Cyber Monday Is the Best Time to Buy a Camping Blanket

What's a camping blanket? Like sleeping bags, they're made with ripstop shells and stuffed with puffy insulation that makes them supremely warm yet easy to scrunch down to the size of a melon. Unlike sleeping bags, camping blankets are versatile enough for use in a range of temperatures and fit for the tent and the sofa back home. Some of the best available are on sale for Cyber Monday, just in time for a winter's worth of lounging.

Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket Rumpl rumpl.com SHOP NOW $249 $187 (25% off) This blanket is filled with fluffy down insulation, just like your favorite sleeping bag. Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Stoic backcountry.com SHOP NOW $75 $45 (Save 40%) An already-affordable camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and loops for drying is now cheaper than ever. Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Double Stoic backcountry.com SHOP NOW $95 $71 (Save 25%) Blankets are best when they're big enough to share. Rab Neutrino Quilt 200 Rab backcountry.com SHOP NOW $275 $206 (25% off) Long-distance backpackers will call it a trail quilt, and they know that it packs down smaller than a sleeping bag but still provides plenty of warmth. Pendleton National Park Blanket Pendleton backcountry.com SHOP NOW $319 $239 (25% off) Drawing hues from America's most beautiful natural landscapes, Pendleton created a collection of wool blankets fit for the cabin, apartment, RV or wherever else you kick back.

