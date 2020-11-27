It's that time of year again. Black Friday, Cyber Monday — a.k.a. the biggest shopping holiday of the year.

We'll be updating this page daily with essential info and, of course, the best deals, independently chosen by our team of gear heads and product experts.

Sign up for the Gear Patrol deals newsletter, Today's Best Deals, to receive our deal announcements and product picks directly in your inbox and check out our Black Friday tag page.

Editor's Picks: Best of Black Friday

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni ooni.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

READ ABOUT OTHER PIZZA-MAKING OPTIONS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off )

Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN BLANKET SHIRT

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
snowehome.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $36 (20% off)

Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.

READ OUR GUIDE TO COFFEE MUGS

Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $198.40 (20% off)

Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.

READ ABOUT OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH TAYLOR STITCH

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
amazon.com
$149.99
SHOP NOW

$230 $150 (30% off)

One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE COWAY MIGHTY AIR PURIFIER

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
bowflex.com
$179.00
SHOP NOW

$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

READ OUR TIPS ON HOW TO USE KETTLEBELLS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $320 (57% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 ($20 OFF)

Oxo's Conical Burr Grinder is as good as a $100 coffee grinder gets. Get it for 20 bucks off and dial in that grind.

READ OUR GUIDE TO COFFEE GRINDERS

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $55 (30% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
garrettleight.com
SHOP NOW

$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)

Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.

READ MORE ABOUT GARRETT LEIGHT

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

Black Friday Deals Under $100

Brooklinen Classic Starter Sheet Set
Brooklinen Classic Starter Sheet Set
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$59 $47 (20% off)

Holy sheet! What a great deal

READ OUR BEST SHEETS GUIDE

The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule V
The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule V
The North Face thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $39 (30% off)

Cozy isn't just a feeling — it's a lifestyle.

Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
hillcity.gap.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (50% off)

Just like Hill City, this deal won't last forever.

East Fork Not-Quite-Right Mugs
East Fork Not-Quite-Right Mugs
eastfork.com
SHOP NOW

$38 $30 (20% off)

You read the product name right. These are East Fork's seconds mugs, as in they've got a slight imperfection that makes them not-quite-right.

READ MORE ABOUT EAST FORK

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $95 ($50 off)

The pan that broke the internet won't break your budget.

READ OUR ALWAYS PAN REVIEW

Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
YETI mountainsteals.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $18 (40% off)

Water? Coffee? Booze? Who knows what's inside?

READ OUR WATER BOTTLE GUIDE

Backcountry Timpanogos Tech Fleece Jacket
Backcountry Timpanogos Tech Fleece Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $72 (55% off)

One of our editors loves this fleece jacket, and he thinks you will, too.

Spinnaker Marina SP-5054-08
Spinnaker Marina SP-5054-08
spinnaker-watches.com
SHOP NOW

$139 $79 ($60 off)

An automatic watch for under $100 shouldn't exist, but it does.

Levi's Jackson Worker Overshirt
Levi's Jackson Worker Overshirt
Levi levi.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $48 (40% off)

You don't need to be a worker to wear this worker overshirt.

Nemo Flyer Sleeping Pad
Nemo Flyer Sleeping Pad
rei.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $97 (25% off)

Looking for a little extra comfort in the tent? The Flyer is two inches thick, and has enough insulation for cold weather camping too. Plus, it inflates by itself.

Tidal Premium Monthly Subscription
Tidal Premium Monthly Subscription
tidal.com
SHOP NOW

$10 $1 (90% off)

This deal is giving Spotify a run for its money. 

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Electric Kettle
Bonavita Coffee wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105 $59 (44% off)

Welcome to peak pour-over coffee (or tea) territory. 

READ OUR POUR-OVER COFFEE ESSENTIALS GUIDE

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $34 (50% off)

You know you need new jeans.

READ OUR BEST JEANS GUIDE

SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I for Nintendo Switch
SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I for Nintendo Switch
SanDisk bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $60 (66% off)

There's no such thing as too much storage and with 400 GB at your disposal, your Switch's library will be an infinite expanse. 

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
Timex walmart.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $39 (68% off)

Tick, tock, this Timex deal is going to end soon.

Fitbit Charge 4
Fitbit Charge 4
Fitbit amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $100 (33% off)

Keep track of how much — or how little — physical activity you do in a day.

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $70 (46% off)

The retail price for these jeans was already unbelievable. For $70, you should just buy 10 pairs.

READ OUR IBARA DENIM REVIEW

Pearl iZumi Quest Amfib Jacket
Pearl iZumi Quest Amfib Jacket
PEARL iZUMi competitivecyclist.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $98 (25% off)

This windproof, water-resistant softshell (with a big zippered pocket in back) is perfect for cold-weather rides.

Hoka One One Clifton 6 Running Shoe
Hoka One One Clifton 6 Running Shoe
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $98 (25% off)

Streetwear may have turned Hoka One One into a cool style brand, but don't forget it's a great running shoe brand.

VSSL Flask
VSSL Flask
vsslgear.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $71 (25% off)

It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.

Deals with the Deepest Discounts

Backcountry Timpanogos Tech Fleece Jacket
Backcountry Timpanogos Tech Fleece Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $72 (55% off)

One of our editors loves this fleece jacket, and he thinks you will, too.

Vizio 55-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV
Vizio 55-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV
VIZIO bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$1,299.99 $899.99 ($400.00 off)

Best Buy is offering steep discounts on Vizio's first OLED TV, which just released in the past two months. It's a great deal for anybody looking for an OLED TV for less than $1,000.

READ MORE ABOUT VIZIO'S FIRST OLED TV

Jaybird Vista Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Wireless Headphones
Jaybird huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$179.99 $99.99 ($80.00 off)

The Jaybird Vista is a favorite thanks to its small design and high water-resistance rating (IPX7).

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HEADPHONE FOR RUNNING

Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones
Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones
Sennheiser sennheiser.com
SHOP NOW

$199.95 $99.95 ($100.00 off)

If you're looking for affordable noise-canceling headphones, you can't do much better than the Sennheiser HD 450BT. And now they're half off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE SENNHEISER HD 450BT

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $320(57% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Grill/Griddle
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Grill/Griddle
Lodge amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Lodge's always-affordable griddle, even more affordable.

Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker
Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker
Bonavita amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $79 (44% off)

Set it, and forget it — your morning coffee waits for no one.

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Google Home
Google Home
Google bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $30 (70% off)

"Hey, Google. Is this a good deal?"

"Gear Patrol says, Yes."

Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
4.8 mountainsteals.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $18 (40% off)

Water? Coffee? Booze? Who knows what's inside?

READ OUR WATER BOTTLE GUIDE

Buck 110 Ebony Manual Folding Knife
Buck 110 Ebony Manual Folding Knife
bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$82 $45 (45% off)

This classic American folding pocket knife features an ebony wood handle that's super durable and will age nicely over time.

Patagonia Speedway Beanie
Patagonia Speedway Beanie
Patagonia dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$39.00 $19.97 (49% off)

This chunky knit beanie is made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fleece.

Victorinox I.N.O.X. Watch
Victorinox I.N.O.X. Watch
Victorinox Swiss Army macys.com
SHOP NOW

$625.00 $312.50 ($312.50 off)

Victorinox's INOX is famously indestructible and is the perfect outdoor watch.

outdoors deals

Shop Outdoors Deals

tech deals

Shop Tech Deals

style deals

Shop Style Deals

fitness deals

Shop Fitness Deals

home deals

Shop Home Deals

Sitewide Home Sales

ABC Home: Take 30 percent off sitewide. Expires 11/30

Abbio Kitchen: Take 25 percent off sitewide with code ABBIOBF25. Expires 11/30

Allmodern: Up to 50% off Early Black Friday Sale

Amerisleep: 30% off mattresses + 2 free pillows w/code BF30. Expires 11/29

Assouline: 25% off select book titles. Expires 11/29

Autonomous: Up to 35% off home office furniture and accessories. Expires 11/30

Bear Mattress: 20% off + free pillow and sheet set ($250 value) w/code BF20. Expires 12/4

Birch Lane: Up to 50% off Early Black Friday Sale

Boll & Branch: 25% off on orders $150+ for pre-Black Friday. Expires 11/25

Branch: Up to 20% off WFH furniture.

Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide. Expires 11/25

Buffy: 20% off orders worth $100+ with code COMFYTIDINGS. Expires 12/4

Burrow: With tiered savings, get a base discount of 10% off sitewide and up to $500 off orders $3,000+. Expires 11/28

Caraway: Up to 20% off. Expires 11/30

Casper: Up to 30% off bundles, 15% of mattresses and 10% off pillows, bedding and more. Expires 11/25

Charlotte's Web: Take 25% off your entire purchase w/ code THANKFUL, or 30% off 60ct and 90ct gummies w/ code DESSERT.

Chewy: New Cyber deals updated daily.

Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill Mattress + free pillow and sheet set. Expires 11/30

eBay: Black Friday Deals live and discounts on certified refurbished products. Expires 11/30

Fellow: Almost everything is 20% off when you use code THEBIGDEAL. Expires 11/30

Floyd: Up to $150 off w/ code CYBR20. Expires 11/30

Fully: 15% off home office furniture and accessories. Expires 11/30

Gravity Blanket: 20% off sitewide w/code HOLIDAY2020. Expires 12/31

Hay: 20% off sitewide.

Hedley & Bennett: Up to 30% off. Expires 11/30

Hello Fresh: $90 off for new customers with an auto-renewing subscription purchase. Expires 12/6

Home Depot: Up to 40% off Early Black Friday Sale.

Huckberry: Save up to 50% on select items. Expires 11/30

Illy Coffee: 25% off +free shipping. Expires 11/26

Juniper Ridge: Save up to 25% sitewide. Expires 11/29

Leesa: Up to $500 off + 2 free pillows. Expires 12/5

Lumens: Up to 75% off select styles. Expires 11/29

Macy's: Early Black Friday Specials.

My Sheets Rock: 20% off all sheets w/ code GOWILD. Expires 11/30

Nectar Sleep: $399 of accessories with purchase of mattress. Expires 12/7

Orbitkey: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

Oxo: 20% off coffee gear and bakeware. Expires 11/30

Plushbeds: $1250 off Mattresses + 25% off toppers, bedding and furniture. Expires 11/20

Parachute Home: 20% off. Expires 11/30

Proclamation Goods: $50 off every Duo purchase or donate the discount. Expires 11/30

Purple: Up to $400 off mattress + sleep bundle.

Reserve Bar: Up to 40% off select items. Expires 11/29

Ruggable: 20% off with code BFCM20. Expires 11/30

Saatva: $200 off orders worth $1,000+. Ends 11/29

The Sill: Up to 50% off certain plants. Expires 11/30

Standard Textile Home: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

Snowe: 20% off orders $100+. Expires 11/30

Tempur-Pedic: 40% off select mattresses and toppers. Save up to $500 on select mattress sets. Expires 11/30

Thrive Market: Up to 50% off + free gift up to $24 value. Expires 11.29

Tuft & Needle: 20% off. Expires 11/29

Tushy: Save 15% on all bidet attachments w/ code BROWN15.

Urban Outfitters: Save up to 40% on home goods and furniture

Walmart: Select styles on sale with new daily deals.

Wayfair: Up to 80% off Black Friday Early Access.

W&P: Get 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide.

Zoma Sleep: $150 off purchase of any mattress w/code BF150. Expires 11/29



The Best Bedding Deals

Casper Percale Sheet Set
Casper Percale Sheet Set
Casper casper.com
SHOP NOW

$139.00 $125.10 (10% off)

Boo! Just kidding, this is Casper the mattress and bedding brand, not Casper the Friendly Ghost.

Haven Luxury Sateen Bed Sheets
Haven Luxury Sateen Bed Sheets
Haven thehavenbed.com
SHOP NOW

$120.00 $84.00 (30% off)

Sateen is just as luxurious as it sounds.

Riley Home Percale Pillowcase Pair
Riley Home Percale Pillowcase Pair
Riley Home rileyhome.com
SHOP NOW

$49.00 $31.50 (36% off)

Did you know some people sleep on pillows without pillowcases? Don't be one of those people.

Gravity Blanket
Gravity Blanket
Gravity Blanket gravityblankets.com
SHOP NOW

$189.00 $151.20 (20% off)

This is gravity you can't defy, Wicked.

READ OUR WEIGHTED BLANKETS GUIDE

Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets
Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets
Brooklyn Bedding brooklynbedding.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (50% off)

Bamboo is the underrated bedding material you didn't know you wanted.

Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $155.40 (20% off)

You know you've always wanted to buy something from Brooklinen. Do it now.

READ OUR BROOKLINEN SHOPPING GUIDE

Snowe Home The Complete Sleep Bundle
Snowe Home The Complete Sleep Bundle
snowehome.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (50% off)

Get these sheets, and you'll be hitting the snooze on your alarm more often than usual.

Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla laylasleep.com
SHOP NOW

$120.00 $84.00 (30% off)

On the fence on weighted blankets? Layla's is a very good option for a very good price.

READ OUR WEIGHTED BLANKETS GUIDE

Edged Linen Duvet Cover
Edged Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Home parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$250.00 $200.00 (20% off)

Tell me you don't want to be bundled up under that comforter. Do it, and you'd be lying.

READ OUR LINEN BEDDING GUIDE

Plush Beds Down Blend Comforter
Plush Beds Down Blend Comforter
Plush Beds plushbeds.com
SHOP NOW

$224.00 $168.00 (25% off)

No, that isn't a marshmallow, but it is as soft and plush as one.

Wayfair Basics Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
Wayfair Basics Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
Wayfair Basics wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$29.99 $22.99 (23% off)

These will probably last one season. At least it'll be a cozy season.

READ OUR WINTER BEDROOM GUIDE

The Best Cast-Iron Cookware Deals

Food52 x Staub Round Cocotte (4-quart)
Food52 x Staub Round Cocotte (4-quart)
food52.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $99 ($200 off)

A kitchen grail on the level of Le Creuset for $200 less is a quintessential Black Friday buy. 

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Griddle
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Griddle
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Lodge's always-affordable griddle, even more affordable. 

Staub Matte Ceramic Oval Baking Dish
Staub Matte Ceramic Oval Baking Dish
SHOP NOW

$84 $49 ($40 off)

It's ceramic, not cast iron, but it's from one of the best cast-iron cookware makers in the world and it works — heat retention, weight and durability — just like iron.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Baking Pan
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Baking Pan
SHOP NOW

$60 $40 ($20 off)

Ideal for cast-iron griddle pizzas or making pancakes. 

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle With Easy-Grip Handle
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle With Easy-Grip Handle
SHOP NOW

$33 $15 (55% off)

Perfect for WFH quesadilla happy hour. 

TESTED: BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS

Field Company No.8 Skillet and Lid Cookware Set
Field Company No.8 Skillet and Lid Cookware Set
fieldcompany.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $195 (12% off)

A whole 10-inches of premium cast-iron cooking surface area with a handy little lid.

Barebone Cast Iron Griddle
Barebone Cast Iron Griddle
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $38 ($17 off)

Heavy duty cast-iron grill griddle, ideal for indoor pork chops. 

The Best Cooking and Kitchen Deals

Caraway Home Cookware Set
Caraway Home Cookware Set
carawayhome.com
SHOP NOW

$495 $395 ($100 off) 

Show off your cookware even when it's not in use.

Made In 8-Inch Chef Knife
Made In 8-Inch Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $67 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
bespokepost.com
SHOP NOW

$285 $99 (65% off)

A grail-level Dutch oven for 65 percent off? If you don't scoop this up, you're doing Black Friday all wrong.

Great Jones Fully Baked
Great Jones Fully Baked
greatjonesgoods.com
SHOP NOW

$285 $228 (20% off)

 It's like the bakeware your grandma has, but with Great Jones' iconic millennial aesthetic. 

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set in Stainless Steel
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set in Stainless Steel
Cuisinart bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $140 (12% off) 

It's not All-Clad, but you can't beat that price for a cookware set.

READ OUR KITCHEN ESSENTIALS GUIDE

The Crux Artisan Series 7.5" Cordless Immersion Blender
The Crux Artisan Series 7.5" Cordless Immersion Blender
CRUX bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $80 (11% off) 

I don't think enough people out there know how useful an immersion blender is.

Breville Mini Smart Oven
Breville Mini Smart Oven
Breville bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $128 (20% off)

Just how smart this oven is depends on how smart you are.

Revolution Cooking 2-Slice Toaster
Revolution Cooking 2-Slice Toaster
Revolution Cooking bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $240 (20% off)

Like the thumbnail, you will be surrounded by carby goodness.

Rubbermaid Flex & Seal 38-Piece Food Storage Set
Rubbermaid Flex & Seal 38-Piece Food Storage Set
Rubbermaid bedbathandbeyond.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

$40 $24 (40% off) 

Just imagine how much food you can save.

Ninja 5.5-Quart Air Fryer
Ninja 5.5-Quart Air Fryer
Ninja bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $100 ($50 off)

Deep-fried foods that aren't actually deep fried? Hell yeah.

LG NeoChef Mid-Size Microwave
LG NeoChef Mid-Size Microwave
LG bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $180 ($40 off)

I don't care what Gordon Ramsay says — Chef Mike rules.

Artisanal Kitchen Supply 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set
Artisanal Kitchen Supply 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set
Artisanal Kitchen Supply bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 (20% off)

Gear Patrol Roast of Thanksgiving Turkey

READ OUR THANKSGIVING TURKEY GUIDE 

Breville Fresh & Furious Blender
Breville Fresh & Furious Blender
Breville bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% off) 

Pretty sure Vin Diesel came up with this name.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini
Instant Pot amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 (20% off)

The Instant Pot hype is real, and so is this deal.

Smokeless Indoor Grill
Smokeless Indoor Grill
Philips bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$280 $220 (21% off) 

Quit smoking inside. This includes cigarettes and meats.

READ OUR INDOOR GRILLS GUIDE

Insignia 130-Can Beverage Cooler
Insignia 130-Can Beverage Cooler
Insignia bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $260 (25% off)

If you stock this cooler to the max, you might want to cut back on drinking.

The Best Coffee Deals

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $136 (20% off)

The best single-cup coffee maker that doesn't use single-use pods.

READ OUR FULL REVIEW OF THE OXO 8 CUP

Fellow Stagg EKG
Fellow Stagg EKG
fellowproducts.com
SHOP NOW

$149 $119 (20% off)

Fellow officially made the best electric gooseneck kettle. It's 20 percent during this rare sale. 

Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker
Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker
Bonavita amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $79 (44% off)

Set it, and forget it — your morning coffee waits for no one.

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Oxo 9-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 9-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% off)

"Good morning, coffee," is what you'll be saying when this machine is awake before you are.

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer
Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer
Ninja amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 (20% off)

Like the coffee maker your parents had, but better.

Oxo Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Oxo Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 (20% off)

Grind your own beans. Thank us later.

READ OUR BEST COFFEE GRINDERS GUIDE

DeLonghi Espresso Machine
DeLonghi Espresso Machine
De'Longhi walmart.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $139 (31% off)

In about a month, this espresso maker will pay for itself.

Driftaway Annual Coffee Subscription
Driftaway Annual Coffee Subscription
driftaway.coffee
SHOP NOW

$212 $159 (25% off)

A whole year of coffee covered. Just use code THANKS25 to get the savings.

Oxo Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Oxo Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker
OXO amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 (20% off)

How does cold brew cost so much when this cold brew coffee maker costs so little?

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Electric Tea Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Electric Tea Kettle
Bonavita Coffee wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105 $61 (42% off)

Welcome to the pour-over coffee fandom. 

The Best Coffee Table Deals

Burrow Serif Coffee Table
Burrow Serif Coffee Table
Burrow burrow.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $356 (10% off)

You can't hide your clutter, but you can show off your impressive collection of coffee table books.

Burrow Carta Coffee Table
Burrow Carta Coffee Table
burrow.com
SHOP NOW

$495 $446 (10% off)

And a coffee table that can hide all your clutter.

Crate and Barrel Bradshaw Green Marble Coffee Table
Crate and Barrel Bradshaw Green Marble Coffee Table
Crate and Barrel crateandbarrel.com
SHOP NOW

$469 $399 (15% off)

This green marble tabletop will have everyone envious of your coffee table.

AllModern Riverton Coffee Table
AllModern Riverton Coffee Table
AllModern allmodern.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $187 (38% off)

Some places will charge hundreds for a reclaimed wood coffee table like this. 

Foundstone Josiah Sled Coffee Table
Foundstone Josiah Sled Coffee Table
Foundstone wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$430 $380 (12% off)

This coffee table is hefty, hefty, hefty.

AllModern Arianna Coffee Table
AllModern Arianna Coffee Table
AllModern allmodern.com
SHOP NOW

$194 $114 (41% off)

This is as basic as you can get with a coffee table save for a wooden plank atop some books.

The Best Desk Deals

Branch Office Desk
Branch Office Desk
branchfurniture.com
SHOP NOW

$545 $495 ($50 off)

A B2B company turned D2C (direct-to-consumer), Branch makes sturdy furniture that lasts. 

MORE DESKS

Floyd x Fully The Standing Desk
Floyd x Fully The Standing Desk
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$875 $750 ($125 off)

Two of our favorite DTC brands came together to make the perfect standing desk. 

MORE DESKS

Nickelsville L-Shape Executive Desk
Nickelsville L-Shape Executive Desk
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$343 119 (65% off)

A cheap Wayfair desk with ample storage and simple looks. 

MORE CHEAP DESKS

Tess Desk
Tess Desk
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $75 (46% off) 

Hairpin metal legs for $75 big ones. 

MORE SMALL-SPACE DESKS

Zehr Writing Desk
Zehr Writing Desk
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$142 $127 ($15 off)

A modest discount on a cheap desk. You can get it for less than $100 if you choose to go with an Open Box Outlet buy. 

Autonomous SmartDesk 2
Autonomous SmartDesk 2
autonomous.ai
SHOP NOW

$479 $349 ($130 off)

A smart desk that lifts up and down with ease, on the cheap(ish). 

Remi Standing Desk
Remi Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$449 $381 ($68 off)

A smooth, automatic lifting sit-stand desk. 

The Best Dyson Deals

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HEPA Air Purifier
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HEPA Air Purifier
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$500 $375 ($125 off)

HEPA-certified air purification, a breezy fan function and a tidy space heating (or cooling) setting. 

Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
ebay.com
SHOP NOW

$329 $200 (39% off)

An older model Dyson designed to suck up pet hair. 

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$550 $400 ($150 off)

Huge suction power, improved battery charge life, for $150 off. 

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum
Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$450 $350 ($100 off)

An old model Dyson that's, again, built for pets. This time $100 off.  

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying heater + fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying heater + fan
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$520 $375 ($145)

Captures everything from pet dander to allergens, and available for almost $150 its regular price. 

Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum (Refurbished)
Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum (Refurbished)
ebay.com
SHOP NOW

$500 $140 (72% off)

Not a new, cordless vacuum, but a refurbished, old vacuum. Take one home for about as cheap as any Dyson product will ever be.  

The Best Floyd Deals

The Floyd Platform Bed
The Floyd Platform Bed
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$995.00 $870.00 ($125 off)

This minimal frame gives you the chance to add a headboard or storage under the bed as your needs evolve. 

MORE BEDS

The Floyd Shelving System
The Floyd Shelving System
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$685.00 $610.00 ($75 off)

A modular system that is easy to build and easy to expand. 

MORE FURNITURE

The Floyd Standing Desk
The Floyd Standing Desk
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$875.00 $750.00 ($125 off)

With WFH the new normal, a standing desk in your home is a must. 

MORE STANDING DESKS

The Floyd Table/Desk
The Floyd Table/Desk
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$595.00 $520.00 ($75 off) 

This versatile piece is at home in the kitchen or the office. 


MORE DESKS 

The Floyd Media Console
The Floyd Media Console
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$645.00 $570.00 ($75 off)

Best suited for quarantine binges and video game marathons.

MORE MEDIA CONSOLES

The Best Made In Deals

Made In The Sous Chef Set
Made In The Sous Chef Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$726 $566 (22% off)

Everything you need to cook like a pro.  

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Wok
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Wok
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (30% off)

Stir fry perfection, every time.  

Made In Knife Sets
Made In Knife Sets
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$307 $215 (30% off)

Pare back your knife set with high quality blades that do everything. 

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $76 (15% off)

One pan to rule them all. 

Made In 8" Chef Knife
Made In 8" Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $67 (20% off)

A chef's knife is your best friend in the kitchen. 

Made In Wine Glass Set
Made In Wine Glass Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $94 (20% off)

Winter quarantine essentials.  

Made In Santoku Knife
Made In Santoku Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $84 (15% off)

Slice and dice with style. 

The Best Office Chair Deals

Steelcase Series 1 Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $353 (15% off)

The original price of this chair isn't as high as Wayfair would like you to believe, but this is still one helluva deal.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair
Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair
Flash Furniture amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$144 $118 (18% off)

Sit on this chair, but don't sit on this low, low price.

Herman Miller Aeron Chair
Herman Miller Aeron Chair
Herman Miller hermanmiller.com
SHOP NOW

$1,395 $1,186 (15% off)

Anyone else remember the first presidential debate? That was a month ago ...

MyoChair
MyoChair
Autonomous autonomous.ai
SHOP NOW

$209 $169 ($30 off)

Like your favorite reclining arm chair, but an office chair.

Kinn Chair
Kinn Chair
Kinn autonomous.ai
SHOP NOW

$569 $369 ($200 off)

Pay $369 today and forego paying thousands in the future on a chiropractor.

Ergonomic Chair
Ergonomic Chair
Branch branchfurniture.com
SHOP NOW

$349 $289 (20% off)

We love this office chair. Also, plant sold separately

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $254 (15% off)

The support you need at a price that supports your life savings.

Elevate Chair
Elevate Chair
Branch branchfurniture.com
SHOP NOW

$409 $319 (22% off)

Elevate your WFH game.

Fully Balans Kneeling Chair
Fully Balans Kneeling Chair
fully.com
$322.15
SHOP NOW

$379 $322 (15% off)

As funny-looking as this is, your posture will never be better.

The Best Pillow Deals

Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow
Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow
Eden coophomegoods.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $60 (15% off)

Get an adjustable pillow. Just do it. 

READ OUR ADJUSTABLE PILLOWS REPORT

Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
brooklynbedding.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $97 (25% off)

Side sleepers, back sleepers and stomach sleepers, this one's for you.

Bear Mattress Bear Pillow
Bear Mattress Bear Pillow
bearmattress.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $100 ($25 off)

It's not a bear hug, but it is a Bear Pillow.

Casper Original Casper Pillow
Casper Original Casper Pillow
Casper casper.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $59 (10% off)

If Casper makes it, it's probably good for sleep time. 

The CBD Pillow
The CBD Pillow
CBD Pillow cbdpillow.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $99 (24% off)

CBD is everywhere, and now you can sleep with it, you CBD head.

Plush Beds Hotel Chamber Down & Feather Pillow
Plush Beds Hotel Chamber Down & Feather Pillow
Plush Beds plushbeds.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $96 (20% off)

There's something about hotel pillows that makes sleeping infinitely more enjoyable.

The Best Smart Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i3+
iRobot Roomba i3+
iRobot amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$600 $400 (33% off)

When the i3+ came out, it was the best deal on a robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal. For Black Friday, it's somehow even cheaper.

iRobot Braava Jet M6
iRobot Braava Jet M6
iRobot amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$500 $400 ($100 off) 

Never. Mop. Again.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)

"Hey, Google. How great is this deal?"

"Pretty great."

Google Home
Google Home
Google bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $30 (70% off) 

"Hey, Google. Is this an even better deal?"

"Gear Patrol says yes."

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
August Home amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $219 (12% off) 

Remember that one time you got locked out of your home? Yeah, me neither. 

READ OUR SMART LOCKS GUIDE

Brava Oven Starter Set
Brava Oven Starter Set
Brava brava.com
SHOP NOW

$1,095 $995 ($100 off)

It's like having a professional chef at home. Except you're the chef, and Brava is the professional.

SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System
SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System
SimpliSafe bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $180 ($70 off)

Always know who's at your home, even when you're not.

READ OUR SMART HOME CAMERAS GUIDE

Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $75 (17% off) 

You're already using Amazon for everything anyway.

Canary Flex Home Security Bundle (24 Months)
Canary Flex Home Security Bundle (24 Months)
canary.is
SHOP NOW

Special Pricing: $15/month ($79 off)

Peek-a-boo, we see you, burglar.

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch/Dimmer
TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch/Dimmer
TP-Link bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$26 $18 (30% off) 

Light dimmers were fun to begin with. Now you can do it with your phone and voice.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulb
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulb
Philips Hue amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $100 (26% off) 

Mood lighting for every mood.

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit
Nanoleaf bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $180 (10% off) 

More mood lighting, but nerdier and more fun. 

Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo
Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo
surlatable.com
SHOP NOW

$1,000 $800 (20% off) 

For those who take their pizza seriously.

The Best Sofa Deals

Floyd The Sofa
Floyd The Sofa
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$1,195 $1,045 ($150 off)

The best non-mid-century modern sofa on the internet. 

READ OUR SOFA & COUCHES GUIDE

Urban Outfitters Marisol Velvet Sofa
Urban Outfitters Marisol Velvet Sofa
Urban Outfitters urbanoutfitters.com
SHOP NOW

$999 $510 (49% off)

If you don't love this sofa, you don't love Gear Patrol.

READ OUR SOFA & COUCHES GUIDE

Burrow Block Nomad Sofa
Burrow Block Nomad Sofa
Burrow burrow.com
SHOP NOW

$1,395 $1,256 (10% off)

You've seen Burrow's sofa everywhere, so just get one already.

READ OUR SOFA & COUCHES GUIDE

Rove Concepts Louis Sofa
Rove Concepts Louis Sofa
Rove Concepts roveconcepts.com
SHOP NOW

$1,249 $999 (20% off)

This sofa's thin frame sort of makes it look like it's just floating.

READ OUR SOFA & COUCHES GUIDE

Mercury Row Garren Loveseat
Mercury Row Garren Loveseat
Mercury Row wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$320 $246 (23% off)

Tight budget? Just get a loveseat.   

READ OUR SOFA & COUCHES GUIDE

Hay Pandarine Sofa
Hay Pandarine Sofa
hay.com
SHOP NOW

$6,245 $4,996 (20% off)

Part recliner, part sofa, all comfort.

READ OUR SOFA & COUCHES GUIDE

Sitewide Outdoor Sales

5.11 Tactical: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/29

57Hours: Sign up for the newsletter to receive a code for $57 off an outdoor adventure, or an additional $57 on any gift card purchase. Expires 11/30

Adidas: Up to 50% off. Expires 11/28

Aether: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

Backcountry: Up to 50% off the best gear. Expires 11/30

BioLite: 25% off sitewide. Expires 12/7

Brunton: 20% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

California Cowboy: 20% off sitewide, discount applied at checkout. Expires 11/30

Charlotte's Web: 25% off your entire purchase w/ code THANKFUL, or 30% off 60ct and 90ct gummies w/ code DESSERT

Chrome Industries: 25% off sitewide, and up to 60% off clearance. Expires 12/1

Columbia: Save 25% off select gear and up to 50% off doorbuster deals. Expires 12/1

Cotopaxi: Get a free gift with orders of $50+

Danner: Up to 25% off select Danner boots at REI. Expires 11/23

Darn Tough: Free priority shipping upgrade when you order 2 pairs or more. Expires 11/27

Dick's Sporting Goods: Save up to 30% on camping and hiking gear and up to 30% on bikes. Valid while stocks last

Eagle Creek: 30% off select travel gear

Filson: 50% off select products. Expires 11/27

Gerber: 20% off sitewide and free shipping w/ code BESTGIFT

Hoka One One: Score savings on top running shoes. Expires 11/30

Huckberry: Up to 50% off apparel and gear from premium brands. Expires 11/28

Hyperlite Mountain Gear: 20% off sitewide w/ code HOLIDAY20

JackRabbit: Holiday deals constantly updated. Save on running gear like shoes and recovery essentials. Expires 12/31

Judy: Save on emergency-preparedness kits with 20% off sitewide

Kammok: 30% off Roo Hammocks, and 50% off select items. Expires 12/1

Keen: Up to 50% off select styles of outdoor-ready footwear. Expires 11/26

L.L. Bean: 15% off sitewide w/ code THANKS15 for pre-Black Friday. Expires 12/1

Matador: Up to 40% off. Expires 11/30

Merrell: Up to 40% off winter boots

Mission Workshop: 20% off sitewide w/ code BF2020. Expires 11/30

Mountain Hardwear: 25% off sitewide. Expires 12/3

Nike: Save an extra 20% off w/ code SHOP20. Expires 11/28

Oru Kayak: Save 15% on fold-up kayaks w/ code BLACKFRIDAY. Expires 12/2

Osprey: Up to 50% off select bags. Expires 11/30

Otterbox: 25% off sitewide including coolers, phone cases, drinkware and more. Expires 11/30
Outdoor Voices: Up to 70% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

Outerknown: 30% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

Patagonia: Up to 50% off web specials sale. Valid while stocks last

Peak Design: 20% off everyday bags, travel bags, pouches and cubes; 10% off tripods, clips, camera straps. Expires 11/30

PrAna: 30% off select styles + free shipping. Expires 12/1

Primus: up to 60% off select gear. Expires 11/30

Rad Power Bikes: Big savings on bundles while supplies last, including $250 off the RadRunner, $200 off the RadMission and $200 off the RadRover Step-Thru, when purchased with select accessories. Expires 11/30

REI: Save 30% on Patagonia, 30% on camping gear and more. Expires 11/23

Rhone: 30% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

Rumpl: 25% off select blankets. Valid while stocks last

Saucony: 20% off trail running shoes with code CYBER20. Expires 11/30

Sea to Summit: 20% off stocking stuffers. Expires 11/30

Socks Addict: 25% off Darn Tough socks. Expires 11/30

Stio: Up to 30% off outerwear and apparel. Expires 11/26

Swiftwick: 25% off all socks. Expires 11/30

Taylor Stitch: 20% off sitewide

The North Face: Up to 30% off select styles. Expires 11/30

Toad & Co.: Up to 70% off select styles. Expires 11/30

VSSL: 25% off adventure and first aid kits. Expires 11/30

United By Blue: Up to 50% off select gear

Western Rise: Up to 25% off sitewide. Save on technical bottoms, tops and accessories. Expires 11/30

Best Deals on Outdoor Odds and Ends

Gerber Devour Multi-Fork 3-Pack
Gerber Devour Multi-Fork 3-Pack
Gerber rei.com
SHOP NOW

$34.99 $25.73 (26% off)

So much better than a spork, these lil' fellas pack nine implements for food prep and dining into one compact tool.

Black Diamond LiteWire Carabiner Rackpack
Black Diamond LiteWire Carabiner Rackpack
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$39.95 $29.96 (25% off)

These lightweight 'biners are renowned for their efficiency and durability, and hey, who doesn't love a six-pack?

Uncharted Supply Co. Seventy2 Pro Survival System
Uncharted Supply Co. Seventy2 Pro Survival System
Uncharted Supply Co. huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$565 $395.98 (30% off)

A radio, flashlight, charger, food, water filter, multi-tool and so much more to keep you and a friend alive come the apocalypse.

BioLite FirePit Cooking Kit
BioLite FirePit Cooking Kit
firepit bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$414.75 $311.06 (25% off)

Discounted for the first time ever, this awardw-winning smokeless firepit kit has all you need to burn standard firewood or charcoal and dine like backcountry royalty anywhere.

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $74.96 (25% off)

Also discounted for the first time ever, this innovative GP100 pick boasts eight lighting modes, continuous charging and the ability to truly control brightness, a rarity in the headlamp biz.

BioLite CampStove 2 Bundle
BioLite CampStove 2 Bundle
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$259.95 $172.46 (34% off)

This compact and clever unit enables you to grill, boil, cook, and charge on the go and without a huge mess.

Oru Inlet Kayak Bundle
Oru Inlet Kayak Bundle
Oru Kayak orukayak.com
SHOP NOW

$1,292 $1,069 ($17% off)

This package deal includes everything you need to hit the water: a sweet packable kayak and pack, paddle, float bags and seat wedge.

Stio CFS Board Short
Stio CFS Board Short
stio.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $53.40 (40% off)

From SUP-ing to hiking to chilling, you can do it all in these durable, stylish, H2O-shedding 19-inch shorts.

Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Glove
Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Glove
mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$190 $142.50 (25% off)

Pittard goat leather, GORE-TEX waterproof-breathable tech, and PrimaLof Gold insulation add up to a ski glove that rocks all season long.

VSSL Compact Adventure Kit
VSSL Compact Adventure Kit
vsslgear.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $96.75 (25% off)

This sleek cylinder is so much more than a flashlight; the tube conceals more than 70 pieces of handy, efficiently packed outdoor gear.

Smartwool Merino 250 Bottom
Smartwool Merino 250 Bottom
Smartwool backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $70 (30% off)

This midweight baselayer from an industry leader relies upon the wonders of merino wool to keep you warm, dry and comfortable on the slopes.

Smith Vantage MIPS Helmet
Smith Vantage MIPS Helmet
Smith backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $208 (20% off)

With a Boa fit system dial, adjustable air vents and multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS), this ski helmet is next-level cool, comfy and safe. 

READ OUR BACKCOUNTRY SKI GEAR GUIDE

Best Deals at Backcountry

Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair
Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $165 (25% off)

This instant seat lives up to its name — it's one of the most comfortable camp chairs around. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO CAMP CHAIRS

Nemo Equipment Dagger 2-Person Tent
Nemo Equipment Dagger 2-Person Tent
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$430 $322 (25% off)

This three-season tent sweetly splits the difference: streamlined enough for backpacking, roomy enough for car camping.  

Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt
Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt
backcountry.com
$44.97
SHOP NOW

$75 $45 (Save 40%)

This camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and synthetic insulation that will keep you warm even if it does get wet.

Osprey Talon 22L Backpack
Osprey Talon 22L Backpack
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

A ventilated foam back panel, hydration reservoir compatibility and a hip belt are just a few of this hiking packs awesome features.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HIKING DAYPACKS

Arc'teryx Atom LT Hooded Jacket
Arc'teryx Atom LT Hooded Jacket
Arc'teryx backcountry.com
$194.25
SHOP NOW

$259 $194.25 (25% off) 

Thanks to its versatility, flexibility and warmth, this classic Arc'teryx softshell is perfect for this time of year. 

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $138.99 (30% off)

This warm, packable jacket is a Patagonia staple, but don't be too picky; the discount is limited to two colorways.

READ OUR SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Barbour Powell Quilted Jacket
Barbour Powell Quilted Jacket
Barbour backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $189.84 (37% off)

Synthetic 50g insulation brings the warmth, while a leather-trimmed collar and cuffs bring the style. 

Backcountry Stretch Rain Jacket
Backcountry Stretch Rain Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$179.95 $80.98 (55% off)

Not a fan of "Spicy Orange"? Relax, this waterproof, breathable, unbelievably discounted hardshell comes in Army Green too. 

READ OUR RAIN JACKETS GUIDE

Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $48 (26% off)

This compact EDC champ weighs just 5 ounces yet still packs pliers and cutters combined with a knife, opener, and driver.

Salomon Speedcross 5 GTX Trail Running Shoe
Salomon Speedcross 5 GTX Trail Running Shoe
Salomon backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $112 (25% off)

Thanks to a Gore-Tex membrane and chunky outsole lugs, your feet will stay dry and balanced no matter the weather and trail conditions.

Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $83.30 (30% off)

Behold the perfect surf pack, with smartly designed compartments to keep any wet items safely separated from the dry goods.

Prana Henna E.C.O. Yoga Mat
Prana Henna E.C.O. Yoga Mat
Prana backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$58.95 $41.26 (30% off)

With an anti-slip texture and 5 mm of thickness, this mat will serve you well for any kind of practice.  

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST YOGA MATS

Best Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $208.99 (30% off)

This warm, wind-proof jacket features lofty 65g PlumaFill insulation.

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $138.99 (30% off)

One of our favorite insulated jackets packs down nicely into its own zippered pocket. 

READ OUR SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$139 $96.99 (30% off)

Toasty recycled polyester fleece and handy pockets make for a perfect fall/winter garment.

Patagonia Crosstrek Fleece 1/4-Zip Jacket
Patagonia Crosstrek Fleece 1/4-Zip Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $83.30 (30% off)

This lightweight pullover features technical Polartec Power Stretch and sweet thumb loops.

Patagonia Down Sweater Vest
Patagonia Down Sweater Vest
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $125.30 (30% off)

This warm, packable 800-fill down vest is discounted in a couple colorways, including the Peppergrass Green shown and the immortal Balkan Blue.

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoodie
Patagonia Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
SHOP NOW

$169 $117.99 (30% off)

This unique piece may look a bit different from a lot of Patagonia's garments, but it's similarly technical: water repellent, lightly insulated and ready for anything.

Patagonia Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia rei.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $61.99 (30% off)

Nothing to see here: just a fantastic organic cotton flannel at an even better price. Discounted in eight colors to boot.

Patagonia Snowshot Pant
Patagonia Snowshot Pant
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $99.95 (50% off)

These super technical pants feature an H2No and DWR finish to keep you dry on the slopes, plus handy thigh vents to keep you from overheating. 

READ OUR BACKCOUNTRY SKIING GUIDE

Patagonia Beanie Hat
Patagonia Beanie Hat
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$39 $18.99 (51% off)

This synthetic knit beanie is only discounted in the colorway shown, but oh what a discount it is.

Patagonia Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat
Patagonia Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$35 $24.50 (30% off)

This mesh-backed classic is one of a number of iconic caps on sale right now, including the Buffalo version and the Bear version

READ OUR FLY FISHING GUIDE

Patagonia's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top
Patagonia's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top
Patagonia backcountry.com
$20.99
SHOP NOW

$35 $20.99 (40% off)

Capilene is a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, making this 4-ounce tank perfect for workouts, running and yoga.

Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia backcountry.com
$119.00
SHOP NOW

$119 $83.30 (30% off)

Thanks to recycled polyester with a TPU-film laminate for wet-gear organization, this pack is perfect for surfing and other beach activities. 

Best The North Face Deals

The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $154.00 (30% off)

A lightweight, packable and eco-friendly jacket with revolutionary insulation technology. 

READ ABOUT OUR BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

The North Face Men's ThermoBall Eco Vest
The North Face Men's ThermoBall Eco Vest
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$149.00 $104.30 (30% off)

This vest is packable, lightweight and made from post-consumer recycled materials. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR VESTS

The North Face Men's Aconcagua 2 Jacket
The North Face Men's Aconcagua 2 Jacket
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$169.00 $118.30 (30% off)

A hiking jacket with a blend of natural and recycled synthetic insulation for warmth in all conditions. 

The North Face Men's ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket
The North Face Men's ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$349.00 $244.30 (30% off)

This jacket is windproof and waterproof with Eco insulation to keep you warm even when wet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SKI AND SNOWBOARD GEAR

The North Face Router Backpack
The North Face Router Backpack
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$149.00 $104.30 (30% off)

A 40-liter backpack that can hold everything you need for an overnight trip or a short commute.

READ ABOUT OUR BEST BACKPACKS

The Northface Men’s Arrowood Triclimate Jacket
The Northface Men’s Arrowood Triclimate Jacket
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $139.30 (30% off)

A 3-in-1 waterproof jacket with a fleece liner for maximum versatility. 

The North Face Men’s Campshire Pullover Hoodie
The North Face Men’s Campshire Pullover Hoodie
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$149.00 $104.30 (30% off)

This hoodie is made from ultra-soft sherpa fleece to keep you cozy around a campfire or working from home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES FOR MEN

Men’s Apex Bionic Jacket
Men’s Apex Bionic Jacket
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$149.00 $104.30 (30% off)

A water-resistant and wind-proof jacket for windy, cold-weather activities. 

The North Face Men’s Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Jacket
The North Face Men’s Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Jacket
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$99.00 $69.30 (30% off)

A heavyweight, sweater-knit fleece designed for cool-to-cold conditions. 

The North Face Men’s Bearinda Pullover Hoodie
The North Face Men’s Bearinda Pullover Hoodie
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$55.00 $38.50 (30% off)

A standard fit bear graphic sweatshirt that uses recycled materials. 

The North Face Men’s Snap Fleece Pullover
The North Face Men’s Snap Fleece Pullover
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $42.00 (30% off)

This poly-cotton fleece pullover is soft and breathable. 

The North FaceMen’s Surgent Half Dome Pullover Hoodie
The North FaceMen’s Surgent Half Dome Pullover Hoodie
thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$70.00 $49.00 (30% off)

A classic, durable hoodie that can transition from the trail to everyday life. 

Best Deals on Camping and Hiking Gear

Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
YETI mountainsteals.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $18 (40% off)

Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak orukayak.com
SHOP NOW

$899 $764 (15% off)

Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

BioLite FirePit
BioLite FirePit
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $187 (25% off)

No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.

VSSL Flask
VSSL Flask
VSSL vsslgear.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $71 (25% off)

It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.

Danner Trailcomber
Danner Trailcomber
Danner huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $112 (20% off)

The lightweight Trailcomber is a far cry from Danner's iconic heavy hikers, but still has enough support for short trips to the trail — and sneaker appeal for the city, too.

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$230 $161 (30% off)

A wool sock-like liner makes this one-of-a-kind hiking shoe comfortable despite its rugged Kevlar exterior.

Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $188 (25% off)

The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.

Mountain Hardwear Phantom 15F/-9C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear Phantom 15F/-9C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$520 $390 (25% off)

Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Southwest
Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Southwest
avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $248 w/ code HOLIDAY20 (20% off)

Hyperlite Mountain Gear is revered by hardcore hikers for its ultralight packs made of Dyneema, one of the strongest fibers in the world.

OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler
OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler
OtterBox otterbox.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $245 (30% off)

If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS

Salomon Sense Ride 3 GTX
Salomon Sense Ride 3 GTX
Salomon salomon.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $120 (25% off)

If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl rumpl.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $149 (25% off)

Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design peakdesign.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $315 (10% off)

Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.

Matador SEG42 Travel Pack
Matador SEG42 Travel Pack
avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$189.99 $151.99 ($38 off)

No travel duffel does what the SEG42 does for keeping you organized on the go. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner
Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $165 (25% off)

It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower
Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $75 (25% off)

Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.