Mirror Is Offering $400 off for the Rest of July

Still missing your gym? Bring the gym home with this elegant, tech-forward workout solution.

By Will Porter
mirror home workout system
Mirror

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine without having to go to the gym still, you can buy Mirror, a smart home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $150 off plus free delivery and installation ($400 total savings) for the remainder of July with code JULY400.

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes (both live classes and pre-recorded). Ranging from yoga and stretching to boxing and cardio, Mirror has a class for any person and any skill level. In addition to the information you see on the screen, a clever mobile app allows you to track your progress post-workout, utilizing heart rate data and your feedback to improve recommendations and help set goals optimized for you.

The savings breakdown to $150 off the list price, going for $1,345 instead of $1,495. You'll also save an additional $250 on delivery and installation for a total of $400. (Keep in mind though that this doesn't factor in the $39/month subscription for unlimited Mirror classes) If you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape for 2021 without having to go back to a gym, now is the time to act.

SAVE NOW

