Need New Bed Sheets or Pillows? There's a Black Friday Sale for That

Tuck into some great deals.

By Tyler Chin
bed
Brooklinen

Buying new bedding is one of the must underrated pleasures of the world. Much like buying a new shirt, bedding comes in a bunch of fabrics suited for different seasons and different people. Tuck yourself in to some of the best deals on bedding and pillows this Black Friday and Cyber Monday and thank us later.

Riley Home Sateen Sheet Set
Riley Home Sateen Sheet Set
rileyhome.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $56 (50% OFF)

These are some of our favorite sheets, you'll never go wrong with Riley Home. 

Parachute Home Linen Fitted Sheet
Parachute Home Linen Fitted Sheet
parachutehome.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $94 (15% OFF)

Soft from the start, this linen fitted sheet will keep you comfy all year long. 

Riley Home Percale Pillowcase Pair
Riley Home Percale Pillowcase Pair
rileyhome.com
SHOP NOW

$49 $35 (29% off)

Did you know some people sleep on pillows without pillowcases? Don't be one of those people.

CBD Pillow
CBD Pillow
cbdpillow.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $99 (24% off)

CBD is everywhere, and now you can sleep with it, you CBD head.

MORE PILLOWS

Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla Weighted Blanket
laylasleep.com
SHOP NOW

$159 $129 (20% off)

On the fence on weighted blankets? Layla's is a very good option for a very good price. 

MORE WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Parachute Home Edged Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Home Edged Linen Duvet Cover
parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $150 (40% off)

Linen is a year-round fabric. Don't believe us? Try this duvet cover out. 

Casper Nap Pillow
Casper Nap Pillow
casper.com
SHOP NOW

$35 $18 (50% off)

A pillow just for napping? Sign us up.

Plush Beds Hotel Chamber Down & Feather Pillow
Plush Beds Hotel Chamber Down & Feather Pillow
plushbeds.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $120 (20% off)

There's something about hotel pillows that makes sleeping infinitely more enjoyable.

Brookstone n-a-p Twin Heated Plush Blanket
Brookstone n-a-p Twin Heated Plush Blanket
bedbathbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $64 (20% off)

For those nights when it's just too damn cold.

Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter
Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$36 $31 (15% off)

Wait, are comforters supposed to be this affordable? 

