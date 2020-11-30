Stock Up on Socks and Underwear with Cyber Monday Savings

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.



Socks and underwear are basic necessities, but they don't have to be plain and boring: good quality is something worth treating yourself to, even if it's not something there's much chance to show off — and holiday sales like Cyber Monday are the perfect time to invest in comfiness without breaking the bank.

Corgi Fan Leaf Floral Sock Corgi toddsnyder.com SHOP NOW $35.00 $16.00 ($19.00 off) These Welsh-made socks scream quality and taste. Uniqlo Airism Boxer Briefs uniqlo.com SHOP NOW $14.90 $ 9.90 ($5.00 off) The most comfortable underwear on the market, bar none. American Trench Rio Grande Serape Socks americantrench.com SHOP NOW $19.50 $9.00 ($10.00 off) Socks: not just mom gifts anymore. A range of color options available. Woolrich John Rich & Bros Crew Run Socks 3-Pack Woolrich nordstromrack.com SHOP NOW $30.00 $14.97 ($15.03 off) Warm and snug wool-blend socks in a great color. Three pairs of 'em. Original Penguin Box Briefs 2-Pack Original Penguin nordstromrack.com SHOP NOW $32.50 $12.97 ($19.53 off) Mix it up with a couple styles of comfy boxer briefs. Calvin Klein CK One Low-Rise Trunks 3-Pack Calvin Klein macys.com SHOP NOW $44.50 $22.25 ($22.25 off) Low-rise, so they don't stick out the top of your pants.

Thick wool socks for the coming cold or boxer briefs for a base layer — it's all here and on sale. We love us some good socks and recommend having at least a couple pairs you really like — underwear too. You'll thank us later.

