Sitewide Sales
A.P.C.: Save up to 50% on select products at Mr Porter. Expires 11/30
Adidas: Save up to 50% off. Expires 11/30
Ariat: Up to 25% off select styles. Expires 12/1
AVI-8: 30% full-price watches. Valid while stocks last.
Battenwear: 20% off w/code BATTENSGIVING20. Expires 11/30
Billykirk: 35% off w/code BLACKFRIDAY35. Expires 11/30
Biotherm: 30% off all orders or up to 35% off + free gift on orders over $100. Expires 11/30
Birdwell: Save 30% on select items at Mr Porter. Expires 11/30
Bob's Watches: Save up to $400 on luxury watches. Expires 11/30
Bonobos: 30% off sitewide and free shipping with code SLEIGHFUL. Expires 11/30
B&R Bands: 20% off watch straps w/ code CYBER2020. Expires 11/30
Brooks Brothers: Save up to 70% on clearance styles. Valid while stocks last.
Carhartt WIP: Save up to 50% on select styles at Mr Porter. Expires 11/30
Chaco: Save up to 70% off sale styles w/ code SALE35. Expires 11/30
Christopher Ward: Save 15% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY. Expires 12/3
Clarks: 50% off purchase w/code CYBER. Expires 11/30
Corridor: Save 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off all past seasons. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY2020 for 30% off your entire order including all sale and full-priced items. Expires 11/30
COS: 30% off with code CYBER30. Expires 11/30
Danner: Up to 20% off select Danner boots at Huckberryt.
Expires 11/30
Drop: Up to 85% off select items. Valid while stocks last.
East Dane: 20% off your order over $200 w/code CYBER20. Expires 11/30
End: Save 20% on select items. Expires 11/30
Filson: Earn $50 promo code with purchase of $250, $150 promo code with purchase of $500. Codes valid 12/3 - 12/21. Expires 11/30
Freemans Sporting Club: Up to 20% off with code BFCM20!. Get $30 off when you spend over $250 with code BOGEY30! While stocks last.
G.H. Bass: 35% off plus free shipping with code CYBER. Expires 11/30
Hill City: Save 50% off on everything. Expires 1/1
Huckberry: Save up to 60% on select items. Expires 11/30
J. Crew: Save 50% plus extra 10% off with the code CYBER. Valid while stocks last.
J.Crew Factory: 60-70% off everything + extra 15% off with code POWERUP. Expires 11/2
Jomers: 35% off final sale w/ code FINALSALE. Valid while stocks last.
Keen: Up to 50% off select styles of outdoor-ready footwear. Valid while stocks last.
Levi's: Save 40% off and get free shipping w/ code CYBER. Expires 11/30
L.L. Bean: 15% off sitewide w/ code THANKS15. Expires 12/1
Luminox: Up to 40% off watches. Use code BFCM10 for extra 10% off. Expires 11/30
Macy's: Various sales running sitewide; free shipping on order $25+ through 1/31/21.
Macy's: Save 32% on select Seiko watches. Expires 11/30
Malin + Goetz: Free Essentials Kit starting on orders of $100+. Use code CYBER 20. Expires 11/30
MaskUp: Additional 30% off with code BLACK30.
Mondaine: Up to 40% off watches. Get an addditional 10% off w/ code BFCM10. Expires 11/30
Mott & Bow: 20% off sitewide, and free shipping on orders of $15-+ w/ code cm20. Expires 11/30
Mr Porter: Save up to 50% on select items. Expires 12/1
Nike: 25% off selectstyles with code CYBER25. Expires 12/1
Nisolo: Save 20% sitewide with code HOLIDAY20. Expires 11/30
Nordstrom Rack: Save up to 85% on watches. Valid while supplies last
ONS: Up to 50% off select styles w/code CYBERONS. Expires 11/30
Outerknown: Up to 70% off warehouse sale. Use code FREESHIP for 30% off sitewide. Valid while stocks last. 30% off regular priced items. Expires 11/30
Patagonia: Up to 50% off web specials sale. Valid while stocks last
Peepers: 30% off regular priced items. Valid while stocks last.
Persol: Up to 50% off select styles. Expires 11/30
Raen: Save up to 70% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Ray-Ban: Up to 50% off select styles. Expires 11/30
Richer Poorer: Save 30% off sitewide and additional 30% off sale items. Expires 11/30
Saks Fifth Avenue: Save up to 75% on select styles. Expires 11/30
Saxx Underwear: A rare sale from the brand, with everything discounted 20-40%.
Spinnaker: Up to 30% full-pried watches with code BLACKOUT30. Expires 11/30
Taylor Stitch: 30% off + $30 credit. Expires 11/29
Timex: 30% off w/ code CYBER30. Expires 11/30
The Elder Statesman: Save up to 50% on select items at Mr Porter. Expires 11/30
Tommy John: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Troubadour: Select items on sale. Valid while stocks last.
Uniqlo: Select items on sale. Expires 11/30.
Verishop: 25% off full priced clothing plus 10% off select styles with the code HOLIDAY. Expires 12/1
Vince: 30% off sitewide. Expires 12/1
Vitabrid: 40% off sitewide plus free shipping. Expires 12/5
Urban Outfitters: $10 off orders of $50; $50 off $150; $75 off $200. Expires 11/30
Western Rise: Up to 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Wolverine: 25% off select styles HOLIDEAL. Expires 11/30
Zappos: Up to 40% off select styles. Expires 12/1
Zero Halliburton: Save up to 30%.
Best Deals on Boots
$139 $118 (15% off)
These are iconic for a reason. What's more, they're hardly ever on sale.
$220 $132 (40% off)
It's hard to beat the value here. A well-made, Goodyear-welted Chelsea boot for under $150? These will be gone soon.
$389 $279 (28% off)
Rugged boots for the field that, designed for days of walking.
$348 $261 (25% off)
These chukkas were designed for the dirt.
$370 $278 (25% off)
Damn good hikers from a top-trusted outdoor brand.
$400 $280 (30% off)
This classic moc-toe style from Wolverine has a sleeker silhouette than other chunky work boots.
$420 $294 (30% off)
These hefty moc-toe boots feature a rich suede upper and substantial lug sole.
$175 $94 (46% off)
Boots for people who don't like boots.
$140 $80 (42% off)
The comfort and warmth of Ugg, with a modern hiker shape.
$155 $90 (41% off)
When you like Bean boots, but you really like suede.
$160 $95 (40% off)
Solid Chelsea boots for under $100 — enough said.
Best Suit and Blazer Deals
$298.00 $67.50 ($230.50 off)
Versatile and comfortable, this unstructured blazer from J. Crew is cut in a wool herringbone fabric from England's Abraham Moon mill.
$1,098.00 $549.00 ($549.00 Off)
Made in the USA from Italian fabric, this tailored, Regent fit two-piece suit is sharp and classic.
$129.90 $59.90 ($70.00 Off)
Crafted from premium Super 110s with added stretch, this blazer is perfect for everything from Zoom meetings to travel.
$198 $98.98 ($99.02 Off)
Built with a bit of stretch for the office or out on the town, the Field Blazer is super breathable and features hidden pockets for valuables.
$799 $399.97 ($399.03 Off)
Designed with dense tonal checks crafted from virgin wool, this Boss suit is cut in a regular fit with extra room through the chest and body for comfort.
Best Filson Deals
$398 $279 (30% off)
Good for hunting or long days on your feet.
$150 $110 (27% off)
Fill it with tools, groceries or other necessities — it packs flat when not in use.
$115 $86 (25% off)
It's hard to beat this rugged plaid shirt.
$348 $244 (30% off)
A well-made service boot with durable rough-out leather.
$295 $175 (41% off)
Good for weekends away.
$130 $91 (30% off)
Understated warmth for the cooler months ahead.
Best Cole Haan Deals
$320.00 $127.47 ($192.53 Off)
Looking for a chukka but want something more refined? Go for this calf leather version.
$180.00 $90.00 ($90.00 Off)
Just look at that knit upper. How damn comfortable does that look?
$130.00 $65.00 ($65.00 Off)
Nubuck upper, tonal stitching, texture-covered footbed. And it's oh-so-colorful colorful!
$320.00 $127.47 ($192.53 Off)
Calf leather. Cushioned footbed. Leather forefoot pad. What more could you want out of a great Chelsea boot?
$150.00 $75.00 ($75.00 Off)
A comfy, sporty Oxford with injection-molded outsole and rubber heel and forefoot pods.
Best Uniqlo Deals
$30 $15 ($15 off)
All-cotton flannel, brushed to perfection.
$30 $20 ($10 off)
Why carry a scarf around when you can have one built into your sweater?
$150 $100 ($50 off)
A classic coat like this should be a part of everyone's wardrobe.
$50 $40 ($10 off)
In accordance with the season, get yourself a pair of cords.
$40 $30 ($10 off)
One of our favorite crewneck sweatshirts also comes in a hoodie.
$70 $60 ($10 off)
Pad on the savings.
$40 $30 ($10 off)
Lambswool doesn't get any more affordable than this.
$50 $30 ($20 off)
Windproof, but not sale proof.
Best Outerknown Deals
$148 $104 (30% off)
A daily staple that you're never going to want to take off.
$30 $21 (30% off)
Masks are going to be in our lives for a while, so you might as well pick up some that you like.
$88 $62 (30% off)
This responsibly-made crewneck is perfect for a day working from home.
$145 $102 (30% off)
The Apex, Kelly Slater's signature trunks, were tested around the world to create the most high-performance suit you can get.
$225 $158 (30% off)
With cozy sherpa lining and always-in-style corduroy on the outside, this jacket will be your go-to all winter long.
$118 $83 (30% off)
Pair these with the Sur Sweatshirt for the a comfy, sustainably-made WFH fit.
$128 $90 (30% off)
The S.E.A. jeans, made at one of the best denim factories in the world, are guaranteed for life.
$198 $139 (30% off)
Bundle up on the beach or by the fire with this heavyweight, high-pile fleece.
Best Bonobos Deals
$498.00 $278.00 ($220.00 off)
Just a warm wool topcoat and absolutely the look you want this winter. (Also in Charcoal Herringbone)
$400.00 $150.00 ($250.00 off)
An absolutely sharp-looking suit jacket in Italian wool and a not-boring color. Use promo code SLEIGHFUL
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
A little bit of stretch and a lot of color, size and fit options make these jeans a solid choice.
$78.00 $29.00 ($49.00 off)
A rugby shirt is a great-looking way to top off winter layering. A great deal w/ code SLEIGHFUL
$750.00 $348.00 ($402.00 off)
This is a great deal on a full suit, which you'll need for non-Zoom meetings soon enough.
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
You need another pair of chinos, and you can find the right ones here for over 50% off.
$168.00 $48.00 ($120.00 off)
Bombers never go out of style, and this one's deeply discounted in blue and black versions.
$88.00 $35.00 ($53.00 off)
This flannel shirt is so versatile it's ridiculous, and so is the deal w/ promo code SLEIGHFUL
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
Great daily dress pants available in a range of versions and sizes.
Best Levi's Deals
$98 $49.99 ($48.01 Off)
Levi's took its original 1967 jean jacket and added a cozy sherpa lining.
$79.50 $47.70 ($31.80 Off)
Just a durable, button-up work shirt that fits true to size.
$69.50 $41.70 ($27.80 Off)
Slim and tailored-looking, these 512s feature 1% Elastene for just the right amount of stretch.
$25.00 $15.00 ($10.00 Off)
Just a dope archival logo shirt with a soft jersey feel.
$69.50 $41.70 ($27.80 Off)
A slim-fit version of the classic, long-sleeve denim Western shirt, with two chest pockets.
$15 $9 ($6 Off)
If you have to wear a mask, you may as well be classy about it.
Best Seiko Deals
$295.00 $200.60 ($94.40 Off)
One of the most attractive, absolute best values in mechanical watches, hands down.
$525.00 $393.00 ($132.00 Off)
Arnold Schwarzenegger wore it in multiple '80s action movies. Watches don't get more badass.
$550.00 $412.50 ($137.50 Off)
The Seiko "Turtle" is one of the best affordable dive watches — ever. This one is made for the diving association PADI.
$275.00 $187.00 ($88.00 Off)
Smaller (40mm) than the Seiko 5 Sports dive style models, this field watch is equally as value-packed but more toned down and versatile.
$525.00 $393.75 ($131.25 Off)
The "Samurai" is a classic, offering a unique look and Seiko's famous bang-for-buck.
$295.00 $200.60 ($94.40 Off)
You're going to crush the look when you match this to a holiday sweater. And you'll love it the rest of the year, too.
$550.00 $412.50 ($137.50 Off)
The new "Arnie" with a refreshed design and khaki colors is one of the coolest quartz watches released this year.
$450.00 $306.00 ($144.00 Off)
The great dress or everyday automatic watch you've been wanting is right here.
$595.00 $446.25 ($148.75 Off)
Based on the original "Turtle" but refined and upgraded with premium features like sapphire crystal. Equally amazing value.
Best L.L. Bean Deals
$99 $70 (20% off)
If you don't have a warm fleece jacket for winter, don't sleep on this one.
$50 $13 (74% off)
They're practically giving away these jeans.
$30 $20 (33% off)
Never a bad thing to have another tee — and at this price, you can get one for someone else you know, too.
$89 $65 (27% off)
This full-zip sweater is made from organic cotton so it's easy to wash and care for. Wear it like your favorite overshirt or light jacket.
$55 $40 (27% off)
If you don't have a pair of cords for winter, get these.
Best Everlane Deals
$98 $49 ($49 Off)
This is the sneaker for those who truly care about their impact on the environment.
$78 $46 ($32 Off)
Wear 'em to dinner. Wear 'em to the office. (Oh wait, what office?)
$30 $15 ($15 Off)
Because everybody needs a great t-shirt.
$48 $31 ($17 Off)
Just buy 'em now so you'll have 'em to wear on the first post-COVID 19 vacation.
$130 $98 ($32 Off)
Who doesn't love an ultra-comfy cashmere sweater?
$98 74 ($24 Off)
For when we can travel on weekends again.
Best Taylor Stitch Deals
$148 $104 (30% off)
Perfect for layering, this shirt is going to be one of the most versatile pieces you have.
$348 $244 (30% off)
These handsome boots are made with waterproof suede and will probably outlive you.
$128 $90 (30% off)
The Camp Pant is cut to give you some room while maintaining the good looks of a well-tailored pant.
$348 $244 (30% off)
This Chelsea boot will only get better with time and hard work.
$98 $69 (30% off)
This wardrobe staple is comfy right out of the box and will never let you down.
$998 $699 (30% off)
Buy this jacket and it will be in your family for generations.
$248 $174 (30% off)
Taylor Stitch's staple chore coat gets an upgrade with this charcoal wool colorway.
$228 $160 (30% off)
A trucker jacket is a timeless silhouette that every guy needs in his closet.
$228 $160 (30% off)
Made from 100% merino wool, this sweater will keep you cozy all winter long.
Best Backpack and Bag Deals
$494.00 $335.00 ($159.00 off)
This badass Tumi backpack is probably worth investing in.
$395.00 $295.00 ($100.00 off)
Rugged outdoor-oriented durability and good looks make for a perfect urban backpack.
$498.00 $189.97 ($308.03 off)
It's functionally and stylistically versatile.
$139.00 $90.00 ($49.00 0ff)
We partnered with Topo Designs on this cool backpack tote.
Best Watch and Watch Accessory Deals
$625.00 $250.00 ($375.00 off)
Victorinox's INOX is famously indestructible and is the perfect outdoor watch.
$119.00 $38.56 ($80.44 off)
A modern interpretation of a classic, the MK1 chronograph has a lightweight aluminum case in a brown hue.
$589.05 $399.99 ($189.06 off)
An absolute legend of affordable, robust dive watches, the Seiko SKX007 offers a hell of a value.
$295.00 $199.00 ($96.00 off)
Powered by Google's Wear OS, here's one of the smartest-looking smartwatches out there.
$650.00 $442.00 ($208.00 off)
With solar charging, radio synching and a range of functions, this is one serious watch.
$79.99 $63.99 ($16.00 off)
One of our favorite racing-style watch straps is on sale today, along with everything else at B&R Bands, for 20% off w/ promo code cyber2020.
Best Deals on Jeans
$60 $36 ($24 off)
The original is tough to beat, even over a century later. If you're unsure which jeans to get. Just get this. READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BEST JEANS TO BUY
$129 $70 ($59 off)
The absolute best value jean on the market and one of our 100 best products of the year.
$128 $90 ($38 off)
With organic cotton denim made in a B Corp denim factory, these blue jeans are some of the greenest on the planet.
$98 $69 ($29 off)
Save that twenty bucks to stuff these five-pockets.
$70 $42 ($28 off)
The only jean within the Levi's canon to usurp the 501's crown, this is the slim jean to get.
$158 $71 ($87 off)
J.Crew's uber popular 484 delivers the right amount of slim in a perfectly-washed fabric.
$68 $34 ($34 off)
One of the most eco-friendly jeans on the market is also a great deal.
$295 $207 ($88 off)
At some point, every budding denimhead has to graduate to Japanese denim. Consider this one your graduation present.
$118 $83 ($35 off)
Enter the code 'THXINTERNET' at checkout for a good deal.
$520 $364 ($156 off)
If all these denim options so far were a little too, uh, sober, there's this trippy pair from cult brand Our Legacy.
$268 $121 ($147 off)
PRPS is credited among denimheads for popularizing high-end Japanese denim to the U.S.
$265 $186 ($79 off)
A.P.C.'s modern minimalist jeans are among the first options for those looking to graduate from basic jeans.
$228 $114 ($114 off)
Todd Snyder's well-built jeans can hang with the best of the selvedge crowd.
$88 $44 ($44 off)
The other big name in denim is offering up some big savings.
$225 $125 ($110 off)
Made in Japan jeans shouldn't cost this little. And yet...
Best Mr Porter Deals
$480 $336 ($144 off)
A pair of made-in-Italy sunglasses fit for a king.
$175 $123 ($52 off)
Your jeans will forgive you.
$400 $280 ($120 off)
Goodyear-welted, full-grain leather, a fat lugged sole and even fatter discount.
$255 $179 ($76 off)
Don't let the in-house label fool you. Mr P. is one of the best brands out there.
$120 $84 ($36 off)
Often imitated, never beaten.
$240 $168 ($72 off)
A scarf as good as this makes a blistery winter actually kinda enjoyable.
Best Deals on Socks and Underwear
$35.00 $16.00 ($19.00 off)
These Welsh-made socks scream quality and taste.
$14.90 $ 9.90 ($5.00 off)
The most comfortable underwear on the market, bar none.
$19.50 $9.00 ($10.00 off)
Socks: not just mom gifts anymore. A range of color options available.
$30.00 $14.97 ($15.03 off)
Warm and snug wool-blend socks in a great color. Three pairs of 'em.
$32.50 $12.97 ($19.53 off)
Mix it up with a couple styles of comfy boxer briefs.
$44.50 $22.25 ($22.25 off)
Low-rise, so they don't stick out the top of your pants.
Best Deals on Sneakers
$150 $105 ($45 off)
Environmentally friendly sneakers can also be economically friendly.
$98 $49 ($49 off)
Premium leather, classic styling and an eye-popping price.
$79 $59 ($20 off)
Converse's retro sneaker is an upgrade in every way. This time, save for the price.
$450 $225 ($225 off)
Don't fear the sneaker.
$90 $59 ($31 off)
This throwback of Nike's mega-popular Killshot is just what the doctor ordered.
$250 $175 ($75 off)
The French technical shoe brand is great on or off the trails.
$198 $89 ($109 off)
Italian-made, supple suede and a modern minimalist design are a recipe for success.
$70 $63 ($7 off)
A Southern California special, now even comfier and even more affordable.
$129 $65 ($64 off)
Three stripes for half the price.
$125 $87 ($38 off)
Corduroy never looked so good.
Best Deals on Face Masks
$30.00 $20.00 ($10.00 off)
West-Coast vibes. 30% off site-wide at Outerknown and free shipping w/ code FREESHIP
$19.00 $15.20 ($3.80 off)
Soft merino wool is a premium material worth investing in for looks and comfort — and to protect your nose from frigid winter winds.
$14.95 $9.99 ($4.96 off)
This camo mask is way too stylish to make you blend in.
$12.50 $6.25 ($6.25 off)
You can just get a 5-pack of basic, functional, affordable masks with different patterns from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.
$20.00 $17.98 ($2.02 off)
A two-pack of warm, breathable, luxurious merino wool masks from one of our favorite brands.
Best J.Crew Deals
$158 $71 ($87 off)
Toasty fleece to keep you alive and well through winter.
$70 $32 ($38 off)
Twice the hoodie at half the price basically means you're getting like four hoodies for one.
$90 $41 ($49 off)
One of our favorite cord shirts of the season.
$25 $12 ($13 off)
'Tis the season for wintry socks.
$148 $67 ($81 off)
Who says your sweatshirt has to be boring.
$198 $89 ($109 off)
All the fleece you need.
Best Nordstrom Deals
$59.50 $22.31 ($37.19 Off)
Available in five colors, these slim-fit chinos will keep you looking sharp.
$199.95 $74.98 ($124.97 Off)
Could you imagine a more comfy-looking, moisture-wicking sneaker? We thought not.
$170.00 $127.50 ($42.50 Off)
This 3/4-length top coat will never go out of style, and especially not in this color.
$165.00 $59.92 ($105.08 Off)
Every man needs this military staple in his wardrobe.
$154.00 $107.00 ($47.00 Off)
Come to think of it — you need these, too.
$99.95 $44.97 ($54.98 Off)
Perforated leather helps keep these classic loafers comfortable when the mercury rises.
Best Vans Deals
$60 $30 (50% off)
Suede sneakers for 3o bucks? Hard to beat that...
$50 $30 (40% off)
Old-school cool never goes out of style.
$50 $30 (40% off)
Add some color to your checkerboard.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Tonal leather kicks for a steal.
$55 $40 (27% off)
Not your typical slip-ons.
$55 $40 (20% off)
Easy on, easy off.
$60 $30 (50% off)
A throwback shoe for a throwback price.
Best Nordstrom Rack Deals
$180 $80 (55% off)
Classic shades for a damn-good price — act fast.
$40 $30 (25% off)
Part of the new WFH uniform.
$60 $30 (50% off)
A classic sneaker for an old-school price.
$300 $150 (50% off)
Barbour does foul-weather outerwear right.
$130 $65 (50% off)
Grade-A cashmere priced like cotton.
$165 $70 (57% off)
Minimalist leather sneakers don't have to break the bank.
$110 $70 (36% off)
These make a great gift, too.
Best Style Deals From Across the Web
$148 $104 ($44 off)
If you check out Outerknown's site, you'll get 30 percent off. So, what are you waiting for?
$520 $374 ($146 off)
Go get your "Fargo" vibes this season.
$395 $277 ($122 off)
Some of us still have to commute to work, even if that's to an outdoor cafe with spotty wifi.
$775 $390 ($385 off)
A most handsome watch at an even more handsome price.
$158 $78 ($79 off)
Your shirt jacket just got upgraded.