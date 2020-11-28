The Best Cole Haan Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times to move on shoes and boots. And Cole Haan's got all the categories covered, from Chelsea boots to chukkas to sneakers. Check out some of our favorites below.

Cole Haan Gramercy Chukka $320.00 $134.97 ($185.03 Off) Looking for a chukka but want something more refined? Go for this calf leather version. Looking for a chukka but want something more refined? Go for this calf leather version. Cole Haan GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker $180.00 $90.00 ($90.00 Off) Just look at that knit upper. How damn comfortable does that look? Cole Haan GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker $130.00 $65.00 ($65.00 Off) Nubuck upper, tonal stitching, texture-covered footbed. And it's oh-so-colorful colorful! Cole Haan Grammery Chelsea Boot $320.00 $134.97 ($185.03 Off) Calf leather. Cushioned footbed. Leather forefot pod. What more could you want out of a great Chelsea boot?

Looking for other styles? Cole Haan's site also had wingtips, work boots, low-tops and more.

