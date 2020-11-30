You Don't Want to Miss This Rare Sale on Tough, Military-Grade Bags

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Made for anything and everything, from daily commutes to the harshest war zones, a GORUCK bag gets the job done no matter what you throw at it. Founded by a US Special Forces veteran and former CIA employee, GORUCK aims to make a product that embodies the spirit of rucking — be ready for anything and get the most out of life. And right now, these bags are 25 percent off.

An amalgamation of city-ready commuter packs and military-grade rucksacks, the GR1 and GR2, have been made to be the ultimate addition to your everyday carry setup. Not only do the bags boast a bombproof laptop sleeve, gritty Cordura fabric, YKK zippers and MOLLE webbing, they also have extra space for a hydration reservoir and shoulder padding for days when the load gets heavy.

Whether you're looking to head out for a weekend on the beach or just make it through your daily commute, these backpacks tick all the boxes while also being the toughest gear in your arsenal. For Black Friday, GORUCK has marked down its flagship GR1 and its bigger brother, the GR2, by 25 percent. It has also marked down a number of other products, including their military-inspired boots and sandbags for rucking. These deals do not come around often, so head over to GORUCK and pick up a pack before it's gone.

