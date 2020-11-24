Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it daily with the best style deals through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our Deals page or one of these links:

    Sitewide Sales

    Adidas: Save up to 50% off. Expires 11/30

    AVI-8: 30% full-price watches. Valid while stocks last.

    Billykirk: 35% off w/code BLACKFRIDAY35. Expires 11/3o

    Biotherm: 30% off all orders or Up to 35% off + free gift on orders over $100. Expires 11/30

    Bonobos: 30% off sitewide and free shipping with code FRIDAYWEEK. Expires 11/29

    Brooks Brothers: Save up to 70% on clearance styles. Valid while stocks last.

    Danner: Up to 25% off select Danner boots at REI. Expires 11/23

    Drop: Up to 85% off select items. Valid while stocks last.

    End: Save 20% on select items. Expires 11/30

    Filson: Earn $50 promo code with purchase of $250, $150 promo code with purchase of $500. Codes valid 12/3 - 12/21. Expires 11/30

    Freemans Sporting Club: Up to 20% off with code BFCM20!. Get $30 off when you spend over $250 with code BOGEY30! While stocks last.

    G.H. Bass: 30% off plus free shipping. Expires 11/28

    Hill City: Save 40% off on everything. Expires 1/1

    J. Crew: Save up to 60% off gift ideas. Valid while stocks last.

    Keen: Up to 50% off select styles of outdoor-ready footwear. Expires 11/26

    Levi's: Save 40% off and get free shipping w/ code BLUESTREAK. Expires 11/28

    L.L. Bean: 15% off sitewide w/ code BEAN15 for pre-Black Friday. Expires 11/18

    Luminox: Up to 40% off watches. Expires 11/30

    Macy's: Save 20% on your entire purchase with code BLKFRI. Expires 11/28

    Mondaine: Up to 40% off watches. GP readers get an addditional 10% off w/ code GPBLACK10. Expires 11/30

    Nisolo: Save 25% sitewide with code EXTRA25. Expires 11/30

    ONS: Up to 50% off select styles w/code BLACKFRIDAY. Expires 11/30

    Outerknown: Up to 60% off warehouse sale. Save on sustainable style basics and pro-approved swim trunks. Valid while stocks last

    Patagonia: Up to 50% off web specials sale. Valid while stocks last

    Persol: Up to 50% off select styles.

    Raen: Save 40% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

    Ray-Ban: Up to 50% off select styles.

    Richer Poorer: Save 30% off sitewide and additional 30% off sale items. Expires 11/30

    Spinnaker: Up to 30% full-pried watches. Valid while stocks last.

    Taylor Stitch: 20% off + $20 credit. Expires 11/29

    Tommy John: 25% off orders $100+. Expires 11/28

    Uniqlo: 50% off select items. Valid while stocks last.

    Verishop: 25% off full priced clothing with the code HOLIDAY. Expires 12/1

    Urban Outfitters: Save up to 70%. Valid while stocks last.

    Western Rise: Up to 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

    Zero Halliburton: Save up to 30%. Expires 12/27

    Best Deals on Boots

    Wolverine 1000 Mile 1940 Boots
    Wolverine 1000 Mile 1940 Boots
    Wolverine huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $400 $280 (30% off)
    This classic moc-toe style from Wolverine has a sleeker silhouette than other chunky work boots.

    Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boots
    Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boots
    Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $220 $132 (40% off)
    It's hard to beat the value here. A well-made, Goodyear-welted Chelsea boot for under $150? These will be gone soon.

    READ OUR FULL REVIEW OF THE HUXLEY BOOTS

    L.L. Bean 8" Bean Boots
    L.L. Bean 8" Bean Boots
    L.L. Bean zappos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $139 $118 (15% off)
    These are iconic for a reason. What's more, they're hardly ever on sale.

    Frye Paul Inside Zip Boots
    Frye Paul Inside Zip Boots
    Frye zappos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $298 $240 (19% off)

    When you want the silhouette of a Chelsea boot without the elastic.

    Grenson Rocco Boots
    Grenson Rocco Boots
    Grenson eastdane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $420 $294 (30% off)

    These hefty moc-toe boots feature a rich suede upper and substantial lug sole.

    Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka Boots
    Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka Boots
    Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
    SHOP NOW

    $175 $94 (46% off)

    Boots for people who don't like boots.

    Ugg Highland Hiker Boot
    Ugg Highland Hiker Boot
    UGG nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $140 $80 (42% off)
    The comfort and warmth of Ugg, with a modern hiker shape.

    Sorel Cheyenne II Waterproof Lace-Up Boots
    Sorel Cheyenne II Waterproof Lace-Up Boots
    Sorel nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $155 $90 (41% off)

    When you like Bean boots, but you really like suede. 

    Sorel Madson Chelsea Waterproof Boot
    Sorel Madson Chelsea Waterproof Boot
    Sorel nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $160 $95 (40% off)
    Solid Chelsea boots for under $100 — enough said.

    Best Suit and Blazer Deals

    J. Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Unstructured Blazer
    J. Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Unstructured Blazer
    jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $1298.00 $129.50 ($168.50 off)

    Versatile and comfortable, this unstructured blazer from J. Crew is cut in a wool herringbone fabric from England's Abraham Moon mill.

    Flint & Tinder Desert Field Blazer
    Flint & Tinder Desert Field Blazer
    huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $198 $107.98 ($90.02 Off)

    Built with a bit of stretch for the office or out on the town, the Field Blazer is super breathable and features hidden pockets for valuables. 

    Hugo Boss Huge/Genius Trim Fit Check Wool Suit
    Hugo Boss Huge/Genius Trim Fit Check Wool Suit
    nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $799 $395.79 ($403.21 Off)

    Designed with dense tonal checks crafted from virgin wool, this Boss suit is cut in a regular fit with extra room through the chest and body for comfort.  

    Best Cole Haan Deals

    cole haan gramercy chukka
    Cole Haan Gramercy Chukka

    $320.00 $134.97 ($185.03 Off)

    Looking for a chukka but want something more refined? Go for this calf leather version.
    grandmøtion woven sneaker
    Cole Haan GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker

    $180.00 $90.00 ($90.00 Off)

    Just look at that knit upper. How damn comfortable does that look?

    cole haan grandprø tennis sneaker
    Cole Haan GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker

    $130.00 $65.00 ($65.00 Off)

    Nubuck upper, tonal stitching, texture-covered footbed. And it's oh-so-colorful colorful!

    cole haan grammercy chelsea boot
    Cole Haan Grammery Chelsea Boot

    $320.00 $134.97 ($185.03 Off)

    Calf leather. Cushioned footbed. Leather forefot pod. What more could you want out of a great Chelsea boot?

    Best Bonobos Deals

    Bonobos Stretch Italian Wool Topcoat
    Bonobos Stretch Italian Wool Topcoat
    bonobos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $498.00 $278.00 ($220.00 off)

    Just a warm wool topcoat and absolutely the look you want this winter. (Also in Charcoal Herringbone)

    Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Suit Jacket
    Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Suit Jacket
    bonobos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $400.00 $250.00 ($150.00 off)

    An absolutely sharp-looking suit jacket in Italian wool and a not-boring color.  

    Bonobos Travel Jeans
    Bonobos Travel Jeans
    bonobos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)

    A little bit of stretch and a lot of color, size and fit options make these jeans a solid choice.  

    Bonobos Rugby Polo
    Bonobos Rugby Polo
    bonobos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $78.00 $48.00 ($30.00 off)

    A rugby shirt is a great-looking way to top off winter layering.

    Bonobos Italian Performance Suit
    Bonobos Italian Performance Suit
    bonobos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $750.00 $348.00 ($402.00 off)

    This is a great deal on a full suit, which you'll need for non-Zoom meetings soon enough. 

    Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos
    Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos
    bonobos.com
    $48.00
    SHOP NOW

    $98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)

    You need another pair of chinos, and you can find the right ones here for over 50% off. 

    Bonobos Boulevard Bomber Jacket
    Bonobos Boulevard Bomber Jacket
    bonobos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $168.00 $48.00 ($120.00 off)

    Bombers never go out of style, and this one's deeply discounted in blue and black versions.

    Bonobos Flannel Shirt
    Bonobos Flannel Shirt
    bonobos.com
    SHOP NOW

     $88.00 $58.00 ($30.00 off)

    This flannel shirt is so versatile it's ridiculous.

    Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants
    Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants
    bonobos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)

    Great daily dress pants available in a range of versions and sizes. 

    Best Levi's Deals

    Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
    Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
    levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $98 $39.20 ($58.80 Off)

    Levi's took its original 1967 jean jacket and added a cozy sherpa lining. 

    Levi's Jackson Worker Overshirt
    Levi's Jackson Worker Overshirt
    Levi levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $79.50 $31.80 ($47.70 Off)

    Just a durable, button-up work shirt that fits true to size.

    Levi's 512 Slim Taper Fit Men's Jeans
    Levi's 512 Slim Taper Fit Men's Jeans
    levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $69.50 $29.80 ($39.70 Off)

    Slim and tailored-looking, these 512s feature 1% Elastene for just the right amount of stretch.

    Levi's Logo Classic Tee Shirt
    Levi's Logo Classic Tee Shirt
    levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $25.00 $10.00 ($15.00 Off)

    Just a dope archival logo shirt with a soft jersey feel.

    Levi's Slim Barstow Western Shirt
    Levi's Slim Barstow Western Shirt
    levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $69.50 $29.80 ($39.70 Off)

    A slim-fit version of the classic, long-sleeve denim Western shirt, with two chest pockets. 

    Levi's Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)
    Levi's Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)
    levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $15 $6 ($9 Off)

    If you have to wear a mask, you may as well be classy about it. 

    Best L.L. Bean Deals

    L.L.Bean Hi-Pile Fleece Jacket
    L.L.Bean Hi-Pile Fleece Jacket
    L.L.Bean llbean.com
    SHOP NOW

    $99 $70 (20% off)
    If you don't have a warm fleece jacket for winter, don't sleep on this one.

    L.L.Bean Performance Graphic Tee
    L.L.Bean Performance Graphic Tee
    L.L.Bean llbean.com
    SHOP NOW

    $30 $20 (33% off)

    Never a bad thing to have another tee — and at this price, you can get one for someone else you know, too. 

    L.L.Bean Organic Cotton Sweater
    L.L.Bean Organic Cotton Sweater
    L.L.Bean llbean.com
    SHOP NOW

    $89 $65 (27% off)

    This full-zip sweater is made from organic cotton so it's easy to wash and care for. Wear it like your favorite overshirt or light jacket.

    L.L.Bean Stretch Country Corduroy Pants
    L.L.Bean Stretch Country Corduroy Pants
    L.L.Bean llbean.com
    SHOP NOW

    $65 $55 (15% off)
    Cords are a cool-weather staple and it's hard to beat the price or fit of these.

    Best Everlane Deals

    Everlane Court Sneaker
    Everlane Court Sneaker
    Everlane everlane.com
    $98.00
    SHOP NOW

    $98 $69 ($29 Off)

    This is the sneaker for those who truly care about their impact on the environment.   

    Everlane Chore Pant
    Everlane Chore Pant
    Everlane everlane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $78 $46 ($32 Off)

    Wear 'em to dinner. Wear 'em to the office. (Oh wait, what office?)

    Everlane Premium Weight Pocket
    Everlane Premium Weight Pocket
    Everlane everlane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $30 $18 ($12 Off)

    Because everybody needs a great t-shirt.

    Everlane 9" Air Chino Short
    Everlane 9" Air Chino Short
    Everlane everlane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $48 $31 ($17 Off)

    Just buy 'em now so you'll have 'em to wear on the first post-COVID 19 vacation. 

    Everlane Twill Half-Zip Sweatshirt
    Everlane Twill Half-Zip Sweatshirt
    Everlane everlane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $50 $30 ($20 Off)

    Doesn't this thing look comfy? A ribbed twill exterior and smooth interior ensure it will be. 

    Best Backpack and Bag Deals

    Gear Patrol Tote 2.0 Bag
    Gear Patrol Tote 2.0 Bag
    store.gearpatrol.com
    $27.50
    SHOP NOW

    $55.00 $27.50 ($27.50 off)

    We can attest that the our own Gear Patrol Tote 2.0 is a truly great bag for commuting and other life adventures. 

    Evergoods CPL 24
    Evergoods CPL 24
    Evergoods huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $229.00 $149.98 ($79.02 off)

    Rugged outdoor-oriented durability and good looks make for a perfect urban backpack. 

    Frye Bowery Leather Messenger Bag
    Frye Bowery Leather Messenger Bag
    Frye nordstromrack.com
    $254.97
    SHOP NOW

    $598.00 $254.97 ($343.03 off)

    The Frye Company has been making leather boots since 1863, and they make a damn attractive leather bag too. 

    Topo Designs x Gear Patrol Backpack Tote
    Topo Designs x Gear Patrol Backpack Tote
    Topo Designs store.gearpatrol.com
    $90.00
    SHOP NOW

    $139.00 $90.00 ($49.00 0ff)

    We partnered with Topo Designs on this cool backpack tote.

    Best Watch and Watch Accessory Deals

    Luminox ANU 4221.NV.F
    Luminox ANU 4221.NV.F
    luminox.com
    SHOP NOW

    $690.00 $415.00 ($275.00 off)

    This badass quartz dive watch is authorized for navy use (ANU). More Luminox watches are also up to 40% off.

    Mondaine No. 1 Regular Watch
    Mondaine No. 1 Regular Watch
    mondaine.com
    $180.00
    SHOP NOW

    $300.00 $180.00 ($120.00 off)

    A great example of Mondaine's award-winning design. Many more are on sale for up to 40% off. GP readers get an additional 10% off w/ code GPBLACK10.

    Victorinox I.N.O.X. Watch
    Victorinox I.N.O.X. Watch
    Victorinox Swiss Army macys.com
    SHOP NOW

    $625.00 $312.50 ($312.50 off)

    Victorinox's INOX is famously indestructible and is the perfect outdoor watch.

    Timex MK1 Chrono
    Timex MK1 Chrono
    Timex walmart.com
    SHOP NOW

    $119.00 $38.56 ($80.44 off) 

    A modern interpretation of a classic, the MK1 chronograph has a lightweight aluminum case in a brown hue.

    Men's Canfield 2 Eye Chrono Stone Leather Strap Watch, 43mm
    Men's Canfield 2 Eye Chrono Stone Leather Strap Watch, 43mm
    Shinola nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $900.00 $449.97 ($450.03 off)

    Detroit-based Shinola combines the brand's sleek design sense and an American can-do-it-ness in this 43mm quartz chronograph.

    Seiko SKX007J1
    Seiko SKX007J1
    Seiko walmart.com
    SHOP NOW

    $589.05 $373.99 ($215.06 off)

    An absolute legend of affordable, robust dive watches, the Seiko SKX007 offers a hell of a value.

    Skagen Falster 3
    Skagen Falster 3
    skagen.com
    SHOP NOW

    $295.00 $199.00 ($96.00 off)

    Powered by Google's Wear OS, here's one of the smartest-looking smartwatches out there.

    Casio World Time Watch
    Casio World Time Watch
    Casio macys.com
    SHOP NOW

    $35.00 $17.50 ($17.50 off)

    Still one of the most affordable watches worth getting (or giving). 

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE CASIO WORLD TIME

    Citizen Promaster Blue Angels Skyhawk A-T
    Citizen Promaster Blue Angels Skyhawk A-T
    Citizen macys.com
    SHOP NOW

    $650.00 $468.00 ($182.00 off)

    With solar charging, radio synching and a range of functions, this is one serious watch.

    Best Deals on Jeans

    Levi's 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
    Levi's 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
    Levi levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $60 $36 ($24 off)

    The original is tough to beat, even over a century later. If you're unsure which jeans to get. Just get this. READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BEST JEANS TO BUY

    Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
    Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
    Drop drop.com
    SHOP NOW

    $129 $70 ($59 off)

    The absolute best value jean on the market and one of our 100 best products of the year. 

    Levi's 511 Slim Fit Levis Flex Jeans
    Levi's 511 Slim Fit Levis Flex Jeans
    Levi levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $70 $42 ($28 off)

    The only jean within the Levi's canon to usurp the 501's crown, this is the slim jean to get.

    J.Crew 484 Slim-fit jean in light wash Japanese selvedge denim
    J.Crew 484 Slim-fit jean in light wash Japanese selvedge denim
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $158 $79 ($79 off)

    J.Crew's uber popular 484 delivers the right amount of slim in a perfectly-washed fabric.

    Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
    Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
    everlane everlane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $68 $34 ($34 off)

    One of the most eco-friendly jeans on the market is also a great deal.

    Madewell Garment-Dyed Athletic Slim Everyday Flex Jeans
    Madewell Garment-Dyed Athletic Slim Everyday Flex Jeans
    Madewell madewell.com
    $118.00
    SHOP NOW

    $118 $83 ($35 off)

    Enter the code 'VERRYMERRY' at checkout for a good deal.

    PRPS Le Sabre Rip & Repair Slim Fit Jeans
    PRPS Le Sabre Rip & Repair Slim Fit Jeans
    PRPS nordstrom.com
    SHOP NOW

    $268 $161 ($107 off)

    PRPS is credited among denimheads for popularizing high-end Japanese denim to the U.S.

    A.P.C. Stretch Jeans Middle Standard
    A.P.C. Stretch Jeans Middle Standard
    A.P.C. eastdane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $265 $186 ($79 off)

    A.P.C.'s modern minimalist jeans are among the first options for those looking to graduate from basic jeans.

    Todd Snyder The Relaxed Jean
    Todd Snyder The Relaxed Jean
    Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
    SHOP NOW

    $228 $114 ($114 off)

    Todd Snyder's well-built jeans can hang with the best of the selvedge crowd.

    Lee Austin Regular Tapered Denim Jeans
    Lee Austin Regular Tapered Denim Jeans
    Lee eastdane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $88 $44 ($44 off)

    The other big name in denim is offering up some big savings.

    Edwin Regular Tapered Made in Japan Jean
    Edwin Regular Tapered Made in Japan Jean
    Edwin endclothing.com
    SHOP NOW

    $225 $125 ($110 off)

    Made in Japan jeans shouldn't cost this little. And yet...

    Best Deals on Socks and Underwear

    Corgi Fan Leaf Floral Sock
    Corgi Fan Leaf Floral Sock
    Corgi toddsnyder.com
    SHOP NOW

    $35.00 $16.00 ($19.00 off)

    These Welsh-made socks scream quality and taste.

    Uniqlo Airism Boxer Briefs
    Uniqlo Airism Boxer Briefs
    uniqlo.com
    SHOP NOW

    $14.90 $ 9.90 ($5.00 off)

    The most comfortable underwear on the market, bar none. 

    American Trench Rio Grande Serape Socks
    American Trench Rio Grande Serape Socks
    americantrench.com
    SHOP NOW

    $19.50 $9.00 ($10.00 off)

    Socks: not just mom gifts anymore. A range of color options available.

    Woolrich John Rich & Bros Crew Run Socks 3-Pack
    Woolrich John Rich & Bros Crew Run Socks 3-Pack
    Woolrich nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $30.00 $14.97 ($15.03 off)

    Warm and snug wool-blend socks in a great color. Three pairs of 'em.

    Original Penguin Box Briefs 2-Pack
    Original Penguin Box Briefs 2-Pack
    Original Penguin nordstromrack.com
    $12.97
    SHOP NOW

    Mix it up with a couple styles of comfy boxer briefs.

    Calvin Klein CK One Low-Rise Trunks 3-Pack
    Calvin Klein CK One Low-Rise Trunks 3-Pack
    Calvin Klein macys.com
    $26.70
    SHOP NOW

    $44.50 $26.70 ($17.80 off)

    Low-rise, so they don't stick out the top of your pants. 

    American Trench x Gear Patrol Breton Stripe Kennedy Sock
    American Trench x Gear Patrol Breton Stripe Kennedy Sock
    American Trench gearpatrol.com
    SHOP NOW

    $18.00 $9.00 ($9.00 off)

    Gear Patrol partnered with American Trench on some socks that you're going to love.

    Best Deals on Sneakers

    Veja V-10 Rubber-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
    Veja V-10 Rubber-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
    Veja matchesfashion.com
    SHOP NOW

    $150 $105 ($45 off)

    Environmentally friendly sneakers can also be economically friendly.

    Everlane The Court Sneaker
    Everlane The Court Sneaker
    Everlane everlane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $98 $69 ($29 off)

    Premium leather, classic styling and an eye-popping price. 

    Converse Chuck 70 Hi
    Converse Chuck 70 Hi
    Converse endclothing.com
    SHOP NOW

    $79 $59 ($20 off)

    Converse's retro sneaker is an upgrade in every way. This time, save for the price. 

    READ OUR REVIEW ON THE CHUCK 70

    Fear Of God 101 backless canvas trainers
    Fear Of God 101 backless canvas trainers
    Fear Of God matchesfashion.com
    SHOP NOW

    $450 $225 ($225 off)

    Don't fear the sneaker.

    Nike Killshot OG SP
    Nike Killshot OG SP
    nike nike.com
    SHOP NOW

    $90 $67 ($23 off)

    This throwback of Nike's mega-popular Killshot is just what the doctor ordered.

    Salomon XT-4 Advanced trail running trainers
    Salomon XT-4 Advanced trail running trainers
    Salomon matchesfashion.com
    SHOP NOW

    $250 $175 ($75 off)

    The French technical shoe brand is great on or off the trails.

    Good Man Brand Legend Sneaker
    Good Man Brand Legend Sneaker
    GOOD MAN BRAND nordstrom.com
    SHOP NOW

    $198 $119 ($79 off)

    Italian-made, supple suede and a modern minimalist design are a recipe for success.

    Vans ComfyCush Era
    Vans ComfyCush Era
    Vans
    SHOP NOW

    $70 $53 ($17off)

    A Southern California special, now even comfier and even more affordable.

    Adidas Hamburg
    Adidas Hamburg
    Adidas endclothing.com
    SHOP NOW

    $129 $65 ($64 off)

    Three stripes for half the price.

    Stepney Workers Club Dellow Corduroy Trainers
    Stepney Workers Club Dellow Corduroy Trainers
    Stepney Workers Club matchesfashion.com
    SHOP NOW

    $125 $87 ($38 off)

    Corduroy never looked so good.

    Best Deals on Face Masks

    Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask 3-Pack
    Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask 3-Pack
    levi.com
    SHOP NOW

    $15.00 $9.00 ($6.00 off)

    Reversible, so this 3-pack offers more than 3 styles. Use the code "BLUESTREAK" at checkout to get this deal.

    Western Rise StrongCore Merino Face Mask
    Western Rise StrongCore Merino Face Mask
    westernrise.com
    SHOP NOW

    $19.00 $15.20 ($3.80 off)

    Soft merino wool is a premium material worth investing in for looks and comfort — and to protect your nose from frigid winter winds.

    Steve Madden Combat Face Mask
    Steve Madden Combat Face Mask
    macys.com
    SHOP NOW

    $14.95 $9.99 ($4.96 off)

    This camo mask is way too stylish to make you blend in.

    Huckberry Merino Wool Face Mask
    Huckberry Merino Wool Face Mask
    Huckberry huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $12.00 $9.98 ($2.02 off)

    An affordable merino wool face mask from one of our favorite brands? Kind of a no-brainer.

    Old Navy Triple-Layer Face Masks Variety 5-Pack
    Old Navy Triple-Layer Face Masks Variety 5-Pack
    Old Navy oldnavy.gap.com
    $12.50
    SHOP NOW

    $12.50 $7.50 ($5.00 off)

    You can just get a 5-pack of basic, functional, affordable masks with different patterns from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

    Sweetums Signatures Cotton Face Mask 10-Pack
    Sweetums Signatures Cotton Face Mask 10-Pack
    Sweetums Signatures amazon.com
    SHOP NOW

    $16.99 $9.99 ($7.00 off)

    Don't overthink it, just get a 10-pack of black face masks for $10 from Amazon.

    Best J.Crew Deals

    Wallace & Barnes Sherpa Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
    Wallace & Barnes Sherpa Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
    Wallace & Barnes jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $158 $79 ($79 off)

    Toasty fleece to keep you alive and well through winter.

    J.Crew Double-knit Pullover Hoodie
    J.Crew Double-knit Pullover Hoodie
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $70 $35 ($35 off)

    Twice the hoodie at half the price basically means you're getting like four hoodies for one.

    J.Crew Stretch Corduroy Overshirt
    J.Crew Stretch Corduroy Overshirt
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $90 $45 ($45 off)

    One of our favorite cord shirts of the season.

    J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Jean
    J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Jean
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $98 $31 ($68 off)

    Blue jeans that are a cut above and a price below.

    J.Crew Fair Isle Socks
    J.Crew Fair Isle Socks
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    $25.00
    SHOP NOW

    $25 $13 ($12 off)

    'Tis the season for wintry socks.

    Greats Royale leather sneakers
    Greats Royale leather sneakers
    Greats jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $179 $75 ($104 off)

    Italian-made sneakers that go the extra mile and extra discount.

    J.Crew Ludlow Classic-fit Unstructured Suit Jacket
    J.Crew Ludlow Classic-fit Unstructured Suit Jacket
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $168 $60 ($108 off)

    The famed Ludlow suit jacket, now less than a hundred bucks.

    J.Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt
    J.Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $78 $16 ($72 off)

    Don't even try to convince us there's a better oxford shirt at this price.

    Pro-Keds Royal Lo Sneakers
    Pro-Keds Royal Lo Sneakers
    Keds jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $65 $55 ($10 off)

    Trust us when we say that there is a dope pair of sneakers on sale in this photo.

    J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Stretch Chino
    J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Stretch Chino
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $80 $17 ($63 off)

    J.Crew's chinos are a modern classic and you'd be wise to catch it at such a steep discount.

    Best Nordstrom Deals

    sperry gold cup moccasin slipper
    Sperry Gold Cup Moccasin Slipper

    nordstrom.com

    $110.00 $44.95 ($65.05 Off)

    Are you an American? Then you need a pair of Sperry's. Don't argue.

    new ballard trim fit flat front chino pants
    New Ballard Trim Fit Flat Front Chino Pants

    nordstrom.com

    $59.50 $29.75 ($29.75 Off)

    Available in five colors, these slim-fit chinos will keep you looking sharp.

    nordstrom trim fit non iron stretch dress shirt
    Nordstrom Trim Fit Non-Iron Stretch Dress Shirt

    nordstrom.com

    $69.50 $24.97 ($34.53 Off)

    Because no one would choose to have to iron a dress shirt.

    ultraboost x clima running shoe
    Adidas Ultraboost x Clima Running Shoe

    nordstrom.com

    $199.95 $99.98 ($99.97 Off)

    Could you imagine a more comfy-looking, moisture-wicking sneaker? We thought not.

    officine générale achille bomber jacket
    Officine Générale Achille Bomber Jacket

    nordstrom.com

    $650.00 $260.00 ($390.00 Off)

    Is there anything cooler that an all-black bomber jacket?

    bonobos slim fit floral dress shirt
    Bonobos Slim Fit Floral Dress Shirt

    nordstrom.com

    $128.00 $49.97 ($78.03 Off)

    Because real men wear floral.

    Best Vans Deals

    Vans Suede Sport Sneakers
    Vans Suede Sport Sneakers
    nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $60 $30 (50% off)
    Suede sneakers for 3o bucks? Hard to beat that...

    Vans Old Skool Sneakers
    Vans Old Skool Sneakers
    VANS nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $50 $30 (40% off)
    Old-school cool never goes out of style.

    Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On
    Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On
    Vans vans.com
    SHOP NOW

    $50 $30 (40% off)
    Add some color to your checkerboard.

    Vans 66 Supply Classic Slip-On
    Vans 66 Supply Classic Slip-On
    Vans vans.com
    SHOP NOW

    $55 $40 (27% off)
    Not your typical slip-ons.

    Vans Suede/Canvas Old Skool V
    Vans Suede/Canvas Old Skool V
    Vans vans.com
    SHOP NOW

    $55 $40 (20% off)
    Easy on, easy off.

    Vans Old Skool
    Vans Old Skool
    Vans zappos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $60 $48 (20% off)
    Don't sleep on this cool color.

    Best Nordstrom Rack Deals

    Ray-Ban Wayfarer
    Ray-Ban Wayfarer
    Ray-Ban nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $154 $70 (54% off)
    Iconic shades at rock-bottom prices.

    Barbour Bowden Quilted Jacket
    Barbour Bowden Quilted Jacket
    Barbour nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $300 $150 (50% off)
    Barbour does foul-weather outerwear right.

    Everlane Cashmere Sweater
    Everlane Cashmere Sweater
    Everlane nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $130 $65 (50% off)
    Grade-A cashmere priced like cotton.

    Allsaints Stow Low Top Sneaker
    Allsaints Stow Low Top Sneaker
    Allsaints nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $165 $70 (57% off)
    Minimalist leather sneakers don't have to break the bank.

    Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
    Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
    Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $285 $100 (64% off)
    When was the last time you saw Zegna for a bill?

    Frye Leather Briefcase
    Frye Leather Briefcase
    Frye nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $458 $124 (72% off)
    Now's a great time to invest in a solid briefcase.

    Ugg Olsen Moccasins
    Ugg Olsen Moccasins
    UGG nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $110 $70 (36% off)
    These make a great gift, too.

    Tumi Aidan Backpack
    Tumi Aidan Backpack
    Tumi nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $345 $170 (50% off)
    You rarely find Tumi discounted like this.

    Best Style Deals From Across the Web

    Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
    Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
    Hill City huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $158 $95 ($63 off)

    Your shirt jacket just got upgraded.

    Gap Rib Beanie
    Gap Rib Beanie
    gap gap.com
    SHOP NOW

    $20 $8 ($12 off)

    Don't you love it when beanie season and sale season converge?

    Grayers Paragon Quilted Featherweight Jacket
    Grayers Paragon Quilted Featherweight Jacket
    Grayers huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $165 $71 ($94 off)

    Pad on the savings.

    Uniqlo Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt
    Uniqlo Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt
    Uniqlo uniqlo.com
    SHOP NOW

    $30 $15 ($15 off)

    Are you kidding me? Fifteen dollars? This is why we love the 'Qlo.

    Sorel Cheyenne II Waterproof Lace-Up Boot
    Sorel Cheyenne II Waterproof Lace-Up Boot
    Sorel nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $155 $90 ($65 off)

    One of our favorite winter boots should be a part of your closet, especially at this price.

    Calvin KleinModal Boxer Brief - Pack of 2
    Calvin KleinModal Boxer Brief - Pack of 2
    Calvin Klein nordstromrack.com
    SHOP NOW

    $40 $20 ($20 off)

    Get your undies in a bunch, or specifically a pair.

    Burberry Halesowen Coat
    Burberry Halesowen Coat
    Burberry nordstromrack.com
    $899.97
    SHOP NOW

    $1890 $900 ($990 off)

    The other Burberry coat you really want.

    J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Blazer
    J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Blazer
    J.Crew jcrew.com
    SHOP NOW

    $298 $149 ($149 off)

    The suit that launched a thousand blogs.

    Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater
    Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater
    everlane everlane.com
    $58.00
    SHOP NOW

    $64 $42 ($22 off)

    Not sure if it's the color or the savings that's cheering us up.

    E. Tautz Contrast-stitch Straight-Leg Jeans
    E. Tautz Contrast-stitch Straight-Leg Jeans
    E. Tautz matchesfashion.com
    $129.00
    SHOP NOW

    $215 $129 ($86 off)

    This legendary British brand is giving American blue jeans a run for its money.

    Salomon XA-Pro Fusion ADV mesh trainers
    Salomon XA-Pro Fusion ADV mesh trainers
    Salomon matchesfashion.com
    SHOP NOW

    $220 $132 ($88 off)

    Well-built performance sneakers that elevate any fit.

    Madewell Corduroy Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt
    Madewell Corduroy Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt
    Madewell madewell.com
    SHOP NOW

    $98 $69 ($29 off)

    Madewell's known for denim, but damn do they make a good corduroy shirt.

    Wakeflex (Patnoflex Casual)
    Wakeflex (Patnoflex Casual)
    Astorflex huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $165 $78 ($87 off)

    Slip these on your feet before they slip right through your fingers.

    Don't Miss These Deals

    Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
    Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
    Mizuno
    SHOP NOW

    PRESENTED BY MIZUNO 

    Free Shipping with $75+ Order

    Right now, Mizuno is offering free shipping with your order of $75 or more. It's the perfect time to pick up the brand's ES21 golf wedges, which build up your effective short game — not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot.

    READ MORE

    Made In Chef Knife
    Made In Chef Knife
    madeincookware.com
    SHOP NOW

    $89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

    The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

    READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

    Sonos Move
    Sonos Move
    sonos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

    The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

    READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

    Our Place Always Pan
    Our Place Always Pan
    fromourplace.com
    SHOP NOW

    $145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

    A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

    Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
    Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
    wayfair.com
    SHOP NOW

    $737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

    Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

    READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

    Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
    Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
    drop.com
    SHOP NOW

    $129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

    These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

    READ OUR REVIEW

    BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
    BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
    bioliteenergy.com
    SHOP NOW

    $379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

    A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

    READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

    Parachute Quilt
    Parachute Quilt
    parachutehome.com
    SHOP NOW

    $219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

    If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

    Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
    Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
    wayfair.com
    SHOP NOW

    $380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

    It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

    READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

    Sonos Beam
    Sonos Beam
    sonos.com
    SHOP NOW

    $399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

    While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

    READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

    Theragun Elite
    Theragun Elite
    theragun.com
    SHOP NOW

    $399 $299 ($100 off)

    Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

    READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

    Adidas Ultraboost 20s
    Adidas Ultraboost 20s
    adidas.com
    SHOP NOW

    $180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

    The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

    READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

    Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
    Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
    huckberry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

    This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

    Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
    Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
    oxo.com
    SHOP NOW

    $170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

    If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

    READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

    Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
    Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
    backcountry.com
    SHOP NOW

    $199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

    Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

    READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

    Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
    Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
    brooklinen.com
    SHOP NOW

    $259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

    This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

    Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
    Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
    everlane.com
    SHOP NOW

    $68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

    Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

    Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
    Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
    madeincookware.com
    SHOP NOW

    $175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)

    Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

    READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

    Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
    Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
    fully.com
    SHOP NOW

    $559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

    For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

    The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
    The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
    taylorstitch.com
    SHOP NOW

    $168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)

    Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

    READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION