Grab These Great Rooftop Tent Deals Before Black Friday Hits

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Take it from us: there are few better ways to go camping than in a rooftop tent. High above the world on top of your ride, there's no need to worry about intruding animals, rocky sleeping surfaces or groundbound cold seeping up; there's just you and the view, safe and sound between earth and sky. And if you want to take one of these home at a discount, you can do so right now as part of the broader Black Friday and Cyber Mondaysales extravaganza.

Right now, over at Backcountry, you can choose from any of the Thule x Tepui or Yakima rooftop tents as part of their pre-Black Friday event, in which you can take 20% off any full-priced product.

Thule x Tepui Explorer Series Autuna Tent + Annex backcountry.com SHOP NOW $2,000 $1,600 ($400 off) This tent-and-annex pairing is $400 off without the 20% off coupon, which means you can save that one-fifth-off coupon for another Backcountry item. Thule x Tepui Explorer Ayer 2 backcountry.com SHOP NOW $1,200 $960 ($240 off at checkout) This two-person rooftop tent offers a dense foam mattress, coated cotton-poly walls and ample airflow for when you want it. READ OUR ROOFTOP TENT BUYING GUIDE Thule x Tepui Low-Pro 3 backcountry.com SHOP NOW $1,850 $1,480 ($370 off at checkout) A low-profile design that reduces drag when stowed, yet offers comfortable, waterproof sleeping quarters for up to three people when opened. Thule x Tepui Ruggedized Kukenam 3 backcountry.com SHOP NOW $2,300 $1,840 ($460 off at checkout) This tent is perfect for anyone planning on doing some overlanding, thanks to features like its 600D ripstop blend fabric and insulated base. Thule x Tepui Ruggedized Autana 3 + Annex backcountry.com SHOP NOW $2,750 $2,200 ($550 off at checkout) Go big with this off-road-ready, four-season, three-person tent that comes complete with an annex shelter for added space.

Considering these rooftop camping situations run well into four figures, 20% can work out to be a fairly impressive chunk of change. (You do have to enroll in Backcountry's cash back credits program to be eligible for the deal, but don't sweat it; you can easily opt out at any time by unsubscribing from their email list if you want.)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io