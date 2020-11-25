Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it daily with the best tech deals through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our Deals page or one of these links:
Sitewide Sales
ABC Home: Take 30 percent off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Abbio Kitchen: Take 25 percent off sitewide with code ABBIOBF25. Expires 11/30
Allmodern: Up to 50% off Early Black Friday Sale
Amerisleep: 30% off mattresses + 2 free pillows w/code BF30. Expires 11/29
Autonomous: Up to 35% off home office furniture and accessories. Expires 11/30
Bear Mattress: 20% off + free pillow and sheet set ($250 value) w/code BF20. Expires 12/4
Birch Lane: Up to 50% off Early Black Friday Sale
Boll & Branch: 25% off on orders $150+ for pre-Black Friday. Expires 11/25
Branch: Up to 20% off WFH furniture.
Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide. Expires 11/25
Buffy: 20% off orders worth $100+ with code COMFYTIDINGS. Expires 12/4
Burrow: With tiered savings, get a base discount of 10% off sitewide and up to $500 off orders $3,000+. Expires 11/28
Caraway: Up to 20% off. Expires 11/30
Casper: Up to 30% off bundles, 15% of mattresses and 10% off pillows, bedding and more. Expires 11/25
Chewy: New Cyber deals updated daily.
Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill Mattress + free pillow and sheet set. Expires 11/30
Fellow: Almost everything is 20% off when you use code THEBIGDEAL. Expires 11/30
Floyd: Up to $150 off w/ code CYBR20. Expires 11/30
Fully: 15% off home office furniture and accessories. Expires 11/30
Gravity Blanket: 20% off sitewide w/code HOLIDAY2020. Expires 12/31
Hay: 20% off sitewide.
Hedley & Bennett: Up to 30% off. Expires 11/30
Hello Fresh: $90 off for new customers with an auto-renewing subscription purchase. Expires 12/6
Home Depot: Up to 40% off Early Black Friday Sale.
Leesa: Up to $500 off + 2 free pillows. Expires 12/5
Lumens: Up to 75% off select styles. Expires 11/29
Macy's: Early Black Friday Specials.
Nectar Sleep: $399 of accessories with purchase of mattress. Expires 12/7
Oxo: 20% off coffee gear and bakeware. Expires 11/30
Plushbeds: $1250 off Mattresses + 25% off toppers, bedding and furniture. Expires 11/20
Parachute Home: 20% off. Expires 11/30
Purple: Up to $400 off mattress + sleep bundle.
Saatva: $200 off orders worth $1,000+. Ends 11/29
Standard Textile Home: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Snowe: 20% off orders $100+. Expires 11/30
Tempur-Pedic: 40% off select mattresses and toppers. Save up to $500 on select mattress sets. Expires 11/30
Urban Outfitters: Save up to 40% on home goods and furniture
Walmart: Select styles on sale with new daily deals.
Wayfair: Up to 80% off Black Friday Early Access.
W&P: Get 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Zoma Sleep: $150 off purchase of any mattress w/code BF150. Expires 11/29
The Best Bedding Deals
$139.00 $125.10 (10% off)
Boo! Just kidding, this is Casper the mattress and bedding brand, not Casper the Friendly Ghost.
$120.00 $84.00 (30% off)
Sateen is just as luxurious as it sounds.
$49.00 $31.50 (36% off)
Did you know some people sleep on pillows without pillowcases? Don't be one of those people.
$189.00 $151.20 (20% off)
This is gravity you can't defy, Wicked.
$89 $45 (50% off)
Bamboo is the underrated bedding material you didn't know you wanted.
$259.00 $155.40 (20% off)
You know you've always wanted to buy something from Brooklinen. Do it now.
Get these sheets, and you'll be hitting the snooze on your alarm more often than usual.
$89 $45 (50% off) $120.00 $84.00 (30% off)
On the fence on weighted blankets? Layla's is a very good option for a very good price.
$250.00 $200.00 (20% off)
Tell me you don't want to be bundled up under that comforter. Do it, and you'd be lying.
$224.00 $168.00 (25% off)
No, that isn't a marshmallow, but it is as soft and plush as one.
$29.99 $22.99 (23% off)
These will probably last one season. At least it'll be a cozy season.
The Best Cast-Iron Cookware Deals
$299 $99 ($200 off)
A kitchen grail on the level of Le Creuset for $200 less is a quintessential Black Friday buy.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Lodge's always-affordable griddle, even more affordable.
$84 $49 ($40 off)
It's ceramic, not cast iron, but it's from one of the best cast-iron cookware makers in the world and it works — heat retention, weight and durability — just like iron.
$60 $40 ($20 off)
Ideal for cast-iron griddle pizzas or making pancakes.
$33 $15 (55% off)
Perfect for WFH quesadilla happy hour.
$220 $195 (12% off)
A whole 10-inches of premium cast-iron cooking surface area with a handy little lid.
$55 $38 ($17 off)
Heavy duty cast-iron grill griddle, ideal for indoor pork chops.
The Best Cooking and Kitchen Deals
$495 $395 ($100 off)
Show off your cookware even when it's not in use.
$89 $67 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$285 $228 (20% off)
It's like the bakeware your grandma has, but with Great Jones' iconic millennial aesthetic.
$160 $140 (12% off)
It's not All-Clad, but you can't beat that price for a cookware set.
$90 $80 (11% off)
I don't think enough people out there know how useful an immersion blender is.
$160 $128 (20% off)
Just how smart this oven is depends on how smart you are.
$300 $240 (20% off)
Like the thumbnail, you will be surrounded by carby goodness.
$40 $24 (40% off)
Just imagine how much food you can save.
$150 $100 ($50 off)
Deep-fried foods that aren't actually deep fried? Hell yeah.
$220 $180 ($40 off)
I don't care what Gordon Ramsay says — Chef Mike rules.
$50 $40 (20% off)
Gear Patrol Roast of Thanksgiving Turkey
$200 $160 (20% off)
Pretty sure Vin Diesel came up with this name.
$100 $80 (20% off)
The Instant Pot hype is real, and so is this deal.
$280 $220 (21% off)
Quit smoking inside. This includes cigarettes and meats.
READ OUR INDOOR GRILLS GUIDE
$350 $260 (25% off)
If you stock this cooler to the max, you might want to cut back on drinking.
The Best Coffee Deals
$170 $136 (20% off)
The best single-cup coffee maker that doesn't use single-use pods.
$149 $119 (20% off)
Fellow officially made the best electric gooseneck kettle. It's 20 percent during this rare sale.
$140 $79 (44% off)
Set it, and forget it — your morning coffee waits for no one.
$200 $160 (20% off)
"Good morning, coffee," is what you'll be saying when this machine is awake before you are.
$100 $80 (20% off)
Like the coffee maker your parents had, but better.
$100 $80 (20% off)
Grind your own beans. Thank us later.
$200 $139 (31% off)
In about a month, this espresso maker will pay for itself.
$50 $40 (20% off)
How does cold brew cost so much when this cold brew coffee maker costs so little?
$105 $61 (42% off)
Welcome to the pour-over coffee fandom.
The Best Coffee Table Deals
$395 $356 (10% off)
You can't hide your clutter, but you can show off your impressive collection of coffee table books.
$495 $446 (10% off)
And a coffee table that can hide all your clutter.
$469 $399 (15% off)
This green marble tabletop will have everyone envious of your coffee table.
$300 $187 (38% off)
Some places will charge hundreds for a reclaimed wood coffee table like this.
$430 $380 (12% off)
This coffee table is hefty, hefty, hefty.
$194 $114 (41% off)
This is as basic as you can get with a coffee table save for a wooden plank atop some books.
The Best Desk Deals
$545 $495 ($50 off)
A B2B company turned D2C (direct-to-consumer), Branch makes sturdy furniture that lasts.
$875 $750 ($125 off)
Two of our favorite DTC brands came together to make the perfect standing desk.
$343 119 (65% off)
A cheap Wayfair desk with ample storage and simple looks.
$140 $75 (46% off)
Hairpin metal legs for $75 big ones.
$142 $127 ($15 off)
A modest discount on a cheap desk. You can get it for less than $100 if you choose to go with an Open Box Outlet buy.
$479 $349 ($130 off)
A smart desk that lifts up and down with ease, on the cheap(ish).
$449 $381 ($68 off)
A smooth, automatic lifting sit-stand desk.
The Best Dyson Deals
$500 $375 ($125 off)
HEPA-certified air purification, a breezy fan function and a tidy space heating (or cooling) setting.
$329 $200 (39% off)
An older model Dyson designed to suck up pet hair.
$550 $400 ($150 off)
Huge suction power, improved battery charge life, for $150 off.
$450 $350 ($100 off)
An old model Dyson that's, again, built for pets. This time $100 off.
$520 $375 ($145)
Captures everything from pet dander to allergens, and available for almost $150 its regular price.
$500 $140 (72% off)
Not a new, cordless vacuum, but a refurbished, old vacuum. Take one home for about as cheap as any Dyson product will ever be.
The Best Floyd Deals
$685.00 $610.00 ($75 off)
A modular system that is easy to build and easy to expand.
$875.00 $750.00 ($125 off)
With WFH the new normal, a standing desk in your home is a must.
$595.00 $520.00 ($75 off)
This versatile piece is at home in the kitchen or the office.
$645.00 $570.00 ($75 off)
Best suited for quarantine binges and video game marathons.
The Best Food and Drink Deals
$70 $60 (15% off)
Starting on Black Friday, use code HOLIDAY15 to score a deal on your new favorite condiment.
$80 $72 (10% off)
Get some fancy olive oils. You won't regret it.
$30 $23 (25% off)
These are like those breakfast bars you at as a kid, but just infinitely times better.
$48 $38 (10% off)
Oh, you make your own beer? You darn hipster.
$39 $20 (50% off)
This is just a ridiculously good deal on wine.
$90 $72 (20% off)
Those $1 spices you buy from your grocery store are nothing compared to spices from Spicewalla.
The Best Made In Deals
$726 $566 (22% off)
Everything you need to cook like a pro.
$99 $69 (30% off)
Stir fry perfection, every time.
$307 $215 (30% off)
Pare back your knife set with high quality blades that do everything.
$89 $76 (15% off)
One pan to rule them all.
$89 $67 (20% off)
A chef's knife is your best friend in the kitchen.
$118 $94 (20% off)
Winter quarantine essentials.
$99 $84 (15% off)
Slice and dice with style.
The Best Office Chair Deals
$415 $353 (15% off)
The original price of this chair isn't as high as Wayfair would like you to believe, but this is still one helluva deal.
$144 $118 (18% off)
Sit on this chair, but don't sit on this low, low price.
$1,395 $1,186 (15% off)
Anyone else remember the first presidential debate? That was a month ago ...
$209 $169 ($30 off)
Like your favorite reclining arm chair, but an office chair.
$569 $369 ($200 off)
Pay $369 today and forego paying thousands in the future on a chiropractor.
$349 $289 (20% off)
We love this office chair. Also, plant sold separately.
$299 $254 (15% off)
The support you need at a price that supports your life savings.
$409 $319 (22% off)
Elevate your WFH game.
$379 $322 (15% off)
As funny-looking as this is, your posture will never be better.
The Best Pillow Deals
$70 $60 (15% off)
Get an adjustable pillow. Just do it.
$129 $97 (25% off)
Side sleepers, back sleepers and stomach sleepers, this one's for you.
$125 $100 ($25 off)
It's not a bear hug, but it is a Bear Pillow.
$65 $59 (10% off)
If Casper makes it, it's probably good for sleep time.
$129 $99 (24% off)
CBD is everywhere, and now you can sleep with it, you CBD head.
$120 $96 (20% off)
There's something about hotel pillows that makes sleeping infinitely more enjoyable.
The Best Smart Home Deals
$600 $400 (33% off)
When the i3+ came out, it was the best deal on a robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal. For Black Friday, it's somehow even cheaper.
$500 $400 ($100 off)
Never. Mop. Again.
$50 $30 (40% off)
"Hey, Google. How great is this deal?"
"Pretty great."
$100 $30 (70% off)
"Hey, Google. Is this an even better deal?"
"Gear Patrol says yes."
$250 $219 (12% off)
Remember that one time you got locked out of your home? Yeah, me neither.
$1,095 $995 ($100 off)
It's like having a professional chef at home. Except you're the chef, and Brava is the professional.
$250 $180 ($70 off)
Always know who's at your home, even when you're not.
$90 $75 (17% off)
You're already using Amazon for everything anyway.
Special Pricing: $15/month ($79 off)
Peek-a-boo, we see you, burglar.
$26 $18 (30% off)
Light dimmers were fun to begin with. Now you can do it with your phone and voice.
$135 $100 (26% off)
Mood lighting for every mood.
$200 $180 (10% off)
More mood lighting, but nerdier and more fun.
$1,000 $800 (20% off)
For those who take their pizza seriously.
The Best Sofa Deals
$1,195 $1,045 ($150 off)
The best non-mid-century modern sofa on the internet.
$999 $510 (49% off)
If you don't love this sofa, you don't love Gear Patrol.
$1,395 $1,256 (10% off)
You've seen Burrow's sofa everywhere, so just get one already.
$1,249 $999 (20% off)
This sofa's thin frame sort of makes it look like it's just floating.
$320 $246 (23% off)
Tight budget? Just get a loveseat.
$6,245 $4,996 (20% off)
Part recliner, part sofa, all comfort.
Don't Miss These Deals
20% OFF
Right now, Gravity is offering 20 percent off its weighted blankets. If you've never tried a weighted blanket, here's your chance. The blankets have been shown to equate to faster and deeper sleep, plus an overall relaxing of the nervous system.
$148 $104 (30% off with code GP30)
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. Take 30% off for a limited time with code GP30.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$248 $198.40 (20% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.
$200 $130 (35% off)
Born on the rugged Australian island of Tasmania, Blundstone makes work boots that can go through hell, but feel like heaven on your feet. A GP favorite, take 35% off now for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $324 ($413 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.