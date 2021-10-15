Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
Two LA-Based Runners' Thoughts on the HOKA Bondi X
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
How Meech Robinson Upgrades His Style for Fall

Mirror Is Offering $400 off Right Now

Still missing your gym? Bring the gym home with this elegant, tech-forward workout solution.

By Will Porter
mirror home workout system
Mirror

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine without having to go to the gym still, you can buy Mirror, a smart home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $400 off ($150 off the machine plus free delivery and installation) with code SAVE400.

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes (both live classes and pre-recorded). Ranging from yoga and stretching to boxing and cardio, Mirror has a class for any person and any skill level. In addition to the information you see on the screen, a clever mobile app allows you to track your progress post-workout, utilizing heart rate data and your feedback to improve recommendations and help set goals optimized for you.

If you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape without having to go back to a gym, now is the time to act.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Home Gym Machines of 2021
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
Everything You Need to Head Back to the Gym

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Q Timex Reissue 38mm Watch
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Watch
Timex
SAVE NOW

$179 $143 (20% OFF W/ CODE AUTUMN20)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX WATCHES

Colgate Hum Smart Electric Toothbrush
JUST GET THIS PICK
Colgate Hum Smart Electric Toothbrush
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL30)

Thanks to multiple cleaning modes and a clever companion app that tracks your brushing, this toothbrush from Colgate is our pick for the best electric toothbrush you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1 Chip
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1 Chip
Apple
$899.00
SHOP NOW

$999 $929 (7% OFF)

This 2020 MacBook Air features M1 chip, which marks Apple's departure from the Intel chips it used for the previous decade, a change that leads to huge improvements in battery life and performance.

READ ABOUT UPCOMING APPLE PRODUCT RUMORS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
SAVE NOW

$279 $199 (29% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on Bose's flagship wireless earbuds, which have excellent hi-fi sound, battery life of 6 hours and can be charged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad. 

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$500 $348 (30% OFF W/ CODE SAVESPOOKY15)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean during allergy season is a must.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Lululemon Fundamental Long Sleeve
Lululemon Fundamental Long Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (31% OFF)

Made for active comfort, the Fundamental tee is ideal for getting out and about as the temperatures start to drop, whether you're heading out for an evening jog or are headed to the park for a tennis match. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

Raen Remmy 52 - Polarized
Raen Remmy 52 - Polarized
SAVE NOW

$170 $119 (30% OFF)

These retro-inspired shades have been upgraded for modern times with polarized Carl Zeiss lenses and Zyl acetate frames made from renewable wood pulp and cotton fibers.

READ ABOUT JAMES BOND'S SUNGLASSES

J.Crew Indigo-dyed Twill Shirt
J.Crew Indigo-dyed Twill Shirt
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$90 $40 (56% OFF)

This lightweight twill shirt from J.Crew looks darn good and has an awesome texture that you won't find on every shirt. Toss it over a tee and get your fall layers right.

READ ABOUT SOME GREAT JACKETS FOR FALL

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ A REVIEW OF BOWFLEX'S KETTLEBELL

Our Place Always Pan
RARE DEAL
Our Place Always Pan
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Apple AirPods Max
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals Online Right Now
This Excellent Air Purifier Is $100 off
Get Our Favorite Cast-Iron Skillet on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Everlane's Latest Sale Is Running Deep Discounts
Bye Bye, Hill City. Hello 50% Off
Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts at This REI Sale
L.L. Bean’s Iconic Bean Boots Are 30% Off Today
35 Cyber Week Sales Expiring Soon
The Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums for Cyber Week
Don't Miss These Cyber Week Deals at Bonobos
This Under-the-Radar Japanese Furniture Is on Sale