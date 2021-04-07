Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine (or maybe mom has been wanting to try new technology?) you can buy Mirror, a home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for savings of $350 when using code MOTHERSDAY21 until May 9 — this includes $250 off delivery and installation as well as a $100 gift card to Lululemon.

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes (both live classes and pre-recorded). Ranging from yoga and stretching to boxing and cardio, Mirror has a class for any person and any skill level. In addition to the information you see on the screen, a clever mobile app allows you to track your progress post-workout, utilizing heart rate data and your feedback to improve recommendations and help set goals optimized for you.

Normally priced at $1,495, Mirror is giving free shipping and installation with code MOTHERSDAY21 (note that this does not include tax and the $39/mo subscription) — plus, you'll get a $100 gift card to Lululemon which technically brings the savings to $350. If you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape for 2021, or looking for a smart Mother's Day gift, now is the time to act.

