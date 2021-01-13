Get $350 Off Mirror's Home Workout System

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For your New Year fitness resolutions you can buy Mirror, a home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $350 off the normal price when using code NEWYEARS21 — this includes $100 off and $250 off delivery and installation.
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes (both live classes and pre-recorded). Ranging from yoga and stretching to boxing and cardio, Mirror has a class for any person and any skill level. In addition to the information you see on the screen, a clever mobile app allows you to track your progress post-workout, utilizing heart rate data and your feedback to improve recommendations and help set goals optimized for you.
Normally priced at $1,495, Mirror is offering $350 off the entire package with code NEWYEARS21 (note that this does not include tax and the $39/mo subscription). If you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape for 2021, now is the time to act.
