble tabletop will have everyone envious of your coffee table.
$300 $187 (38% off)
Some places will charge hundreds for a reclaimed wood coffee table like this.
$430 $380 (12% off)
This coffee table is hefty, hefty, hefty.
$194 $114 (41% off)
This is as basic as you can get with a coffee table save for a wooden plank atop some books.
The Best Desk Deals
$545 $495 ($50 off)
A B2B company turned D2C (direct-to-consumer), Branch makes sturdy furniture that lasts.
$875 $750 ($125 off)
Two of our favorite DTC brands came together to make the perfect standing desk.
$343 119 (65% off)
A cheap Wayfair desk with ample storage and simple looks.
$140 $75 (46% off)
Hairpin metal legs for $75 big ones.
$142 $127 ($15 off)
A modest discount on a cheap desk. You can get it for less than $100 if you choose to go with an Open Box Outlet buy.
$479 $349 ($130 off)
A smart desk that lifts up and down with ease, on the cheap(ish).
$449 $381 ($68 off)
A smooth, automatic lifting sit-stand desk.
The Best Dyson Deals
$500 $375 ($125 off)
HEPA-certified air purification, a breezy fan function and a tidy space heating (or cooling) setting.
$329 $200 (39% off)
An older model Dyson designed to suck up pet hair.
$550 $400 ($150 off)
Huge suction power, improved battery charge life, for $150 off.
$450 $350 ($100 off)
An old model Dyson that's, again, built for pets. This time $100 off.
$520 $375 ($145)
Captures everything from pet dander to allergens, and available for almost $150 its regular price.
$500 $140 (72% off)
Not a new, cordless vacuum, but a refurbished, old vacuum. Take one home for about as cheap as any Dyson product will ever be.
The Best Floyd Deals
$685.00 $610.00 ($75 off)
A modular system that is easy to build and easy to expand.
$875.00 $750.00 ($125 off)
With WFH the new normal, a standing desk in your home is a must.
$595.00 $520.00 ($75 off)
This versatile piece is at home in the kitchen or the office.
$645.00 $570.00 ($75 off)
Best suited for quarantine binges and video game marathons.
The Best Made In Deals
$726 $566 (22% off)
Everything you need to cook like a pro.
$99 $69 (30% off)
Stir fry perfection, every time.
$307 $215 (30% off)
Pare back your knife set with high quality blades that do everything.
$89 $76 (15% off)
One pan to rule them all.
$89 $67 (20% off)
A chef's knife is your best friend in the kitchen.
$118 $94 (20% off)
Winter quarantine essentials.
$99 $84 (15% off)
Slice and dice with style.
The Best Office Chair Deals
$415 $353 (15% off)
The original price of this chair isn't as high as Wayfair would like you to believe, but this is still one helluva deal.
$144 $118 (18% off)
Sit on this chair, but don't sit on this low, low price.
$1,395 $1,186 (15% off)
Anyone else remember the first presidential debate? That was a month ago ...
$209 $169 ($30 off)
Like your favorite reclining arm chair, but an office chair.
$569 $369 ($200 off)
Pay $369 today and forego paying thousands in the future on a chiropractor.
$349 $289 (20% off)
We love this office chair. Also, plant sold separately.
$299 $254 (15% off)
The support you need at a price that supports your life savings.
$409 $319 (22% off)
Elevate your WFH game.
$379 $322 (15% off)
As funny-looking as this is, your posture will never be better.
The Best Pillow Deals
$70 $60 (15% off)
Get an adjustable pillow. Just do it.
$129 $97 (25% off)
Side sleepers, back sleepers and stomach sleepers, this one's for you.
$125 $100 ($25 off)
It's not a bear hug, but it is a Bear Pillow.
$65 $59 (10% off)
If Casper makes it, it's probably good for sleep time.
$129 $99 (24% off)
CBD is everywhere, and now you can sleep with it, you CBD head.
$120 $96 (20% off)
There's something about hotel pillows that makes sleeping infinitely more enjoyable.
The Best Smart Home Deals
$600 $400 (33% off)
When the i3+ came out, it was the best deal on a robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal. For Black Friday, it's somehow even cheaper.
$500 $400 ($100 off)
Never. Mop. Again.
$50 $30 (40% off)
"Hey, Google. How great is this deal?"
"Pretty great."
$100 $30 (70% off)
"Hey, Google. Is this an even better deal?"
"Gear Patrol says yes."
$250 $219 (12% off)
Remember that one time you got locked out of your home? Yeah, me neither.
$1,095 $995 ($100 off)
It's like having a professional chef at home. Except you're the chef, and Brava is the professional.
$250 $180 ($70 off)
Always know who's at your home, even when you're not.
$90 $75 (17% off)
You're already using Amazon for everything anyway.
Special Pricing: $15/month ($79 off)
Peek-a-boo, we see you, burglar.
$26 $18 (30% off)
Light dimmers were fun to begin with. Now you can do it with your phone and voice.
$135 $100 (26% off)
Mood lighting for every mood.
$200 $180 (10% off)
More mood lighting, but nerdier and more fun.
$1,000 $800 (20% off)
For those who take their pizza seriously.
The Best Sofa Deals
$1,195 $1,045 ($150 off)
The best non-mid-century modern sofa on the internet.
$999 $510 (49% off)
If you don't love this sofa, you don't love Gear Patrol.
$1,395 $1,256 (10% off)
You've seen Burrow's sofa everywhere, so just get one already.
$1,249 $999 (20% off)
This sofa's thin frame sort of makes it look like it's just floating.
$320 $246 (23% off)
Tight budget? Just get a loveseat.
$6,245 $4,996 (20% off)
Part recliner, part sofa, all comfort.
Best Deals on Outdoor Odds and Ends
$39.95 $29.96 (25% off)
These lightweight 'biners are renowned for their efficiency and durability, and hey, who doesn't love a six-pack?
$565 $395.98 (30% off)
A radio, flashlight, charger, food, water filter, multi-tool and so much more to keep you and a friend alive come the apocalypse.
$414.75 $311.06 (25% off)
Discounted for the first time ever, this awardw-winning smokeless firepit kit has all you need to burn standard firewood or charcoal and dine like backcountry royalty anywhere.
$99.95 $74.96 (25% off)
Also discounted for the first time ever, this innovative GP100 pick boasts eight lighting modes, continuous charging and the ability to truly control brightness, a rarity in the headlamp biz.
$259.95 $172.46 (34% off)
This compact and clever unit enables you to grill, boil, cook, and charge on the go and without a huge mess.
$1,292 $1,069 ($17% off)
This package deal includes everything you need to hit the water: a sweet packable kayak and pack, paddle, float bags and seat wedge.
$89.00 $53.40 (40% off)
From SUP-ing to hiking to chilling, you can do it all in these durable, stylish, H2O-shedding 19-inch shorts.
$190 $142.50 (25% off)
Pittard goat leather, GORE-TEX waterproof-breathable tech, and PrimaLof Gold insulation add up to a ski glove that rocks all season long.
$129 $96.75 (25% off)
This sleek cylinder is so much more than a flashlight; the tube conceals more than 70 pieces of handy, efficiently packed outdoor gear.
$100 $70 (30% off)
This midweight baselayer from an industry leader relies upon the wonders of merino wool to keep you warm, dry and comfortable on the slopes.
$260 $208 (20% off)
With a Boa fit system dial, adjustable air vents and multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS), this ski helmet is next-level cool, comfy and safe.
Best Deals at Backcountry
$220 $165 (25% off)
This instant seat lives up to its name — it's one of the most comfortable camp chairs around.
$430 $322 (25% off)
This three-season tent sweetly splits the difference: streamlined enough for backpacking, roomy enough for car camping.
$75 $45 (Save 40%)
This camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and synthetic insulation that will keep you warm even if it does get wet.
$120 $90 (25% off)
A ventilated foam back panel, hydration reservoir compatibility and a hip belt are just a few of this hiking packs awesome features.
$259 $194.25 (25% off)
Thanks to its versatility, flexibility and warmth, this classic Arc'teryx softshell is perfect for this time of year.
$199 $138.99 (30% off)
This warm, packable jacket is a Patagonia staple, but don't be too picky; the discount is limited to two colorways.
$300 $189.84 (37% off)
Synthetic 50g insulation brings the warmth, while a leather-trimmed collar and cuffs bring the style.
$179.95 $80.98 (55% off)
Not a fan of "Spicy Orange"? Relax, this waterproof, breathable, unbelievably discounted hardshell comes in Army Green too.
$65 $48 (26% off)
This compact EDC champ weighs just 5 ounces yet still packs pliers and cutters combined with a knife, opener, and driver.
$150 $112 (25% off)
Thanks to a Gore-Tex membrane and chunky outsole lugs, your feet will stay dry and balanced no matter the weather and trail conditions.
$119 $83.30 (30% off)
Behold the perfect surf pack, with smartly designed compartments to keep any wet items safely separated from the dry goods.
$58.95 $41.26 (30% off)
With an anti-slip texture and 5 mm of thickness, this mat will serve you well for any kind of practice.
Best Patagonia Deals
$299 $208.99 (30% off)
This warm, wind-proof jacket features lofty 65g PlumaFill insulation.
$199 $138.99 (30% off)
One of our favorite insulated jackets packs down nicely into its own zippered pocket.
$139 $96.99 (30% off)
Toasty recycled polyester fleece and handy pockets make for a perfect fall/winter garment.
$119 $83.30 (30% off)
This lightweight pullover features technical Polartec Power Stretch and sweet thumb loops.
$179 $125.30 (30% off)
This warm, packable 800-fill down vest is discounted in a couple colorways, including the Peppergrass Green shown and the immortal Balkan Blue.
$169 $117.99 (30% off)
This unique piece may look a bit different from a lot of Patagonia's garments, but it's similarly technical: water repellent, lightly insulated and ready for anything.
$89 $61.99 (30% off)
Nothing to see here: just a fantastic organic cotton flannel at an even better price. Discounted in eight colors to boot.
$199 $99.95 (50% off)
These super technical pants feature an H2No and DWR finish to keep you dry on the slopes, plus handy thigh vents to keep you from overheating.
$39 $18.99 (51% off)
This synthetic knit beanie is only discounted in the colorway shown, but oh what a discount it is.
$35 $24.50 (30% off)
This mesh-backed classic is one of a number of iconic caps on sale right now, including the Buffalo version and the Bear version.
$35 $20.99 (40% off)
Capilene is a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, making this 4-ounce tank perfect for workouts, running and yoga.
$119 $83.30 (30% off)
Thanks to recycled polyester with a TPU-film laminate for wet-gear organization, this pack is perfect for surfing and other beach activities.
Best The North Face Deals
$220.00 $154.00 (30% off)
A lightweight, packable and eco-friendly jacket with revolutionary insulation technology.
$149.00 $104.30 (30% off)
This vest is packable, lightweight and made from post-consumer recycled materials.
$169.00 $118.30 (30% off)
A hiking jacket with a blend of natural and recycled synthetic insulation for warmth in all conditions.
$349.00 $244.30 (30% off)
This jacket is windproof and waterproof with Eco insulation to keep you warm even when wet.
$149.00 $104.30 (30% off)
A 40-liter backpack that can hold everything you need for an overnight trip or a short commute.
$199.00 $139.30 (30% off)
A 3-in-1 waterproof jacket with a fleece liner for maximum versatility.
$149.00 $104.30 (30% off)
This hoodie is made from ultra-soft sherpa fleece to keep you cozy around a campfire or working from home.
$149.00 $104.30 (30% off)
A water-resistant and wind-proof jacket for windy, cold-weather activities.
$99.00 $69.30 (30% off)
A heavyweight, sweater-knit fleece designed for cool-to-cold conditions.
$55.00 $38.50 (30% off)
A standard fit bear graphic sweatshirt that uses recycled materials.
$60.00 $42.00 (30% off)
This poly-cotton fleece pullover is soft and breathable.
$70.00 $49.00 (30% off)
A classic, durable hoodie that can transition from the trail to everyday life.
Best Deals on Camping and Hiking Gear
$30 $18 (40% off)
Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.
$899 $764 (15% off)
Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.
$250 $187 (25% off)
No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.
$95 $71 (25% off)
It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.
$140 $112 (20% off)
The lightweight Trailcomber is a far cry from Danner's iconic heavy hikers, but still has enough support for short trips to the trail — and sneaker appeal for the city, too.
$230 $161 (30% off)
A wool sock-like liner makes this one-of-a-kind hiking shoe comfortable despite its rugged Kevlar exterior.
$250 $188 (25% off)
The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.
$520 $390 (25% off)
Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.
$310 $248 w/ code HOLIDAY20 (20% off)
Hyperlite Mountain Gear is revered by hardcore hikers for its ultralight packs made of Dyneema, one of the strongest fibers in the world.
$350 $245 (30% off)
If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.
$160 $120 (25% off)
If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.
$199 $149 (25% off)
Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.
$350 $315 (10% off)
Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.
$189.99 $151.99 ($38 off)
No travel duffel does what the SEG42 does for keeping you organized on the go.
$220 $165 (25% off)
It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.
$100 $75 (25% off)
Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.