While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine without having to go to the gym still, you can buy Mirror, a home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $250 off right now. To take advantage of the savings use the code MAY250 (valid until May 26). We should note that delivery and installation costs $250, so this is basically a deal that nullifies that cost.

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes (both live classes and pre-recorded). Ranging from yoga and stretching to boxing and cardio, Mirror has a class for any person and any skill level. In addition to the information you see on the screen, a clever mobile app allows you to track your progress post-workout, utilizing heart rate data and your feedback to improve recommendations and help set goals optimized for you.

After the discount and the addition of the $39 monthly Mirror subscription, the price is back at the price for just The Mirror itself, $1,495. If you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape for 2021 without having to go back to a gym, now is the time to act.

