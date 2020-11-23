Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Deals on New Balance Shoes (And More) for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Need some new kicks? Grab some New Balances.

By Gear Patrol
nb
New Balance

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Looking for that new-new — by which we mean, some new New Balances — this Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Worry not, because the deals are hot and ready, both on the brand's well-known sneakers and other types of footwear and apparel, too.

Over at JackRabbit, you can find huge savings on the 860v10 running shoe in both men's and women's forms. You can also snag a sweet lightweight running jacket on sale, as well.

New Balance 527
New Balance 527
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $45 ($15 off at checkout)

Classy meets classic with these retro-inspired men's lifestyle sneakers. 

New Balance LD5Kv7 Track Spike
New Balance LD5Kv7 Track Spike
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $40 ($80 off)

You may not know anyone who needs a track shoe, but if you do, they might love this deal.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi Trail
New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi Trail
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $56 ($19 off at checkout)

This sneaker boasts a beefed-up toe to help deal with obstacles on the trail.

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Tee Shirt
New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Tee Shirt
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $60 ($20 off at checkout)

They're made for running, but these T-shirt-inspired kicks work well for all sorts of tasks. 

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue
New Balance Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $60 ($20 off at checkout)

Prefer a classic slip-on sneaker for the daily grind? This reissued beauty is ready for you. 

New Balance Shando Trail Running Shoe
New Balance Shando Trail Running Shoe
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $68 ($22 off at checkout)

This trail running shoe has a name like a Star Wars character and a tread like a tank. 

New Balance 860v10 Men's Running Shoe
New Balance 860v10 Men's Running Shoe
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $75 ($55 off)

This running shoe provides a stable base under your foot that's perfect for road and track running. 

New Balance 860v10 Women's Running Shoe
New Balance 860v10 Women's Running Shoe
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $75 ($55 off)

The same great qualities as the men's 860v10, just sized for women's feet. 

New Balance FuelCell 890v8 Men's Running Shoe
New Balance FuelCell 890v8 Men's Running Shoe
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 ($30 off at checkout)

These lime-and-silver running shoes are designed to help your legs deliver more power to the pavement. 

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Men's Running Shoe
New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Men's Running Shoe
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $110 ($40 off)

This shoe lives up to its "fresh" name — it's a lightweight running sneaker that sits near the top of the lineup. 

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Women's Running Shoe
New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Women's Running Shoe
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $110 ($40 off)

Same as the men's Fresh Foam 1080v10, just in women's sizes.

New Balance 1400 Hiking Boot
New Balance 1400 Hiking Boot
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $113 ($37 off at checkout)

This upgrade to New Balance's 1569 boots is ready to kick the trail's tuchus. 

New Balance Tekela V3 Pro Night Heat FG
New Balance Tekela V3 Pro Night Heat FG
newbalance.comn
SHOP NOW

$220 $165 ($55 off at checkout)

Looking for some solid soccer cleats? You won't find better-looking ones than these. 

New Balance Lt. Wt. Skullcap
New Balance Lt. Wt. Skullcap
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $15 ($5 off at checkout)

This wicking skull cap will keep your head warm. Just not too warm. 

New Balance Q Speed Seasonless Short Sleeve
New Balance Q Speed Seasonless Short Sleeve
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $22 ($33 off)

If you're looking for a running shirt that's both cool and cooling, this breathable unit is just right.

New Balance Tenacity Hooded QTR Zip
New Balance Tenacity Hooded QTR Zip
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $38 ($12 off at checkout)

Add this quarter-zip layer to your routine and keep exercising outdoors all through winter. 

New Balance Printed Impact Run Light Pack Jacket
New Balance Printed Impact Run Light Pack Jacket
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$105 $53 ($52 off)

Never fear a sudden mid-run downpour again with this lightweight, windproof and waterproof jacket. 

New Balance Q Speed Run Pant
New Balance Q Speed Run Pant
newbalance.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $64 ($21 off)

Keep those active legs warm with the help of these sweat-wicking running pants. 

In addition, New Balance's own website is currently offering a wide-ranging sale with 25% off a wide variety of items in the store (except for the items on this list of sale exclusions). We've sampled a few notable eligible products here, but be sure to hit up newbalance.com to explore the full list of eligible products, too.

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY

Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.

READ MORE

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Rhodes Huxley Boot
Rhodes Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Western Rise AT Slim Pant
Western Rise AT Slim Pant
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 ($20 off)

Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)

With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR POUR OVER COFFEE

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Autonomous Kinn Chair
Autonomous Kinn Chair
autonomous.com
SHOP NOW

$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)

Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

