The Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums, Air Purifiers and More for Black Friday

Dyson products are expensive, and there is no getting around that. Thankfully, the brand and retailers that carry its products mark them down frequently, and no moment sees more Dyson gear on sale than now, Black Friday (or a few days before then). Whether you want the absolute best vacuum for your money or you need an air purifier to bust whatever garbage is in the air, now is the time to score some Dyson products at a very good price.
$450 $400 (12% off)
The best Dyson vacuum you can (and should) buy for a steal.
$550 $500 (10% off)
Want a new model that has an equally good deal as the V8? Check out the V10.
$820 $700 ($120 off)
Clean air? Check. Cooling fan? Check. Proper humidity levels? You bet.
$900 $800 ($100 off)
Same spiel as the other Pure Humidify + Cool, but with the added bonus of being able to trap formaldehyde.
$400 $300 (25% off)
Don't need a humidifier? Get the TP01, an air purifier that doubles as a cooling fan.
$600 $500 ($100 off)
The best task lamp you can buy is on sale so you can be more productive.
$800 $600 (25% off)
If you have a lot of dust to suck, the Outsize means fewer trips to empty the dust bin.
$500 $400 (20% off)
All we can say is: This deal does not suck.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 54% OFF
Say goodbye to back pain with the Ultimate Back Pain Bundle with Chirp. The Chirp wheel is easy to use, portable and will allow you to stretch and massage your back anywhere at any time.
$900 $800 (11% OFF)
Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy.
$79 $63 (20% OFF)
We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything.
$295 $250 (15% OFF)
Take advantage of this rare chance to get a deal on Away luggage. The Bigger Carry-On is the perfect size for maximizing packing while still being economical with your space.
$98 $74 (25% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY25)
This collab between Todd Snyder and Champion makes for one of the best sweatshirts you can buy, at an excellent price. Plus it comes in a bunch of great colors.
$550 $500 (9% OFF)
Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches.
$249 $170 (32% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out.
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better.
$200 $130 (35% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
$789 $592 (25% OFF)
Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws, this Alsta is not only great for hunting a killer shark but also pairs its stainless steel bracelet and bezel to be a great everyday watch.
$299 $175 (41% OFF)
This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime.
$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)
No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount.
$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)
This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands.
$269 $215 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.