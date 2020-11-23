Shopping for a Soundbar? These Are the Best Black Friday Deals

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
A soundbar is a relatively cheap and easy way to upgrade to sound quality of your TV. If you're willing to spend a little more, you can buy a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos or even a more immersive home theater system, too. We've rounded up the best soundbar deals from our favorite brands, including Samsung and Sony.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100.00 off)
The Sonos Beam is the company's excellent entry-level soundbar. It also works as a smart speaker with built-in Alexa, just like a Sonos One.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50.00 off)
The Bose Solo 5 TV sound system is a soundbar that’s ideal for small rooms and apartments. It also has built-in Bluetooth, so you can stream music when the TV is not in use.
$349.99 $297.49 ($52.50 off)
Q Acoustics's excellent entry-level soundbar has a built-in subwoofer. Normally $350, it's 15% off right now. (The deal runs through December 4.)
$899.99 $698.00 ($201.99 off)
This 3.1-channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and comes with a wireless subwoofer.
$699.99 $397.99 ($302.00 off)
The Samsung HW-Q70T is a 3.1.2-channel system that comes with wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive sound technologies.
$279.99 $148.00 ($131.99 off)
This is a powerful and affordable 2.1 system consisting of a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer.
WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A CHEAP AND EXPENSIVE SOUNDBAR?
We'll be updating this deal page from now through Cyber Monday (Monday, November 30) so be sure to check back (especially if you're looking for deals on other soundbars by Bose, LG and Vizio). In the meantime, there are ton of other deals on other gadgets.
Early Black Friday Deals
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)
The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.
$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)
One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.
$98 $78 ($20 off)
Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)
With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)
Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.