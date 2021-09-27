Mirror Is Offering $250 off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine without having to go to the gym still, you can buy Mirror, a smart home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $250 off thanks to free delivery and installation with code SEPTEMBER21. You need to hurry, though, today is the last day to get the offer.
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes (both live classes and pre-recorded). Ranging from yoga and stretching to boxing and cardio, Mirror has a class for any person and any skill level. In addition to the information you see on the screen, a clever mobile app allows you to track your progress post-workout, utilizing heart rate data and your feedback to improve recommendations and help set goals optimized for you.
If you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape without having to go back to a gym, now is the time to act.
Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.
Aesop makes some of the finest soaps and other scent-focused products you can find — you instantly know you're in a high-quality establishment when you see Aesop in the bathroom. Join the ranks, at a discount.
This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.
Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs.
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
