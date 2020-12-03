Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums, Air Purifiers and More for Cyber Week

New vacuums, old vacuums, oh my!

By Will Price
dyson v10 gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Dyson products are expensive — there is no getting around that. Thankfully, the brand and retailers that carry its products mark them down frequently, and no moment sees more Dyson gear on sale than now, Cyber Week, which is now a retail holiday that spans most of November and some of December.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HEPA Air Purifier
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HEPA Air Purifier
bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$500 $375 ($125 off)

HEPA-certified air purification, a breezy fan function and a tidy space heating (or cooling) setting. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF DYSON'S PURE HUMIDITY + COOL

Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
ebay.com
SHOP NOW

$329 $200 (39% off)

An older model Dyson designed to suck up pet hair. 

READ OUR DYSON BRAND HACK

Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifier Fan
dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$500 $400 ($100 off)

Finding an air purifier in stock nowadays is a near-impossible task. This Dyson air-purifier-and-fan combo is in stock and $100 off.

Dyson Lightcycle
Dyson Lightcycle
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$600 $500 ($100 off)

We didn't understand this lamp either. Then we tried it

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
$550.00
SHOP NOW

$700 $550 ($150 off)

This wireless vacuum intelligently optimizes suction and run time, allowing for up to 60 minutes of power. 

Dyson V8 Animal
Dyson V8 Animal
Dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $350 ($50 off)

Designed with pet owners in mind, this wireless vacuum is versatile and can be stored almost anywhere. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON DYSON VACUUMS

Editor's Picks: Best Cyber Week Deals

Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Duffel 50% Off
Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Duffel 50% Off
Lo & Sons
SHOP NOW

Presented by Lo & Sons

50% Off

Right now, Lo & Sons is offering 50 percent off its must-have weekender duffel, the Catalina Deluxe. It features a brilliant bottom pocket that separates dirty shoes and clothes from your clean goods. And a luggage sleeve attaches easily to most wheelie luggage, with adjustable zippers to ensure a close fit.

READ MORE

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $353 (52% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $50 (29% off) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 (30% off w/code CELEBRATE)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Rain Design Laptop Stand
Rain Design Laptop Stand
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 ($10 off)

Chances are you're still working from home. And video-calling, content-streaming, etc. Which is why you need this Mac-compatible laptop stand.

READ OUR GUIDE TO LAPTOP STANDS

Clarks Wallabee Boot
Clarks Wallabee Boot
clarksusa.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $96 (40% off w/code EXTRA40)

A classic, versatile boot that are basically pillows for your feet, now for under $100.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine
Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$500 $400 ($100 off)

The Bambino Plus pulls useful tech from Breville’s larger, pricier options — a three-second heat-up time, shot pre-infusion and its fairly incredible milk wand — while maintaining a consistent, reliable flavor profile.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BAMBINO PLUS

Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway Cookware Set
caraway.com
SHOP NOW

$495 $395 ($100 off)

Ditch the chemicals with Caraway’s ceramic-coated cookware. This complete set comes equipped with pan & lid storage units and works on all energy sources.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS AND HOME COOKS

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $96 (31% off)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

SHOP MORE CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS

Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
oldnavy.com
SHOP NOW

$12.50 $9 (28% off)

You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE FACE MASKS

Hydro Flask 22L Unbound Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask 22L Unbound Soft Cooler Pack
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$199.95 $149.96 ($49.54 off)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$19.00 $16.99 ($2.01 off)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$230 $187 (18% off)

One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE COWAY MIGHTY AIR PURIFIER

REI Big Haul Rolling Duffel
REI Big Haul Rolling Duffel
rei.com
SHOP NOW

$289 $144 (50% off)
Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.

READ MORE ABOUT REI'S CYBERWEEK SALE

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $20 (56% off)

Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

READ OUR BEST TRAVEL MUGS GUIDE

Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $220 (15% off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $60 (25% off)

Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THIS YEAR'S FALL BEERS

Flash Furniture High Back Mesh Chair
Flash Furniture High Back Mesh Chair
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$146.90 $125.99 ($20.91 off)

With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
revzilla.com
SHOP NOW

$850 $570 (33% off)

This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

READ OUR GUIDE TO WINTER MOTORCYCLE GEAR

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $63 (20% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $138 (18% off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

Related Stories
The 25 Best Kitchen Gifts Under $25
The 15 Best Gifts for Chefs and Home Cooks
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals Online Right Now
35 Cyber Week Sales Expiring Soon
REI Is Having a Massive Cyber Week Gear Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nike's OG Killshot Sneakers are Finally on Sale
Don't Miss These Cyber Week Deals at Bonobos
Taylor Stitch's 30% Cyber Week Sale Ends Today
This Under-the-Radar Japanese Furniture Is on Sale
L.L. Bean’s Iconic Bean Boots Are 15% Off Today
The Perfect Stress-Relieving Gift Is on Sale
Peep this Huge Adidas Ultraboost Cyber Monday Sale
Wayfair Cyber Monday Deals: What to Buy