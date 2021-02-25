Today's Top Stories
You Don't Want to Miss This Rare Sale on Tough, Military-Grade Bags

GORUCK's bombproof bags rarely go on sale, but right now the GR1 line is marked down 20% on Huckberry.

a man with a backpack on a hill
Huckberry

Made for anything and everything, from daily commutes to the harshest war zones, a GORUCK bag gets the job done no matter what you throw at it. Founded by a US Special Forces veteran and former CIA employee, GORUCK aims to make a product that embodies the spirit of rucking — be ready for anything and get the most out of life. And right now, GORUCK's 1000D and 500D bags are 20 percent off at Huckberry.

An amalgamation of city-ready commuter packs and military-grade rucksacks, the GR1 line has been made to be the ultimate addition to your everyday carry setup. Not only do the bags boast a bombproof laptop sleeve, gritty Cordura fabric, YKK zippers and MOLLE webbing, they also have extra space for a hydration reservoir and shoulder padding for days when the load gets heavy.

Whether you're looking to head out for a weekend on the beach or just make it through your daily commute, these backpacks tick all the boxes while also being the toughest gear in your arsenal. These deals do not come around often and this one on Huckberry lasts through February 28.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1 Chip
Apple Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1 Chip
$849 $999

$150 OFF (15%)

This is your first chance to get a refurbished MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with an M1 chip directly from Apple. The M1 chip marks Apple's departure from the Intel chips it used for the previous decade, a change that leads to huge improvements in battery life and performance. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE M1 MACBOOK

Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
G-Shock skimresources.com
$130 $200

$70 OFF (35%)

Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time. 

READ THE HISTORY OF G-SHOCK

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS 

GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
GORUCK skimresources.com
$235 $295

$60 OFF (20%)

Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Rhone Guru Shorts
Rhone Guru Shorts
$43 $78

$35 OFF W/ CODE WINTERSALE (45%)

With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

TRX Rocker Bundle
TRX Rocker Bundle
$210 $265

$55 OFF (21%)

TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way). 

READ THE TRX ORIGIN STORY

Humanscale Freedom Headrest
Humanscale Freedom Headrest
Humanscale
$935+ $1,169+

$234+ OFF W/ CODE WFH20 (20%)

This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself. 

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIR GUIDE

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Pant
J.Crew skimresources.com
$40 $80

$40 OFF W/ CODE SALETIME (50%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple as well as anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors, so you can make them your go-to for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST PANTS OF 2021

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Vistaprint Face Mask
Vistaprint Face Mask
skimresources.com
$10 $13

$9 OFF 3 OR MORE W/ CODE FAST25 (25%)

You really can't have too many masks around, so jump on this deal from Vistaprint and stock up. If you buy three or more masks, you can use the promo code to get 25 percent off. They come in a range of colors and patterns and also have an insert for a filter. 

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum
Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum
$250 $400

$150 OFF (37%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V7 Animal captures dust, animal hair, allergens and deep cleans carpets. It is also super rare to see this price on a brand new V7, as opposed to the refurbished ones we tend to see these days. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot amazon.com
$560 $850

$290 OFF (34%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG amazon.com
$1,397 $2000

$603 OFF (30%)

This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
skimresources.com
$99 $129

$30 OFF (23%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

