Now Is the Time to Cop Peak Design's Everyday Backpack

Peak Design originally aimed to raise $500,000 on its first Kickstarter campaign for its new line of bags back in 2016. It ended up raising over $6.5 million in what is overwhelming proof that Peak Design's excellent Everyday Backpack is a worthy bag. As one of Kickstarter's most successful campaigns ever, the Everyday Backpack ticks just about every box when it comes to the perfect backpack.

Originally designed to be the go-to pack for photographers, the Everyday Pack goes beyond the world of photography, cementing its place as a pack for everyone with its customizable features and rugged-yet-sophisticated looks. Among the bag's features are configurable Velcro’ed FlexFlow dividers, internal pockets galore, a smart MagLatch closure and an independently accessible laptop sleeve — everything you could want inside your daily driver.

Look to the outside of the bag and you'll find a waterproof 500D Kodra shell, a custom sternum strap, a tuckaway waist strap and padded shoulder straps to keep you comfortable regardless if you're toting a laptop and camera gear or your lunch and some workout clothes.

Right now this pack, plus Peak Design's excellent travel and organization bags, are 20 percent off through November 30 — a deal that does not come around often. With plenty of color and size options, there is definitely a pack for you and your needs.

