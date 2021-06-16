Today's Top Stories
Mirror Is Offering $400 off for Father's Day

Missing your gym? Bring the gym home with this elegant, tech-forward workout solution.

By Will Porter
mirror home workout system
Mirror

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine without having to go to the gym still, you can buy Mirror, a home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $150 off plus free delivery and installation ($400 total savings) for Father’s Day with code FATHERSDAY21.

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes (both live classes and pre-recorded). Ranging from yoga and stretching to boxing and cardio, Mirror has a class for any person and any skill level. In addition to the information you see on the screen, a clever mobile app allows you to track your progress post-workout, utilizing heart rate data and your feedback to improve recommendations and help set goals optimized for you.

If you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape for 2021 without having to go back to a gym, now is the time to act.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Traeger Pro 780 Wood Pellet Grill
Traeger Pro 780 Wood Pellet Grill
Traeger Pellet Grills skimresources.com
$900 $1,000

$100 OFF (10%)

It's grilling season and if you're looking to upgrade for the summer you cannot go wrong with this grill from Traeger. This one is a slight upgrade to our favorite pellet grill, the Trager 575. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Backcountry x YETI Rambler 30oz Tumbler
Backcountry x YETI Rambler 30oz Tumbler
avantlink.com
$32 $40

$8 OFF (20%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Dad Grass CBD
Dad Grass CBD
$113 $150

25% OFF ORDERS OVER $150 W/ CODE LASTMINUTEGRASS

If you're still looking for a gift for your dad for Father's Day this weekend, you can get a last-minute deal from Dad Grass. Give him the gift that will take him back to the old days. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4
Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4
skimresources.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
adidas amazon.com
$53 $70

$17 OFF (25%)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES 

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
$552 $649

$97 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Staub Compact Cocotte
Staub Compact Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$200 $340

$140 OFF (41%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes
adidas skimresources.com
$144 $180

$36 OFF (20%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is the first time we've seen the 21s on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Formway Design skimresources.com
$529 $622

$93 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
FILSON skimresources.com
$650 $1,695

$1,045 OFF (61%)

Now is probably the best time to buy a new suitcase or carry-on — travel is booming. This leather carry-on from Filson is weatherproof and made in the USA. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL ACCESSORIES

Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
venture skimresources.com
$196 $280

$84 OFF (30%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

