While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine (or maybe mom has been wanting to try new technology?) you can buy Mirror, a home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for savings of $350 when using code MOTHERSDAY21 until May 9 — this includes $250 off delivery and installation as well as a $100 gift card to Lululemon.
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes (both live classes and pre-recorded). Ranging from yoga and stretching to boxing and cardio, Mirror has a class for any person and any skill level. In addition to the information you see on the screen, a clever mobile app allows you to track your progress post-workout, utilizing heart rate data and your feedback to improve recommendations and help set goals optimized for you.
Normally priced at $1,495, Mirror is giving free shipping and installation with code MOTHERSDAY21 (note that this does not include tax and the $39/mo subscription) — plus, you'll get a $100 gift card to Lululemon which technically brings the savings to $350. If you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape for 2021, or looking for a smart Mother's Day gift, now is the time to act.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.
Outerknown excels at making sustainable garments that you can feel good about wearing. This reversible lightweight puffer is the ideal layer for spring — easy to pop on and off at any change in temperatures.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
