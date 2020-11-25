Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it daily with the best outdoor deals through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our Deals page or one of these links:

Sitewide Sales

5.11 Tactical: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/29

Adidas: Up to 50% off. Expires 11/28

Backcountry: 20% off one full-priced item (discount applies at checkout). Expires 11/25

BioLite: 25% off sitewide. Expires 12/7

Brunton: 20% off sitewide. Expires 11/30



California Cowboy: 20% off sitewide, discount applied at checkout. Expires 11/30

Charlotte's Web: 30% off gift sets

Danner: Up to 25% off select Danner boots at REI. Expires 11/23

Dick's Sporting Goods: Save up to 30% on camping and hiking gear and up to 30% on bikes. Valid while stocks last

Eagle Creek: 30% off select travel gear

Huckberry: Up to 50% off apparel and gear from premium brands. Expires 11/28

JackRabbit: Holiday deals constantly updated. Save on running gear like shoes and recovery essentials. Expires 12/31

Keen: Up to 50% off select styles of outdoor-ready footwear. Expires 11/26

L.L. Bean: 15% off sitewide w/ code BEAN15 for pre-Black Friday. Expires 11/18

Merrell: Up to 40% off winter boots

Mission Workshop: 20% off sitewide w/ code BF2020. Expires 11/30

Mountain Hardwear: 25% off sitewide. Expires 12/3

Osprey: Up to 50% off select bags. Expires 11/30



Oru Kayak: Save 15% on fold-up kayaks w/ code BLACKFRIDAY. Expires 12/2

Outerknown: Up to 60% off warehouse sale. Save on sustainable style basics and pro-approved swim trunks. Expires 11/19

Patagonia: Up to 50% off web specials sale. Valid while stocks last



Peak Design: 20% off everyday bags, travel bags, pouches and cubes; 10% off tripods, clips, camera straps. Expires 11/30

PrAna: 30% off select styles + free shipping. Expires 12/1



Primus: up to 60% off select gear. Expires 11/30



Rad Power Bikes: Big savings on bundles while supplies last, including $250 off the RadRunner, $200 off the RadMission and $200 off the RadRover Step-Thru, when purchased with select accessories. Expires 11/30

REI: Save 30% on Patagonia, 30% on camping gear and more. Expires 11/23

Rhone: 30% off sitewide. Expires 11/30



Rumpl: 25% off select blankets. Valid while stocks last

Saucony: 20% off trail running shoes with code CYBER20. Expires 11/30

Sea to Summit: 20% off stocking stuffers. Expires 11/30

Socks Addict: 25% off Darn Tough socks. Expires 11/30

Stio: Up to 30% off outerwear and apparel. Expires 11/26

Swiftwick: 25% off all socks. Expires 11/30

The North Face: Up to 30% off select styles. Expires 11/30



Toad & Co.: Up to 70% off select styles. Expires 11/30

VSSL: 25% off adventure and first aid kits. Expires 11/30

Western Rise: Up to 25% off sitewide. Save on technical bottoms, tops and accessories. Expires 11/30



Best Ski and Snowboard Gear Deals



Best Deals on Outdoor Odds and Ends

Best Deals at Backcountry

Best Patagonia Deals

Best The North Face Deals

Best Deals on Camping and Hiking Gear

Best Pocket Knife Deals

Best Technical Jacket Deals

Best Camping Blanket Deals

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket Rumpl rumpl.com SHOP NOW $199 $149 (Save 25%) This version of Rumpl's Nanoloft Blanket is made with a recycled exterior fabric adorned with a print by Native American artist Jordan Ann Craig. Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket Rumpl rumpl.com SHOP NOW $249 $187 (Save 25%) Unlike the Nanoloft Blanket, Rumpl's Down Puffy blanket is stuffed with 600-fill down, just like the stuff in your favorite winter jacket. Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Stoic backcountry.com SHOP NOW $75 $45 (Save 40%) An already-affordable camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and loops for drying is now cheaper than ever. Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Double Stoic backcountry.com SHOP NOW $95 $71 (Save 25%) Blankets are best when they're big enough to share. Rab Neutrino Quilt 200 Rab backcountry.com SHOP NOW $275 $206 (25% off) Long-distance backpackers will call it a trail quilt, and they know that it packs down smaller than a sleeping bag but still provides plenty of warmth.

Best Rooftop Tent Deals

Thule x Tepui Explorer Series Autuna Tent + Annex backcountry.com SHOP NOW $2,000 $1,600 ($400 off) This tent-and-annex pairing is $400 off without the 20% off coupon, which means you can save that one-fifth-off coupon for another Backcountry item. Thule x Tepui Explorer Ayer 2 backcountry.com SHOP NOW $1,200 $960 ($240 off at checkout) This two-person rooftop tent offers a dense foam mattress, coated cotton-poly walls and ample airflow for when you want it. READ OUR ROOFTOP TENT BUYING GUIDE Thule x Tepui Low-Pro 3 backcountry.com SHOP NOW $1,850 $1,480 ($370 off at checkout) A low-profile design that reduces drag when stowed, yet offers comfortable, waterproof sleeping quarters for up to three people when opened. Thule x Tepui Ruggedized Kukenam 3 backcountry.com SHOP NOW $2,300 $1,840 ($460 off at checkout) This tent is perfect for anyone planning on doing some overlanding, thanks to features like its 600D ripstop blend fabric and insulated base. Thule x Tepui Ruggedized Autana 3 + Annex backcountry.com SHOP NOW $2,750 $2,200 ($550 off at checkout) Go big with this off-road-ready, four-season, three-person tent that comes complete with an annex shelter for added space.

Best Dick's Sporting Goods Deals

Best Deals on Tires

Don't Miss These Deals

