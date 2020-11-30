Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it daily with the best outdoor deals through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our Deals page or one of these links:

    5.11 Tactical: Up to 60% off sitewide. Expires 12/1

    57Hours: Sign up for the newsletter to receive a code for $57 off an outdoor adventure, or an additional $57 on any gift card purchase. Expires 11/30

    Adidas: 30% off with code BRINGJOY. Expires 12/2

    Aether: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

    Backcountry: Up to 60% off the best gear. Expires 11/30

    BioLite: 25% off sitewide. Expires 12/7

    Brunton: 20% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

    California Cowboy: 20% off sitewide, discount applied at checkout. Expires 12/1

    Camelbak: 25% off all bottles with code HOLIDAY25. Expires 12/1

    Charlotte's Web: 30% various products and bundles.

    Chrome Industries: 25% off sitewide, and up to 60% off clearance. Expires 12/1

    Columbia: Save 25% off select gear and up to 50% off doorbuster deals. Expires 12/1

    Cotopaxi: Save 30% on current season and up to 65% on past season styles with code LLAMACHEER

    Darn Tough: Free priority shipping upgrade when you order 2 pairs or more. Expires 11/27

    Dick's Sporting Goods: Save up to 30% on camping and hiking gear and 25% off your order.

    Eagle Creek: 40% off select travel gear

    Filson: Spend $250, get $50; spend $500, get $150

    Gerber: 20% off sitewide and free shipping w/ code BESTGIFT. Expires 11/30

    Hoka One One: Score savings on top running shoes. Expires 11/30

    Huckberry: Up to 60% off apparel and gear from premium brands. Expires 12/1

    Hydro Flask: 25% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

    Hyperlite Mountain Gear: 20% off sitewide w/ code HOLIDAY20

    JackRabbit: Holiday deals constantly updated. Save on running gear like shoes and recovery essentials. Expires 12/31

    Judy: Save on emergency-preparedness kits with up to 30% off

    Kammok: Save up to 35% on camping hammocks and other gear. Expires 12/1

    Keen: Up to 25% off select styles of outdoor-ready footwear.

    L.L. Bean: 15% off sitewide w/ code THANKS15 for pre-Black Friday. Expires 12/1

    Matador: Up to 40% off. Expires 11/30

    Merrell: Up to 60% off winter boots

    Mission Workshop: 20% off sitewide w/ code BF2020. Expires 11/30

    MoonFab: $50 off the Moonshade portable vehicle awning w/ code HOLISHADE. Expires 12/1

    Mountain Hardwear: 25% off sitewide. Expires 12/3

    Nike: Save an extra 25% off w/ code CYBER25. Expires 12/1

    Oakley: Up to 50% off sunglasses, goggles, apparel and more

    Oru Kayak: Save 15% on fold-up kayaks w/ code BLACKFRIDAY. Expires 12/2

    Osprey: Up to 50% off select bags. Expires 11/30

    Otterbox: 25% off sitewide including coolers, phone cases, drinkware and more. Expires 11/30Outdoor Voices: Up to 70% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

    Outerknown: 30% off sitewide and free shipping with code FREESHIP. Expires 11/30

    Patagonia: Up to 50% off web specials sale. Valid while stocks last

    Peak Design: 20% off everyday bags, travel bags, pouches and cubes; 10% off tripods, clips, camera straps. Expires 11/30

    PrAna: 30% off select styles + free shipping. Expires 12/1

    Primus: up to 60% off select gear. Expires 12/1

    Rad Power Bikes: Big savings on bundles while supplies last, including $250 off the RadRunner, $200 off the RadMission and $200 off the RadRover Step-Thru, when purchased with select accessories. Expires 11/30

    REI: Up to 50% off outdoor gear and apparel from Arc'teryx, Hestra, Garmin and more.

    Rhone: 30% off sitewide. Expires 11/30

    Rumpl: 25% off select blankets. Valid while stocks last

    Salomon: 25% off trail running and hiking shoes, plus apparel and gear.

    Saucony: 20% off trail and road running shoes with code CYBER20. Expires 11/30

    Saxx: 20-40% off underwear and apparel

    Sea to Summit: 20% off stocking stuffers. Expires 11/30

    Socks Addict: 25% off Darn Tough socks. Expires 11/30

    Stio: Spend $300, get $30 off. Expires 11/30

    Swiftwick: 25% off all socks. Expires 11/30

    Taylor Stitch: 30% off sitewide and $30 credit back. Expires 11/30

    The North Face: Up to 50% off select styles. Expires 11/30

    Toad & Co.: 25% off new season and up to 70% off select styles. Expires 11/30

    VSSL: 25% off adventure and first aid kits. Expires 11/30

    United By Blue: Up to 50% off select gear and an extra 50% off sale items with code VERYMERRY

    Western Rise: Up to 25% off sitewide. Save on technical bottoms, tops and accessories. Expires 11/30

    Best Technical Jacket Deals

    $275 $206.25 (25% off)

    The innovative meandering baffle stitches on this jacket reduce cold spots, one of many reasons we consider it the best down jacket you can buy.

    $280 $210 (25% off)

    This weather-resistant jacket warms you with wool insulation, while the reversible design provides different looks and pockets. 

    $198.95 $99.48 (50% off)

    Made from recycled content, this lightweight midlayer mimics the loft of down and easily packs into its own handy stuff sack. 

    $198.95 $129.32 (35% off)

    This cozy jacket's box baffles secure the 650-fill down insulation to keep you warm for the long haul. 

    $259 $194.25 (25% off)

    One of Arcteryx's most popular jackets is renowned for its versatility, flexibility and warmth. Picky? Nine colors are available at the discounted price.

    $399 $299.25 (25% off)

    This light, breathable waterproof jacket claimed Powder Magazine's Skier's Choice Award. What else do you need to know? 

    $475 $356.25 (25% off)

    Premium Gore-Tex 3L fabric, an adjustable hood and pit zips are three reasons to duck ropes in this sweet shell. 

    $229 $147.86 (35% off)

    This lightweight, packable alpine jacket features a waterproof, breathable DryTech Premium shell. Wanna save even more? The yellow colorway is 42 percent off.

    $188 $54 (71% off)

    Hill City's puffy jacket is reversible, so you can choose between the traditional outdoorsy baffled look or a sleeker, stitch-free appearance. (Note: sizing now limited to XL and XXL.)

    $179.95 $80.98 (55% off)

    Backcountry's technical chops are bona fide, and the discount on this waterproof, breathable, hardshell is beyond belief.

    Best Deals on Camping and Hiking Gear

    $30 $18 (40% off)

    Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.

    SHOP NOW

    $899 $764 (15% off)

    Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

    SHOP NOW

    $250 $187 (25% off)

    No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.

    SHOP NOW

    $95 $71 (25% off)

    It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.

    SHOP NOW

    $140 $112 (20% off)

    The lightweight Trailcomber is a far cry from Danner's iconic heavy hikers, but still has enough support for short trips to the trail — and sneaker appeal for the city, too.

    SHOP NOW

    $230 $161 (30% off)

    A wool sock-like liner makes this one-of-a-kind hiking shoe comfortable despite its rugged Kevlar exterior.

    SHOP NOW

    $250 $188 (25% off)

    The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.

    SHOP NOW

    $520 $390 (25% off)

    Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.

    SHOP NOW

    $310 $248 w/ code HOLIDAY20 (20% off)

    Hyperlite Mountain Gear is revered by hardcore hikers for its ultralight packs made of Dyneema, one of the strongest fibers in the world.

    SHOP NOW

    $350 $245 (30% off)

    If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.

    SHOP NOW

    $160 $120 (25% off)

    If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.

    SHOP NOW

    $199 $149 (25% off)

    Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.

    SHOP NOW

    $350 $315 (10% off)

    Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.

    SHOP NOW

    $189.99 $151.99 ($38 off)

    No travel duffel does what the SEG42 does for keeping you organized on the go. 

    SHOP NOW

    $220 $165 (25% off)

    It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.

    SHOP NOW

    $100 $75 (25% off)

    Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.

    SHOP NOW

    $20 $14 (30% off)

    Merino wool makes these hiking socks both soft and stink-resistant.

    SHOP NOW

    $430 $322 (25% off)

    Nemo's Dagger is a mid-sized tent that's lightweight enough to take backpacking and spacious enough for more casual camping.

    SHOP NOW

    $50 $40 (20% off)

    The Storm 375 is waterproof and has multiple light modes for whatever adventure you take it on.

    SHOP NOW

    $120 $90 (25% off)

    The Talon is lightweight at roughly one and a half pounds but is packed with features including hydration reservoir compatibility, water bottle pockets and a helmet fastener.

    SHOP NOW

    $110 $55 (50% off)

    Minimalist backpacks for day hikes don't come with as much innovative tech as the Chimera, which has a unique self-adjusting feature and pockets in all the right places. 

    SHOP NOW

    $180 $135 (25% off)

    They're lightweight thanks to a carbon fiber construction, and have comfy non-slip cork grips.

    SHOP NOW

    $120 $90 (25% off)

    If the trails you walk frequently include sidewalks, this approach shoe and its slip-on capabilities won't let you down.

    SHOP NOW

    $25 $19 (25% off)

    All of CamelBak's bottles are 25 percent off right now, but the sleeper is this excellent and simple insulated camping mug. Use the code HOLIDAY25 at checkout to get the discount.

    SHOP NOW

    $16 $11 (31% off)

    Enamel camping crockery isn't always blue with white speckles.

    SHOP NOW

    $198 $64 (68% off)

    You may not have heard of Gap's soon-to-be-closed activewear brand, Hill City. If any one item proves it has real apparel design chops, it's this technical rain jacket. (The full discount will show up at checkout.)

    SHOP NOW

    $55 $39 (30% off)

    The best thing about arriving at camp is the pair of comfy shoes you get to slip into, and the Traction Mule uses the same tech as your favorite insulated jacket.

    SHOP NOW

    $110 $77 (30% off)

    Sleeping beneath the stars doesn't have to be uncomfortable, and it certainly isn't with a 2.5-inch thick sleeping pad.

    SHOP NOW

    $45 $34 (25% off)

    Right now, one of the most popular ultralight backpacking stoves is also one of the most affordable.

    SHOP NOW

    $25 $19 (24% off)

    Don't forget the most essential of hiking essentials.

    Best Ski and Snowboard Gear Deals

    SHOP NOW

    $100 $70 (30% off)

    This midweight baselayer from an industry leader relies upon the wonders of merino wool to keep you warm, dry and comfortable on the slopes.

    SHOP NOW

    $100 $80 (20% off)

    Everything we said about the bottoms apply to this garment as well, except it has neck, waist and arm holes. 

    SHOP NOW

    $190 $142.50 (25% off)

    Pittard goat leather, GORE-TEX waterproof-breathable tech, and PrimaLof Gold insulation add up to a ski glove that rocks all season long.

    SHOP NOW

    $39.00 $19.97 (49% off)

    This chunky knit beanie is made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fleece.

    SHOP NOW

    $260 $143 (45% off)

    With a Boa fit system dial, adjustable air vents and multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS), this ski helmet is next-level cool, comfy and safe. 

    SHOP NOW

    $250 $200 (20% off)

    These goggles match the helmet perfectly, the lenses swap out seamlessly, and discounts vary depending on color and style. 

    SHOP NOW

    $259 $194.25 (25% off)

    One of Arcteryx's most popular jackets is renowned for its versatility, flexibility and warmth. 

    SHOP NOW

    $220 $154 (30% off)

    This lightweight, packable and eco-friendly jacket features revolutionary insulation technology.  

    SHOP NOW

    $399 $299 (25% off)

    This light, breathable waterproof jacket claimed Powder Magazine's Skier's Choice Award. What else do you need to know? 

    SHOP NOW

    $349.95 $262.46 (25% off)

    Gore-Tex waterproof breathability on the outside, reliable synthetic insulation on the inside, and good looks to boot.  

    $959.96
    $1,199.95 $959.96 (20% off)

    In an avalanche, this pack instantly inflates to float you above the snow and potentially save your life. It also recharges for re-use in less than an hour, but really, a single avy is enough for one day.

    SHOP NOW

    $429.95 $365.46 (15% off)

    Snag a top-notch beacon, shovel and probe all in one fell swoop. 

    Best Deals on Outdoor Odds and Ends

    SHOP NOW

    $34.99 $25.73 (26% off)

    So much better than a spork, these lil' fellas pack nine implements for food prep and dining into one compact tool.

    SHOP NOW

    $39.95 $29.96 (25% off)

    These lightweight 'biners are renowned for their efficiency and durability, and hey, who doesn't love a six-pack?

    SHOP NOW

    $565 $395.98 (30% off)

    A radio, flashlight, charger, food, water filter, multi-tool and so much more to keep you and a friend alive come the apocalypse.

    SHOP NOW

    $414.75 $311.06 (25% off)

    Discounted for the first time ever, this awardw-winning smokeless firepit kit has all you need to burn standard firewood or charcoal and dine like backcountry royalty anywhere.

    SHOP NOW

    $99.95 $74.96 (25% off)

    Also discounted for the first time ever, this innovative GP100 pick boasts eight lighting modes, continuous charging and the ability to truly control brightness, a rarity in the headlamp biz.

    SHOP NOW

    $259.95 $172.46 (34% off)

    This compact and clever unit enables you to grill, boil, cook, and charge on the go and without a huge mess.

    SHOP NOW

    $1,292 $1,069 ($17% off)

    This package deal includes everything you need to hit the water: a sweet packable kayak and pack, paddle, float bags and seat wedge.

    SHOP NOW

    $89.00 $53.40 (40% off)

    From SUP-ing to hiking to chilling, you can do it all in these durable, stylish, H2O-shedding 19-inch shorts.

    SHOP NOW

    $190 $142.50 (25% off)

    Pittard goat leather, GORE-TEX waterproof-breathable tech, and PrimaLof Gold insulation add up to a ski glove that rocks all season long.

    SHOP NOW

    $129 $96.75 (25% off)

    This sleek cylinder is so much more than a flashlight; the tube conceals more than 70 pieces of handy, efficiently packed outdoor gear.

    SHOP NOW

    $100 $70 (30% off)

    This midweight baselayer from an industry leader relies upon the wonders of merino wool to keep you warm, dry and comfortable on the slopes.

    SHOP NOW

    $260 $208 (20% off)

    With a Boa fit system dial, adjustable air vents and multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS), this ski helmet is next-level cool, comfy and safe. 

    SHOP NOW

    $49.95 $27.96 ($21.99 Off)

    This BPA-free, reusable water bottle is perfect for all your outdoor needs. 

    Best Deals at REI

    SHOP NOW

    $379 $284 (25% off)

    One of Arc'teryx's most versatile down jackets is on sale just in time for winter.

    SHOP NOW

    $275 $206 (25% off)

    Another down jacket deal to have on your radar is on Mountain Hardwear's stretchy Super/DS, which is one of our favorites.

    SHOP NOW

    $70 $35 (50% off)

    This flashlight has a solar panel for self-sufficiency and a hand crank for extra juice. Of course, you can always use its integrated USB cable to fill it up too.

    SHOP NOW

    $50 $37 (25% off)

    Hydro Flask's latest insulated water bottle features new insulation tech that makes it smaller and lighter but fully capable of keeping contents cold or hot for hours.

    SHOP NOW

    $22 $17 (23% off)

    For hiking, you can't beat merino wool socks.

    SHOP NOW

    $120 $90 (25% off)

    That Talon is the right size and has all the features for day hikes, but is ideal for use around town too.

    SHOP NOW

    $165 $132 (20% off)

    Hestra's three-finger leather design gives your cold hands the best of both worlds.

    SHOP NOW

    $179 $134 (25% off)

    For serious winter warmth, check out Arc'teryx's severe weather mittens, which feature a Gore-Tex waterproof insert and an extended cuff.

    SHOP NOW

    $130 $97 (25% off)

    Merrell's take on the Chelsea boot comes with waterproofing, a grippy sole and insulation that'll make them cozy through winter.

    SHOP NOW

    $6 $4 (33% off)

    Sometimes the best piece of gear is a bag to carry the rest of it in.

    SHOP NOW

    $50 $37 (25% off)

    Closed-cell foam sleeping bags are old school, but Nemo recently revamped the design to make one that's both thicker and packs down smaller.

    SHOP NOW

    $140 $105 (25% off)

    Looking for a little extra comfort in the tent? The Flyer is two inches thick, and has enough insulation for cold weather camping too. Plus, it inflates by itself.

    SHOP NOW

    $350 $250 (28% off)

    Garmin's little satellite communicator is one of the best ways to send texts when you're off the grid.

    SHOP NOW

    $270 $202 (25% off)

    Curious about ultralight backpacking? Osprey's Levity is a great place to start, weighing less than two pounds while maintaining enough durability to handle time on the trail.

    Best Deals at Backcountry

    SHOP NOW

    $139 $97.30 (30% off)

    Durability and versatility — note the stowable backpack straps and daisy chain loops — make this adventure-ready duffel as handy as it is iconic.

    SHOP NOW

    $99 $85 (15% off)

    Throw this on your dome, light up the night with 500 shiny lumens and never stumble on the way back to your campsite again. 

    SHOP NOW

    $149 $104.30 (30% off)

    What's one of the top fitness products of last year doing amongst a bunch of outdoors gear? Who cares, it's a killer deal!

    SHOP NOW

    $220 $153.96 (30% off)

    This instant seat lives up to its name — it's one of the most comfortable camp chairs around. 

    SHOP NOW

    $75 $45 (Save 40%)

    This camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and synthetic insulation that will keep you warm even if it does get wet.

    SHOP NOW

    $120 $90 (25% off)

    A ventilated foam back panel, hydration reservoir compatibility and a hip belt are just a few of this hiking packs awesome features.

    SHOP NOW

    $259 $194.25 (25% off) 

    Thanks to its versatility, flexibility and warmth, this classic Arc'teryx softshell is perfect for this time of year. 

    SHOP NOW

    $199 $138.99 (30% off)

    This warm, packable jacket is a Patagonia staple, but don't be too picky; the discount is limited to two colorways.

    SHOP NOW

    $179.95 $80.98 (55% off)

    Not a fan of "Spicy Orange"? Relax, this waterproof, breathable, unbelievably discounted hardshell comes in Army Green too. 

    SHOP NOW

    $65 $48 (26% off)

    This compact EDC champ weighs just 5 ounces yet still packs pliers and cutters combined with a knife, opener, and driver.

    SHOP NOW

    $150 $112 (25% off)

    Thanks to a Gore-Tex membrane and chunky outsole lugs, your feet will stay dry and balanced no matter the weather and trail conditions.

    SHOP NOW

    $119 $83.30 (30% off)

    Behold the perfect surf pack, with smartly designed compartments to keep any wet items safely separated from the dry goods.

    Best Patagonia Deals

    SHOP NOW

    $299 $164.45 (45% off)

    This warm, windproof jacket features lofty 65g PlumaFill insulation.

    SHOP NOW

    $199 $138.99 (30% off)

    One of our favorite insulated jackets packs down nicely into its own zippered pocket. 

    SHOP NOW

    $139 $97.30 (30% off)

    Toasty recycled polyester fleece and handy pockets make for a perfect fall/winter garment.

    SHOP NOW

    $119 $89.25 (25% off)

    This lightweight pullover features technical Polartec Power Stretch and sweet thumb loops.

    SHOP NOW

    $179 $134.25 (25% off)

    This warm, packable 800-fill down vest is discounted in a couple colorways, including the Peppergrass Green shown and the immortal Balkan Blue.

    SHOP NOW

    $189 $93.99 (50% 0ff)

    Feeling blue? Score this versatile water-resistant down vest at a huge discount and things will start looking up. 

    SHOP NOW

    $119 $54.99 (54% off)

    Thanks to recycled polyester with a TPU-film laminate for wet-gear organization, this pack is perfect for surfing and other beach activities. 

    SHOP NOW

    $35 $16.99 (51% off)

    Just a rad breathable, adjustable hat at a great price. Get it today, rock it for decades.

    Best Deals from The North Face

    SHOP NOW

    $199.00 $139.30 (30% off)

    A lightweight, packable and eco-friendly jacket with revolutionary insulation technology. 

    SHOP NOW

    $220.00 $154.00 (30% off)

    This lightweight, hooded, and eco-conscious jacket is great for cold hikes.  

    SHOP NOW

    $149.00 $104.30 (30% off)

    This vest is packable, lightweight and made from post-consumer recycled materials. 

    SHOP NOW

    $169.00 $118.30 (30% off)

    A hiking jacket with a blend of natural and recycled synthetic insulation for warmth in all conditions. 

    SHOP NOW

    $349.00 $244.30 (30% off)

    This jacket is windproof and waterproof with Eco insulation to keep you warm even when wet. 

    SHOP NOW

    $149.00 $104.30 (30% off)

    A 40-liter backpack that can hold everything you need for an overnight trip or a short commute.

    SHOP NOW

    $199.00 $139.30 (30% off)

    A 3-in-1 waterproof jacket with a fleece liner for maximum versatility. 

    SHOP NOW

    $149.00 $104.30 (30% off)

    This hoodie is made from ultra-soft sherpa fleece to keep you cozy around a campfire or working from home. 

    SHOP NOW

    $149.00 $104.30 (30% off)

    A water-resistant and wind-proof jacket for windy, cold-weather activities. 

    SHOP NOW

    $99.00 $69.30 (30% off)

    A heavyweight, sweater-knit fleece designed for cool-to-cold conditions. 

    SHOP NOW

    $55.00 $38.50 (30% off)

    A standard fit bear graphic sweatshirt that uses recycled materials. 

    SHOP NOW

    $60.00 $42.00 (30% off)

    This poly-cotton fleece pullover is soft and breathable. 

    SHOP NOW

    $70.00 $49.00 (30% off)

    A classic, durable hoodie that can transition from the trail to everyday life. 

    Best Pocket Knife Deals

    SHOP NOW

    $60 $44 (27% off)

    What makes a cleaver fit for everyday use? A svelte, folding construction, a D2 steel blade and a micarta handle, for starters. 

    SHOP NOW

    $70 $45 (36% off)

    This limited-edition folding knife eschews the typical silver blade, black handle look for something far more unique.

    SHOP NOW

    $82 $45 (45% off)

    This classic American folding pocket knife features an ebony wood handle that's super durable and will age nicely over time.

    SHOP NOW

    $145 $98 (32% off)

    The Center Drive won awards for having fewer tools, which leaves more room for better tools, like a partially serrated knife blade and a full-size screwdriver.

    SHOP NOW

    $42 $31 (26% off)

    The Skyridge has a simple, button-style plunge lock that's easy to engage and disengage without getting your fingers near the blade.

    SHOP NOW

    $65 $48 (26% off)

    The Skeletool is a few sizes smaller than Leatherman's classics, but it manages to maintain a high degree of functionality with pliers, a knife, screwdrivers and more.

    SHOP NOW

    $84 $50 (40% off)

    This sleek and small folder features a grippy G-10 handle and a reversible pocket clip along with its drop-point blade.

    SHOP NOW

    $240 $159 (36% off)

    The Proper may look plain, but it's made with premium materials like carbon fiber and CPM-S90V blade steel, which make it a cut above.

    SHOP NOW

    $140 $119 (15% off)

    With outdoorists in mind, Benchmade sought to make a pocket knife both supremely lightweight and wildly functional. At 1.8 ounces and with a 3.24-inch blade, the Bugout is the result of that search.

    SHOP NOW

    $194 $90 (54% off)

    What makes this small, simple folding pocket knife so pricey? Premium CPM-S35VN stainless steel, a titanium handle and a ball bearing pivot.

    Best Camping Blanket Deals

    SHOP NOW

    $199 $149 (Save 25%)

    This version of Rumpl's Nanoloft Blanket is made with a recycled exterior fabric adorned with a print by Native American artist Jordan Ann Craig.

    SHOP NOW

    $249 $187 (Save 25%)

    Unlike the Nanoloft Blanket, Rumpl's Down Puffy blanket is stuffed with 600-fill down, just like the stuff in your favorite winter jacket.

    SHOP NOW

    $75 $45 (Save 40%)

    An already-affordable camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and loops for drying is now cheaper than ever.

    SHOP NOW

    $95 $71 (Save 25%)

    Blankets are best when they're big enough to share.

    SHOP NOW

    $275 $206 (25% off)

    Long-distance backpackers will call it a trail quilt, and they know that it packs down smaller than a sleeping bag but still provides plenty of warmth.

    Best Rooftop Tent Deals

    SHOP NOW

    $2,895 $2,645 ($250 off)

    Roofnest's Sparrow has been redesigned for 2020 for more space, without compromising its ability to mount even to smaller cars. 

    SHOP NOW

    $3,395 $3,145 ($250 off)

    The Falcon is one of the sturdiest, most capable rooftop tents out there, but it's a bit pricey. So there's no better time to buy than now. 

    READ OUR REVIEW HERE

    SHOP NOW

    $2,995 $2,745 ($250 off)

    Condors like to nest in high places. This tent lets you do the same — though its giant, expandable base and padded mattress means you'll be way more comfortable. 

    SHOP NOW

    $1,850 $1,573 ($227 off if first-time customer)

    A low-profile design that reduces drag when stowed, yet offers comfortable, waterproof sleeping quarters for up to three people when opened.  

    SHOP NOW

    $2,300 $1,950 ($350 off if first-time customer)

    This tent is perfect for anyone planning on doing some overlanding, thanks to features like its 600D ripstop blend fabric and insulated base.  

    SHOP NOW

    $2,750 $2,338 ($412 off if first-time customer)

    Go big with this off-road-ready, four-season, three-person tent that comes complete with an annex shelter for added space.  

    Best Dick's Sporting Goods Deals

    SHOP NOW

    $149.95 $99.98 (33% off)

    The Fitbit Charge 4 has a 24/7 heart monitor and built-in GPS that automatically logs your workouts.

    SHOP NOW

    $199.99 $111.97 (44% off)

    Patagonia's trademark jacket is lightweight, stylish and warm, whether you hitting the trail or getting back to the work grind. 

    SHOP NOW

    $999.99 $599.99 (40% off)

    This highly stable and rigid board is perfect for yoga, light surf and paddling in lakes and rivers. 

    SHOP NOW

    $349.99 $299.99 (14% off)

    If you landed that sweet stand-up paddle board, you're going to need a sturdy, lightweight paddle to go with it.

    SHOP NOW

    $69.99 $49.99 (29% off)

    CamelBak is one of the go-to names for hydration. This pack will hold up to 70 oz of water (or another beverage of choice). 

    SHOP NOW

    $119.99 $89.99 (25% off)

    These running shoes have Nike's full-length zoom air unit to provide smooth, responsive support and waffle pistons for multi-surface traction. 

    SHOP NOW

    $24.99 $9.97 (60% off)

    Quality insulated drinkware is not just a smart purchase. It's a way of life. Celebrate it with this t-shirt. 

    SHOP NOW

    $299.99 $199.98 (33% off)

    Your kid can be the cool kid with the trampoline. And this one comes with a mesh enclosure and foam padding for safety.  

    SHOP NOW

    $189.00 $134.99 (29% off)

    This recycled down vest has hand warmer pockets, repels water, and transitions seamlessly from rock climbing to a night on the town. 

    SHOP NOW

    $699.99 $499.99 (29% off)

    This grill can shift between low temperature smoking and high temperature grilling easily with Camp Chef's Slide and Grill system. 

    SHOP NOW

    $1,399.99 $799.99 (43% off)

    This XTerra Fitness rower offers an efficient, full-bodied and impact-free workout from your home. 

    SHOP NOW

    $90.00 $59.99 (33% off)

    A waterproof, breathable, packable and affordable rain jacket with an adjustable hem and storm hood. 

    SHOP NOW

    $599.99 $299.98 (50% off)

    If you're serious about tennis, you need a serious, tournament-quality table. 

    SHOP NOW

    $60.00 $34.99 (42% off)

    This full-zip fleece is warm, soft and great for mild temperatures. 

    SHOP NOW

    $39.00 $19.97 (49% off)

    This chunky knit beanie is made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fleece.

    $199.99 $99.99 (50% off)

    This durable tent can fit two queen-size mattresses and sleep up to eight people. 

    SHOP NOW

    $59.99 $41.99 (30% off)

    This convertible sleeping bag can be used as a hybrid or mummy shape and in both warm and cold weather. 

    Best Deals on Tires

    SHOP NOW

    $971.96 $851.96 (12% off with $120 gift card)

    If you want some pedigree, these are the stock all-terrain tires for off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Ford F-150 Raptor. 

    SHOP NOW

    $957.80 $788.56 (18% off)

    This is a high-performance all-terrain tire for light trucks and SUVs from F1's tire manufacturer. 

    SHOP NOW

    $819.96 $588 (28% off)

    An all-season tire for light trucks and SUVs designed to give a smooth performance on the highway and off. 

    SHOP NOW

    $2566.44 $1582.48 (38% off)

    These are ultra-high-performance passenger car tires designed for maximum performance. 

    SHOP NOW

    $2,492.04 $1547.88 (38% off)

    This mud-terrain tire has an aggressive tread and is designed for full-size pickups. 

    SHOP NOW

    $1229.96 $1012.64 (18% off)

    This is an ultra-high-performance touring tire for sports cars and passenger cars designed to minimize noise. 

    SHOP NOW

    $1859.64 $1248.00 (33% off)

    This tire delivers strong off and on-road traction for light trucks and comes with a 65,000-mile warranty.

    SHOP NOW

    $1,515.12 $1,247.44 (18% off)

    This all-terrain light truck tires are great for aggressive off-roading but still handy on the ride home. 

    SHOP NOW

    $622.36 $509.96 (18% off)

    This is an excellent all-season tire for crossovers and SUVs. 

    SHOP NOW

    $941.08 $769.88 (18% off)

    A premium all-season touring tire for crossovers, SUVs, and light trucks. 

    SHOP NOW

    $914.16 $503.80 (45% off)

    An all-season tire for coupes and sedans offering excellent performance in wet and wintry weather. 

    SHOP NOW

    $989.88 $636.36 (36% off)

    This is a touring tire designed for passenger cars designed to performin wet and dry road conditions. 

    Don't Miss These Deals

    SHOP NOW

    $12.50 $6.25 (50% off)

    You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

    SHOP NOW

    $220 $154 (30% off)

    The Barcalounger of camping chairs at one of the lowest prices ever. Hello outdoor social-distancing.

    SHOP NOW

    $199 $149 ($50 off)

    Score $50 off one of Sonos' most popular speaker. At this price, grab two while you're at it.

    SHOP NOW

    $299 $165 (45% off)

    The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.

    SHOP NOW

    $45 $20 (56% off)

    Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

    SHOP NOW

    $249 $199 (20% OFF)

    Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

    SHOP NOW

    $140 $69 (51% off)

    This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

    SHOP NOW

    $34 $30.60 (10% off)

    One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.

    SHOP NOW

    $70 $56 (20% off w/code SWEETDREAMS)

    The best pillow for every sleepy head.

    SHOP NOW

    $50 $37 (25% off)

    Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

    SHOP NOW

    $399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

    The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

    SHOP NOW

    $148 $104 (30% off )

    Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. 

    SHOP NOW

    $159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)

    If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.

    SHOP NOW

    $100 $80 (20% off)

    This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.

    $60 $30 (50% off)

    Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

    SHOP NOW

    $80 $60 (25% off)

    Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

    SHOP NOW

    $45 $36 (20% off)

    Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.

    SHOP NOW

    $850 $570 (33% off)

    This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

    SHOP NOW

    $248 $174 (30% off)

    Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.

    SHOP NOW

    $1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)

    Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

    SHOP NOW

    $230 $150 (35% off)

    One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

    SHOP NOW

    $89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

    The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

    SHOP NOW

    $145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

    A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

    SHOP NOW

    $179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

    With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

    SHOP NOW

    $737.00 $353 (52% off)

    Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

    SHOP NOW

    $129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

    These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

    SHOP NOW

    $219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

    If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

    SHOP NOW

    $380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

    It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

    SHOP NOW

    $399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

    While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

    SHOP NOW

    $399 $299 ($100 off)

    Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

    SHOP NOW

    $180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

    The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

    SHOP NOW

    $60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

    This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

    SHOP NOW

    $170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

    If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

    SHOP NOW

    $199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)

    Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

    SHOP NOW

    $259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)

    This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

    SHOP NOW

    $68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

    Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

    SHOP NOW

    $175.00 $139.00 (21% off)

    Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

    SHOP NOW

    $559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

    For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

    SHOP NOW

    $79 $52 (35% off)

    Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

    SHOP NOW

    $360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)

    Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.

    The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest