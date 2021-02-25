You Don't Want to Miss This Rare Sale on Tough, Military-Grade Bags

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Made for anything and everything, from daily commutes to the harshest war zones, a GORUCK bag gets the job done no matter what you throw at it. Founded by a US Special Forces veteran and former CIA employee, GORUCK aims to make a product that embodies the spirit of rucking — be ready for anything and get the most out of life. And right now, GORUCK's 1000D and 500D bags are 20 percent off at Huckberry.

An amalgamation of city-ready commuter packs and military-grade rucksacks, the GR1 line has been made to be the ultimate addition to your everyday carry setup. Not only do the bags boast a bombproof laptop sleeve, gritty Cordura fabric, YKK zippers and MOLLE webbing, they also have extra space for a hydration reservoir and shoulder padding for days when the load gets heavy.

Whether you're looking to head out for a weekend on the beach or just make it through your daily commute, these backpacks tick all the boxes while also being the toughest gear in your arsenal. These deals do not come around often and this one on Huckberry lasts through February 28.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io