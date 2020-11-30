Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it daily with the best home deals throughout Cyber Monday. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our Deals page or one of these links:
Sitewide Sales
ABC Home: Take 30% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Abbio Kitchen: Take 25% off sitewide with code ABBIOBF25. Expires 11/30
AllModern: Take an additional 25% off clearance items for Cyber Monday.
Amerisleep: 30% off mattresses + 2 free pillows with code BF30.
Assouline: 25% off select book titles.
Authenticity50: Save 10% on orders $150+; save 20% on orders $350+.
Autonomous: Up to 35% off home office furniture and accessories. Expires 11/30
Bear Mattress: 20 percent% + free pillow and sheet set ($250 value) with code BF20. Expires 12/4
Birch Lane: Get an extra 25% off clearance with code SAVE25.
Boll & Branch: Save 25% on everything. Expires 11/30
Branch: Up to 20% off WFH furniture.
Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Buffy: 20% off orders worth $100+ with code COMFYTIDINGS. Expires 12/4
Burrow: With tiered savings, get a base discount of 10% off sitewide and up to $1,000 off orders $5,000+. Just use code DOUBLE. Expires 12/6
Caraway: Up to 20% off. Expires 11/30
Casper: Tale 30% off bundles, 20% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, bedding and more. Expires 11/30
CB2: On full-priced items, save 15% on orders $100+, save 20% on orders $1,999+ and save 25% on orders $3,999+. Expires 11/30
Charlotte's Web: Take 30% off your entire purchase with code CYBER30.
Chewy: New Cyber deals updated daily.
Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill Mattress + free pillow and sheet set. Expires 11/30
eBay: Cyber Monday deals live and discounts on certified refurbished products. Expires 11/30
Equal Parts: All of Equal Parts' cookware is 20% off.
Fellow: Almost everything is 20% off when you use code THEBIGDEAL. Expires 11/30
Floyd: Up to $150 off with code CYBR20. Expires 11/30
Fully: 15% off home office furniture and accessories. Expires 11/30
Gravity Blanket: 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY2020. Expires 12/31
Hay: 20% off sitewide. Expires 12/1
Hedley & Bennett: Take 20% off orders $50+, take 25% off orders $100+ and take 30% off orders $200+. Plus, orders over $50 come with a free face mask. Expires 11/30
Hello Fresh: $90 off for new customers with an auto-renewing subscription purchase. Expires 12/6
Home Depot: Up to 40% off.
Huckberry: Save up to 50% on select items. Expires 11/30
Industry West: Use code HOLIDAY to get 30% off your purchase.
Leesa: Up to $500 off + 2 free pillows. Expires 12/5
Lumens: Up to 75% off select styles. Expires 11/30
Macy's: Shop a variety of Cyber Week deals.
Material Kitchen: Save up to 25% on select kitchenware. Expires 12/1
Misen: Get 25% off your whole order with code FEAST. Expires 12/2
My Sheets Rock: 20% off all sheets with code GOWILD. Expires 11/30
Nectar Sleep: Mattress purchases come with $399 worth of bedding accessories. Expires 12/7
Orbitkey: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Oxo: 20% off coffee gear and bakeware. Expires 11/30
Plushbeds: Take $1,250 off mattresses, which come with a free sheet set. Expires 11/30
Parachute Home: 20% off. Expires 11/30
Proclamation Goods: $50 off every Duo purchase or donate the discount. Expires 11/30
Purple: Up to $500 off mattresses and sleep bundles.
Reserve Bar: Use code CYBER30 to get $30 off orders $150+.
Ruggable: 20% off with code BFCM20. Expires 11/30
Saatva: $200 off orders worth $1,000+. Ends 11/30
The Sill: Up to 50% off certain plants. Expires 11/30
Standard Textile Home: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Snowe: 20% off orders $100+. Expires 11/30
Tempur-Pedic: 40% off select mattresses and toppers. Save up to $500 on select mattress sets. Expires 11/30
Tuft & Needle: Save 20% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Tushy: Save 20% on everything with code FYBER20.
Urban Outfitters: Spend $50 and get $10 off; spend $150 and get $50 off; and spend $200 and get $75 off.
Walmart: Select styles on sale with new daily deals.
Wayfair: Up to 80% off for Cyber Monday.
W&P: Get 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide.
Zoma Sleep: $150 off purchase of any mattress w/code CM150. Expires 11/30
The Best Bedding Deals
$139 $125 (10% off)
Boo! Just kidding, this is Casper the mattress and bedding brand, not Casper the Friendly Ghost.
$120 $84 (30% off)
Sateen is just as luxurious as it sounds.
$189 $132 (30% off)
This is gravity you can't defy, Wicked.
$259 $207 (20% off)
Tell me you don't want to be bundled up under that comforter. Do it, and you'd be lying.
No, that isn't a marshmallow, but it is as soft and plush as one.
$219 $175 (20% off) $49 $32 (36% off)
Did you know some people sleep on pillows without pillowcases? Don't be one of those people.
$99 $50 (50% off)
Bamboo is the underrated bedding material you didn't know you wanted.
$259 $155 (20% off)
You know you've always wanted to buy something from Brooklinen. Do it now.
$490 $392 (50% off)
Get these sheets, and you'll be hitting the snooze on your alarm more often than usual.
$250 $160 (36% off)
Linen is a year-round fabric. Don't believe us? Try this duvet cover out.
$159 $129 (20% off)
On the fence on weighted blankets? Layla's is a very good option for a very good price.
Hemp is the new "it" material.
$249 $199 (20% off) $30 $22 (27% off)
These will probably last one season. At least it'll be a cozy season.
The Best Cast-Iron Cookware Deals
$299 $99 ($200 off)
A kitchen grail on the level of Le Creuset for $200 less is a quintessential Black Friday buy.
Get double trouble at Smithey Ironware. Plus, orders over $200 (like this one) will yield you a free cherry trivet.
$325 $300 ($25 off) $60 $30 (50% off)
Lodge's always-affordable griddle, even more affordable.
$84 $49 ($40 off)
It's ceramic, not cast iron, but it's from one of the best cast-iron cookware makers in the world and it works — heat retention, weight and durability — just like iron.
$60 $50 ($10 off)
Ideal for cast-iron griddle pizzas or making pancakes.
$33 $15 (55% off)
Perfect for WFH quesadilla happy hour.
$220 $195 (12% off)
A whole 10-inches of premium cast-iron cooking surface area with a handy little lid.
$55 $38 ($17 off)
Heavy duty cast-iron grill griddle, ideal for indoor pork chops.
The Best Cooking and Kitchen Deals
$495 $395 ($100 off)
Show off your cookware even when it's not in use.
Slice and snip with this duo from Shun.
$130 $90 (31% off) $99 $74 (25% off)
Never undercook (or overcook) your food again.
$89 $67 (25% off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$285 $99 (65% off)
A grail-level Dutch oven for 65 percent off? If you don't scoop this up, you're doing Black Friday all wrong.
$105 $90 ($15 off)
A do-it-all pan for a low, low price.
$285 $228 (20% off)
It's like the bakeware your grandma has, but with Great Jones' iconic millennial aesthetic.
Sous vide your way to the perfect meal.
$199 $139 (30% off) $200 $150 (25% off)
Anova or Breville? It's up to you.
$160 $140 (12% off)
It's not All-Clad, but you can't beat that price for a cookware set.
$90 $60 (33% off)
I don't think enough people out there know how useful an immersion blender is.
$80 $50 (38% off)
Go crazy on sparkling water and kick your soda habit.
$300 $240 (20% off)
Like the thumbnail, you will be surrounded by carby goodness.
$40 $24 (40% off)
Just imagine how much food you can save.
$150 $130 ($20 off)
Deep-fried foods that aren't actually deep fried? Hell yeah.
$220 $180 ($40 off)
I don't care what Gordon Ramsay says — Chef Mike rules.
$200 $80 (60% off)
The Instant Pot hype is real, and so is this deal.
$280 $220 (21% off)
Quit smoking inside. This includes cigarettes and meats.
$350 $260 (25% off)
If you stock this cooler to the max, you might want to cut back on drinking.
The Best Coffee Deals
$170 $136 (20% off)
The best single-cup coffee maker that doesn't use single-use pods.
$149 $119 (20% off)
Fellow officially made the best electric gooseneck kettle. It's 20 percent during this rare sale.
$35 $21 (40% off)
Stop spending $5 on cold brew, and make your own in this $20 brewer.
$140 $79 (44% off)
Set it, and forget it — your morning coffee waits for no one.
$200 $160 (20% off)
"Good morning, coffee," is what you'll be saying when this machine is awake before you are.
$100 $80 (20% off)
Like the coffee maker your parents had, but better.
$300 $264 (12% off)
Pull shots like a pro and make your favorite espresso-based drinks at home.
$100 $80 (20% off)
Grind your own beans. Thank us later.
$212 $159 (25% off)
A whole year of coffee covered. Just use code THANKS25 to get the savings.
$50 $40 (20% off)
How does cold brew cost so much when this cold brew coffee maker costs so little?
$105 $58 (45% off)
Welcome to the pour-over coffee fandom.
The Best Coffee Table Deals
$395 $356 (10% off)
You can't hide your clutter, but you can show off your impressive collection of coffee table books.
$495 $446 (10% off)
And a coffee table that can hide all your clutter.
$469 $399 (15% off)
This green marble tabletop will have everyone envious of your coffee table.
$300 $187 (38% off)
Some places will charge hundreds for a reclaimed wood coffee table like this.
$430 $380 (12% off)
This coffee table is hefty, hefty, hefty.
$194 $114 (41% off)
This is as basic as you can get with a coffee table save for a wooden plank atop some books.
The Best Desk Deals
$545 $495 ($50 off)
A B2B company turned D2C (direct-to-consumer), Branch makes sturdy furniture that lasts.
$875 $750 ($125 off)
Two of our favorite DTC brands came together to make the perfect standing desk.
$343 119 (65% off)
A cheap Wayfair desk with ample storage and simple looks.
$140 $75 (46% off)
Hairpin metal legs for $75 big ones.
$142 $127 ($15 off)
A modest discount on a cheap desk. You can get it for less than $100 if you choose to go with an Open Box Outlet buy.
$479 $349 ($130 off)
A smart desk that lifts up and down with ease, on the cheap(ish).
$449 $381 ($68 off)
A smooth, automatic lifting sit-stand desk.
The Best Dyson Deals
$500 $375 ($125 off)
HEPA-certified air purification, a breezy fan function and a tidy space heating (or cooling) setting.
$329 $200 (39% off)
An older model Dyson designed to suck up pet hair.
$550 $400 ($150 off)
Huge suction power, improved battery charge life, for $150 off.
$500 $400 ($100 off)
Finding an air purifier in stock nowadays is a near-impossible task. This Dyson air-purifier-and-fan combo is in stock and $100 off.
$600 $500 ($100 off)
We didn't understand this lamp either. Then we tried it.
The Best Floyd Deals
$685.00 $610.00 ($75 off)
A modular system that is easy to build and easy to expand.
$875.00 $750.00 ($125 off)
With WFH the new normal, a standing desk in your home is a must.
$595.00 $520.00 ($75 off)
This versatile piece is at home in the kitchen or the office.
$645.00 $570.00 ($75 off)
Best suited for quarantine binges and video game marathons.
The Best Food and Drink Deals
$70 $60 (15% off)
Starting on Black Friday, use code HOLIDAY15 to score a deal on your new favorite condiment.
$80 $72 (10% off)
Get some fancy olive oils. You won't regret it.
$30 $23 (25% off)
These are like those breakfast bars you at as a kid, but just infinitely times better.
$48 $38 (10% off)
Oh, you make your own beer? You darn hipster.
$39 $20 (50% off)
This is just a ridiculously good deal on wine.
$90 $72 (20% off)
Those $1 spices you buy from your grocery store are nothing compared to spices from Spicewalla.
The Best Made In Deals
$726 $566 (22% off)
Everything you need to cook like a pro.
$99 $87 (12% off)
Stir fry perfection, every time.
$307 $215 (30% off)
Pare back your knife set with high quality blades that do everything.
$89 $76 (15% off)
One pan to rule them all.
$89 $67 (20% off)
A chef's knife is your best friend in the kitchen.
$118 $94 (20% off)
Winter quarantine essentials.
$99 $84 (15% off)
Slice and dice with style.
The Best Office Chair Deals
$415 $353 (15% off)
The original price of this chair isn't as high as Wayfair would like you to believe, but this is still one helluva deal.
$144 $118 (18% off)
Sit on this chair, but don't sit on this low, low price.
$1,395 $1,186 (15% off)
Anyone else remember the first presidential debate? That was a month ago ...
$209 $169 ($30 off)
Like your favorite reclining arm chair, but an office chair.
$569 $369 ($200 off)
Pay $369 today and forego paying thousands in the future on a chiropractor.
$349 $289 (20% off)
We love this office chair. Also, plant sold separately.
$299 $254 (15% off)
The support you need at a price that supports your life savings.
$409 $319 (22% off)
Elevate your WFH game.
$379 $322 (15% off)
As funny-looking as this is, your posture will never be better.
The Best Pillow Deals
$70 $56 (20% off)
Get an adjustable pillow. Just do it.
$95 $80 ($15 off)
Pluto will customize a pillow just for you. No Goldilocks-type predicaments here.
$129 $65 (50% off)
Side sleepers, back sleepers and stomach sleepers, this one's for you.
$125 $100 ($25 off)
It's not a bear hug, but it is a Bear Pillow.
$65 $59 (10% off)
If Casper makes it, it's probably good for sleep time.
$129 $99 (24% off)
CBD is everywhere, and now you can sleep with it, you CBD head.
$120 $96 (20% off)
There's something about hotel pillows that makes sleeping infinitely more enjoyable.
The Best Smart Home Deals
$600 $400 (33% off)
When the i3+ came out, it was the best deal on a robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal. For Black Friday, it's somehow even cheaper.
$500 $400 ($100 off)
Never. Mop. Again.
$50 $30 (40% off)
"Hey, Google. How great is this deal?"
"Pretty great."
$100 $30 (70% off)
"Hey, Google. Is this an even better deal?"
"Gear Patrol says yes."
$250 $219 (12% off)
Remember that one time you got locked out of your home? Yeah, me neither.
$1,095 $995 ($100 off)
It's like having a professional chef at home. Except you're the chef, and Brava is the professional.
$250 $180 ($70 off)
Always know who's at your home, even when you're not.
$90 $75 (17% off)
You're already using Amazon for everything anyway.
Special Pricing: $15/month ($79 off)
Peek-a-boo, we see you, burglar.
$26 $18 (30% off)
Light dimmers were fun to begin with. Now you can do it with your phone and voice.
$135 $100 (26% off)
Mood lighting for every mood.
$200 $180 (10% off)
More mood lighting, but nerdier and more fun.
$1,000 $800 (20% off)
For those who take their pizza seriously.
The Best Snowe Home Deals
$50 $40 (20% off)
A weighted bottom and room for oversized ice cubes make this tumbler perfect for any drink.
$45 $36 (20% off)
A simple mug made with the highest quality porcelain.
$220 $176 (20% off)
500 thread count, milled and finished in Italy.
$95 $76 (20% off)
Let your mixology shine with lead-free crystallized glasses.
$30 $24 (20% off)
Celebrate in style.
$175 $140 (20% off)
Italian steel flatware that will last a lifetime.
$220 $176 (20% off)
End-grain hard wood and an ergonomic grip make this a must have in the kitchen.
$30 $24 (20% 0ff)
Bring the spa home with this one-of-a-kind towel.
The Best Sofa Deals
$1,195 $1,045 ($150 off)
The best non-mid-century modern sofa on the internet.
$999 $510 (49% off)
If you don't love this sofa, you don't love Gear Patrol.
$1,395 $1,256 (10% off)
You've seen Burrow's sofa everywhere, so just get one already.
$1,249 $999 (20% off)
This sofa's thin frame sort of makes it look like it's just floating.
$320 $246 (23% off)
Tight budget? Just get a loveseat.
$6,245 $4,996 (20% off)
Part recliner, part sofa, all comfort.
Don't Miss These Deals
$12.50 $6.25 (50% off)
You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.
$220 $154 (30% off)
The Barcalounger of camping chairs at one of the lowest prices ever. Hello outdoor social-distancing.
$199 $149 ($50 off)
Score $50 off one of Sonos' most popular speaker. At this price, grab two while you're at it.
$299 $165 (45% off)
The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.
$45 $20 (56% off)
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
$140 $69 (51% off)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$34 $30.60 (10% off)
One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.
$70 $56 (20% off w/code SWEETDREAMS)
The best pillow for every sleepy head.
$50 $37 (25% off)
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$148 $104 (30% off )
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really.
$159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)
If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.
$100 $80 (20% off)
This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.
$80 $60 (25% off)
Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers.
$45 $36 (20% off)
Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.
$850 $570 (33% off)
This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection
$248 $174 (30% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$230 $150 (35% off)
One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $353 (52% off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $139.00 (21% off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$79 $52 (35% off)
Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.
$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)
Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.
$168.00 $97 (30% off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 30% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.