Sitewide Sales
Adidas: Save up to 50% off. Expires 11/30
AVI-8: 30% full-price watches. Valid while stocks last.
Billykirk: 35% off w/code BLACKFRIDAY35. Expires 11/3o
Biotherm: 30% off all orders or Up to 35% off + free gift on orders over $100. Expires 11/30
Bonobos: 30% off sitewide and free shipping with code FRIDAYWEEK. Expires 11/29
Brooks Brothers: Save up to 70% on clearance styles. Valid while stocks last.
Danner: Up to 25% off select Danner boots at REI. Expires 11/23
Drop: Up to 85% off select items. Valid while stocks last.
End: Save 20% on select items. Expires 11/30
Filson: Earn $50 promo code with purchase of $250, $150 promo code with purchase of $500. Codes valid 12/3 - 12/21. Expires 11/30
Freemans Sporting Club: Up to 20% off with code BFCM20!. Get $30 off when you spend over $250 with code BOGEY30! While stocks last.
G.H. Bass: 30% off plus free shipping. Expires 11/28
Hill City: Save 40% off on everything. Expires 1/1
J. Crew: Save up to 60% off gift ideas. Valid while stocks last.
Keen: Up to 50% off select styles of outdoor-ready footwear. Expires 11/26
Levi's: Save 40% off and get free shipping w/ code BLUESTREAK. Expires 11/28
L.L. Bean: 15% off sitewide w/ code BEAN15 for pre-Black Friday. Expires 11/18
Luminox: Up to 40% off watches. Expires 11/30
Macy's: Save 20% on your entire purchase with code BLKFRI. Expires 11/28
Mondaine: Up to 40% off watches. GP readers get an addditional 10% off w/ code GPBLACK10. Expires 11/30
Nisolo: Save 25% sitewide with code EXTRA25. Expires 11/30
ONS: Up to 50% off select styles w/code BLACKFRIDAY. Expires 11/30
Outerknown: Up to 60% off warehouse sale. Save on sustainable style basics and pro-approved swim trunks. Valid while stocks last
Patagonia: Up to 50% off web specials sale. Valid while stocks last
Persol: Up to 50% off select styles.
Raen: Save 40% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Ray-Ban: Up to 50% off select styles.
Richer Poorer: Save 30% off sitewide and additional 30% off sale items. Expires 11/30
Spinnaker: Up to 30% full-pried watches. Valid while stocks last.
Taylor Stitch: 20% off + $20 credit. Expires 11/29
Tommy John: 25% off orders $100+. Expires 11/28
Uniqlo: 50% off select items. Valid while stocks last.
Verishop: 25% off full priced clothing with the code HOLIDAY. Expires 12/1
Urban Outfitters: Save up to 70%. Valid while stocks last.
Western Rise: Up to 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Zero Halliburton: Save up to 30%. Expires 12/27
Best Deals on Boots
$400 $280 (30% off)
This classic moc-toe style from Wolverine has a sleeker silhouette than other chunky work boots.
$220 $132 (40% off)
It's hard to beat the value here. A well-made, Goodyear-welted Chelsea boot for under $150? These will be gone soon.
$139 $118 (15% off)
These are iconic for a reason. What's more, they're hardly ever on sale.
$298 $240 (19% off)
When you want the silhouette of a Chelsea boot without the elastic.
$420 $294 (30% off)
These hefty moc-toe boots feature a rich suede upper and substantial lug sole.
$175 $94 (46% off)
Boots for people who don't like boots.
$140 $80 (42% off)
The comfort and warmth of Ugg, with a modern hiker shape.
$155 $90 (41% off)
When you like Bean boots, but you really like suede.
$160 $95 (40% off)
Solid Chelsea boots for under $100 — enough said.
Best Suit and Blazer Deals
$1298.00 $129.50 ($168.50 off)
Versatile and comfortable, this unstructured blazer from J. Crew is cut in a wool herringbone fabric from England's Abraham Moon mill.
$198 $107.98 ($90.02 Off)
Built with a bit of stretch for the office or out on the town, the Field Blazer is super breathable and features hidden pockets for valuables.
$799 $395.79 ($403.21 Off)
Designed with dense tonal checks crafted from virgin wool, this Boss suit is cut in a regular fit with extra room through the chest and body for comfort.
Best Cole Haan Deals
$320.00 $134.97 ($185.03 Off) $180.00 $90.00 ($90.00 Off)
Just look at that knit upper. How damn comfortable does that look?
$130.00 $65.00 ($65.00 Off)
Nubuck upper, tonal stitching, texture-covered footbed. And it's oh-so-colorful colorful!
Best Bonobos Deals
$498.00 $278.00 ($220.00 off)
Just a warm wool topcoat and absolutely the look you want this winter. (Also in Charcoal Herringbone)
$400.00 $250.00 ($150.00 off)
An absolutely sharp-looking suit jacket in Italian wool and a not-boring color.
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
A little bit of stretch and a lot of color, size and fit options make these jeans a solid choice.
$78.00 $48.00 ($30.00 off)
A rugby shirt is a great-looking way to top off winter layering.
$750.00 $348.00 ($402.00 off)
This is a great deal on a full suit, which you'll need for non-Zoom meetings soon enough.
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
You need another pair of chinos, and you can find the right ones here for over 50% off.
$168.00 $48.00 ($120.00 off)
Bombers never go out of style, and this one's deeply discounted in blue and black versions.
$88.00 $58.00 ($30.00 off)
This flannel shirt is so versatile it's ridiculous.
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
Great daily dress pants available in a range of versions and sizes.
Best Levi's Deals
$98 $39.20 ($58.80 Off)
Levi's took its original 1967 jean jacket and added a cozy sherpa lining.
$79.50 $31.80 ($47.70 Off)
Just a durable, button-up work shirt that fits true to size.
$69.50 $29.80 ($39.70 Off)
Slim and tailored-looking, these 512s feature 1% Elastene for just the right amount of stretch.
$25.00 $10.00 ($15.00 Off)
Just a dope archival logo shirt with a soft jersey feel.
$69.50 $29.80 ($39.70 Off)
A slim-fit version of the classic, long-sleeve denim Western shirt, with two chest pockets.
$15 $6 ($9 Off)
If you have to wear a mask, you may as well be classy about it.
Best L.L. Bean Deals
$99 $70 (20% off)
If you don't have a warm fleece jacket for winter, don't sleep on this one.
$30 $20 (33% off)
Never a bad thing to have another tee — and at this price, you can get one for someone else you know, too.
$89 $65 (27% off)
This full-zip sweater is made from organic cotton so it's easy to wash and care for. Wear it like your favorite overshirt or light jacket.
$65 $55 (15% off)
Cords are a cool-weather staple and it's hard to beat the price or fit of these.
Best Everlane Deals
$98 $69 ($29 Off)
This is the sneaker for those who truly care about their impact on the environment.
$78 $46 ($32 Off)
Wear 'em to dinner. Wear 'em to the office. (Oh wait, what office?)
$30 $18 ($12 Off)
Because everybody needs a great t-shirt.
$48 $31 ($17 Off)
Just buy 'em now so you'll have 'em to wear on the first post-COVID 19 vacation.
$50 $30 ($20 Off)
Doesn't this thing look comfy? A ribbed twill exterior and smooth interior ensure it will be.
Best Backpack and Bag Deals
$55.00 $27.50 ($27.50 off)
We can attest that the our own Gear Patrol Tote 2.0 is a truly great bag for commuting and other life adventures.
$229.00 $149.98 ($79.02 off)
Rugged outdoor-oriented durability and good looks make for a perfect urban backpack.
$598.00 $254.97 ($343.03 off)
The Frye Company has been making leather boots since 1863, and they make a damn attractive leather bag too.
$139.00 $90.00 ($49.00 0ff)
We partnered with Topo Designs on this cool backpack tote.
Best Watch and Watch Accessory Deals
$690.00 $415.00 ($275.00 off)
This badass quartz dive watch is authorized for navy use (ANU). More Luminox watches are also up to 40% off.
$300.00 $180.00 ($120.00 off)
A great example of Mondaine's award-winning design. Many more are on sale for up to 40% off. GP readers get an additional 10% off w/ code GPBLACK10.
$625.00 $312.50 ($312.50 off)
Victorinox's INOX is famously indestructible and is the perfect outdoor watch.
$119.00 $38.56 ($80.44 off)
A modern interpretation of a classic, the MK1 chronograph has a lightweight aluminum case in a brown hue.
$900.00 $449.97 ($450.03 off)
Detroit-based Shinola combines the brand's sleek design sense and an American can-do-it-ness in this 43mm quartz chronograph.
$589.05 $373.99 ($215.06 off)
An absolute legend of affordable, robust dive watches, the Seiko SKX007 offers a hell of a value.
$295.00 $199.00 ($96.00 off)
Powered by Google's Wear OS, here's one of the smartest-looking smartwatches out there.
$35.00 $17.50 ($17.50 off)
Still one of the most affordable watches worth getting (or giving).
$650.00 $468.00 ($182.00 off)
With solar charging, radio synching and a range of functions, this is one serious watch.
Best Deals on Jeans
$60 $36 ($24 off)
The original is tough to beat, even over a century later. If you're unsure which jeans to get. Just get this. READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BEST JEANS TO BUY
$129 $70 ($59 off)
The absolute best value jean on the market and one of our 100 best products of the year.
$70 $42 ($28 off)
The only jean within the Levi's canon to usurp the 501's crown, this is the slim jean to get.
$158 $79 ($79 off)
J.Crew's uber popular 484 delivers the right amount of slim in a perfectly-washed fabric.
$68 $34 ($34 off)
One of the most eco-friendly jeans on the market is also a great deal.
$118 $83 ($35 off)
Enter the code 'VERRYMERRY' at checkout for a good deal.
$268 $161 ($107 off)
PRPS is credited among denimheads for popularizing high-end Japanese denim to the U.S.
$265 $186 ($79 off)
A.P.C.'s modern minimalist jeans are among the first options for those looking to graduate from basic jeans.
$228 $114 ($114 off)
Todd Snyder's well-built jeans can hang with the best of the selvedge crowd.
$88 $44 ($44 off)
The other big name in denim is offering up some big savings.
$225 $125 ($110 off)
Made in Japan jeans shouldn't cost this little. And yet...
Best Deals on Socks and Underwear
$35.00 $16.00 ($19.00 off)
These Welsh-made socks scream quality and taste.
$14.90 $ 9.90 ($5.00 off)
The most comfortable underwear on the market, bar none.
$19.50 $9.00 ($10.00 off)
Socks: not just mom gifts anymore. A range of color options available.
$30.00 $14.97 ($15.03 off)
Warm and snug wool-blend socks in a great color. Three pairs of 'em.
Mix it up with a couple styles of comfy boxer briefs.
$44.50 $26.70 ($17.80 off)
Low-rise, so they don't stick out the top of your pants.
$18.00 $9.00 ($9.00 off)
Gear Patrol partnered with American Trench on some socks that you're going to love.
Best Deals on Sneakers
$150 $105 ($45 off)
Environmentally friendly sneakers can also be economically friendly.
$98 $69 ($29 off)
Premium leather, classic styling and an eye-popping price.
$79 $59 ($20 off)
Converse's retro sneaker is an upgrade in every way. This time, save for the price.
$450 $225 ($225 off)
Don't fear the sneaker.
$90 $67 ($23 off)
This throwback of Nike's mega-popular Killshot is just what the doctor ordered.
$250 $175 ($75 off)
The French technical shoe brand is great on or off the trails.
$198 $119 ($79 off)
Italian-made, supple suede and a modern minimalist design are a recipe for success.
$70 $53 ($17off)
A Southern California special, now even comfier and even more affordable.
$129 $65 ($64 off)
Three stripes for half the price.
$125 $87 ($38 off)
Corduroy never looked so good.
Best Deals on Face Masks
$15.00 $9.00 ($6.00 off)
Reversible, so this 3-pack offers more than 3 styles. Use the code "BLUESTREAK" at checkout to get this deal.
$19.00 $15.20 ($3.80 off)
Soft merino wool is a premium material worth investing in for looks and comfort — and to protect your nose from frigid winter winds.
$14.95 $9.99 ($4.96 off)
This camo mask is way too stylish to make you blend in.
$12.00 $9.98 ($2.02 off)
An affordable merino wool face mask from one of our favorite brands? Kind of a no-brainer.
$12.50 $7.50 ($5.00 off)
You can just get a 5-pack of basic, functional, affordable masks with different patterns from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.
$16.99 $9.99 ($7.00 off)
Don't overthink it, just get a 10-pack of black face masks for $10 from Amazon.
Best J.Crew Deals
$158 $79 ($79 off)
Toasty fleece to keep you alive and well through winter.
$70 $35 ($35 off)
Twice the hoodie at half the price basically means you're getting like four hoodies for one.
$90 $45 ($45 off)
One of our favorite cord shirts of the season.
$98 $31 ($68 off)
Blue jeans that are a cut above and a price below.
$25 $13 ($12 off)
'Tis the season for wintry socks.
$179 $75 ($104 off)
Italian-made sneakers that go the extra mile and extra discount.
$168 $60 ($108 off)
The famed Ludlow suit jacket, now less than a hundred bucks.
$78 $16 ($72 off)
Don't even try to convince us there's a better oxford shirt at this price.
$65 $55 ($10 off)
Trust us when we say that there is a dope pair of sneakers on sale in this photo.
$80 $17 ($63 off)
J.Crew's chinos are a modern classic and you'd be wise to catch it at such a steep discount.
Best Nordstrom Deals
$110.00 $44.95 ($65.05 Off)
Are you an American? Then you need a pair of Sperry's. Don't argue.
$59.50 $29.75 ($29.75 Off)
Available in five colors, these slim-fit chinos will keep you looking sharp.
$69.50 $24.97 ($34.53 Off)
Because no one would choose to have to iron a dress shirt.
$199.95 $99.98 ($99.97 Off)
Could you imagine a more comfy-looking, moisture-wicking sneaker? We thought not.
$650.00 $260.00 ($390.00 Off)
Is there anything cooler that an all-black bomber jacket?
$128.00 $49.97 ($78.03 Off)
Because real men wear floral.
Best Vans Deals
$60 $30 (50% off)
Suede sneakers for 3o bucks? Hard to beat that...
$50 $30 (40% off)
Old-school cool never goes out of style.
$50 $30 (40% off)
Add some color to your checkerboard.
$55 $40 (27% off)
Not your typical slip-ons.
$55 $40 (20% off)
Easy on, easy off.
$60 $48 (20% off)
Don't sleep on this cool color.
Best Nordstrom Rack Deals
$154 $70 (54% off)
Iconic shades at rock-bottom prices.
$300 $150 (50% off)
Barbour does foul-weather outerwear right.
$130 $65 (50% off)
Grade-A cashmere priced like cotton.
$165 $70 (57% off)
Minimalist leather sneakers don't have to break the bank.
$285 $100 (64% off)
When was the last time you saw Zegna for a bill?
$458 $124 (72% off)
Now's a great time to invest in a solid briefcase.
$110 $70 (36% off)
These make a great gift, too.
$345 $170 (50% off)
You rarely find Tumi discounted like this.
Best Style Deals From Across the Web
$158 $95 ($63 off)
Your shirt jacket just got upgraded.
$20 $8 ($12 off)
Don't you love it when beanie season and sale season converge?
$165 $71 ($94 off)
Pad on the savings.
$30 $15 ($15 off)
Are you kidding me? Fifteen dollars? This is why we love the 'Qlo.
$155 $90 ($65 off)
One of our favorite winter boots should be a part of your closet, especially at this price.
$40 $20 ($20 off)
Get your undies in a bunch, or specifically a pair.
$1890 $900 ($990 off)
The other Burberry coat you really want.
$298 $149 ($149 off)
The suit that launched a thousand blogs.
$64 $42 ($22 off)
Not sure if it's the color or the savings that's cheering us up.
$215 $129 ($86 off)
This legendary British brand is giving American blue jeans a run for its money.
$220 $132 ($88 off)
Well-built performance sneakers that elevate any fit.
$98 $69 ($29 off)
Madewell's known for denim, but damn do they make a good corduroy shirt.
$165 $78 ($87 off)
Slip these on your feet before they slip right through your fingers.
Don't Miss These Deals
Free Shipping with $75+ Order
Right now, Mizuno is offering free shipping with your order of $75 or more. It's the perfect time to pick up the brand's ES21 golf wedges, which build up your effective short game — not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.