You Don't Want to Miss This Rare Sale on Tough, Military-Grade Bags

Made for anything and everything, from daily commutes to the harshest war zones, a GORUCK bag gets the job done no matter what you throw at it. Founded by a US Special Forces veteran and former CIA employee, GORUCK aims to make a product that embodies the spirit of rucking — be ready for anything and get the most out of life. And right now, these bags are 25 percent off.
An amalgamation of city-ready commuter packs and military-grade rucksacks, the GR1 and GR2, have been made to be the ultimate addition to your everyday carry setup. Not only do the bags boast a bombproof laptop sleeve, gritty Cordura fabric, YKK zippers and MOLLE webbing, they also have extra space for a hydration reservoir and shoulder padding for days when the load gets heavy.
Whether you're looking to head out for a weekend on the beach or just make it through your daily commute, these backpacks tick all the boxes while also being the toughest gear in your arsenal. For Black Friday, GORUCK has marked down its flagship GR1 and its bigger brother, the GR2, by 25 percent. It has also marked down a number of other products, including their military-inspired boots and sandbags for rucking. These deals do not come around often, so head over to GORUCK and pick up a pack before it's gone.
Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie. READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io