Black Friday Isn't Here Yet, But Awesome Pocket Knife Deals Are

Blade purveyors are slashing prices this holiday season.

By Tanner Bowden
a pocket knife on a desk
Chandler Bondurant

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

A pocket knife might not have the same get-it-while-it's-on-sale appeal of, say, an OLED TV or Apple's wireless headphones. But a good one will last a lot longer than any electronic device, and they're highly giftable too. Finding Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on pocket knives isn't as straightforward; it requires a fair amount of sifting through big digital bargain bins. But don't worry, we cut through that clutter like premium stainless steel.

Gerber Skyridge
Gerber Skyridge
Gerber rei.com
$42 $31 (26% off)

The Skyridge has a simple, button-style plunge lock that's easy to engage and disengage without getting your fingers near the blade.

Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Leatherman backcountry.com
$65 $48 (26% off)

The Skeletool is a few sizes smaller than Leatherman's classics, but it manages to maintain a high degree of functionality with pliers, a knife, screwdrivers and more.

Kizer Vanguard Domin Mini
Kizer Vanguard Domin Mini
Kizer bladehq.com
$84 $50 (40% off)

This sleek and small folder features a grippy G-10 handle and a reversible pocket clip along with its drop-point blade.

Benchmade Proper
Benchmade Proper
Benchmade bladehq.com
$240 $159 (36% off)

The Proper may look plain, but it's made with premium materials like carbon fiber and CPM-S90V blade steel, which make it a cut above.

Benchmade Bugout
Benchmade Bugout
Benchmade huckberry.com
$140 $119 (15% off)

With outdoorists in mind, Benchmade sought to make a pocket knife both supremely lightweight and wildly functional. At 1.8 ounces and with a 3.24-inch blade, the Bugout is the result of that search.

More knives are bound to turn up as we get closer to Black Friday, and we'll keep this page updated accordingly. Chances are some of these blades will sell out, though, so if you see something you like, don't let any dust settle on it.

Early Black Friday Deals

Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
Mizuno
PRESENTED BY MIZUNO 

Free Shipping with $75+ Order

Right now, Mizuno is offering free shipping with your order of $75 or more. It's the perfect time to pick up the brand's ES21 golf wedges, which build up your effective short game — not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot.

READ MORE

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

